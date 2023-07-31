Global Premier Fertility Closes a Syndicated Round of Funding, Holds Its First Annual Science and Operations Summit

Success of the Global Premier Fertility Platform Leading to Additional Growth and Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Premier Fertility, a world-class fertility network that builds, leads, and manages fertility clinics and adjacent businesses announced the closing of a syndicated round of capital from existing investors and a new institutional funding partner, for an undisclosed amount.

The funding will provide Global Premier Fertility the ability to continue its key strategic initiatives for current platform growth and expansion, along with the recruitment of Reproductive Endocrinologists needed for immediate opportunities.

"We're very excited about the success of the platform and the opportunity for growth by expanding our core business through our partnerships with fertility centers and major health systems," said Kolin Ozonian, Founder and CEO of Global Premier Fertility. "As the need for high-quality fertility care continues to grow, we're positioned to address the fertility market demands by leveraging our unique partnership model with the best fertility specialists in the country to provide unrivaled, highly-personalized care."

Global Premier Fertility also recently held its first annual Science and Operations Summit in a private setting in Laguna Beach, CA. The scientific team covered the past, present and future of fertility and embryology science, highlighting the exciting advancements arriving to fertility laboratories in the near future. Ferring Pharmaceuticals also held an interactive session of their proprietary fertility patient experience map, providing keen insights to the challenges patients navigate through their fertility journey.

"Our first annual summit was a great success, notably was the robust discussion and collaboration of best practices regarding patient care and experience, not only from our Global Premier Fertility physicians and team members, but also with the physicians who attended from outside of the Global Premier Fertility network," said Rob Doll, President of Global Premier Fertility. "The summit further highlights the differentiating aspects of what separates Global Premier Fertility from other networks in the fertility industry."

About Global Premier Fertility :

Global Premier Fertility offers a unique partnership model through an innovative platform that builds, leads and manages fertility centers, providing physicians the resources needed to lead day-to-day operations while working alongside an experienced fertility leadership team to execute the vision of the practice. The Global Premier Fertility family of Partner Centers improves patient outcomes by providing a seamless patient experience through an innovative, comprehensive suite of services, delivering personalized fertility care from the nation's top specialists.

