Novelis to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call on August 3

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc. will report its earnings for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Following the release, Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dev Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results via a live conference call for investors at 7:00 a.m. EDT the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live via the Novelis website, with presentation materials available online at https://investors.novelis.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The webcast can be accessed live at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/501622803

To participate by telephone, participants are encouraged to pre-register at:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=891b5bed&confId=53417

To be connected to the live Novelis earnings call, dial the following number and enter access code 260182.

U.S. toll-free: 1 833 470 1428

U.S. toll: 1 404 975 4839

India toll: +91 22 5032 3390

Following the meeting, the webcast will be available for replay at https://investors.novelis.com/.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novelis Inc.