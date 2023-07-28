UL Solutions Warns of Potentially Hazardous Network Communications Cable

NORTHBROOK, Ill. , July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the network communication cable identified below may pose a fire hazard. The communication cable is marked for use in Plenums and does not comply with UL Solutions' Safety Standards for the application.

Name of Product: High-Performance Network Cable Category 6 Plenum 550Mhz (1000 ft)

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Product Labels: The Network Cable box bears a Gold Holographic UL label.

The label has the following information:

UL mark as shown below:

COMMUNICATIONS CABLE

No. YXXXXXXXX (Affected units have Numbers ranging from Y96199575 - Y96199619)

1000FT

Surface print on the Cable: E362025 UTP CAT6 BC 4 PAIRS 23 AWG 550 MHZ UL PLENUM CMPTIA EIA -568C ROHS COMPLIANT

Location: The cables were found in www.A1security.com

Release No. 2023PN-17

