Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson launch Toy Box Brands, new consumer product house

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty industry icons Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson have launched their revolutionary new consumer product house, Toy Box Brands.

Following their departure from Too Faced Cosmetics and the sale to Estée Lauder Companies for a record breaking $1.45 billion, Brand Founders Jerrod & Jeremy will introduce a new group of groundbreaking prestige consumer brands as they continue to disrupt the industry.

Blandino and Johnson are known for creating many famous "world's first" products during their 24 years at Too Faced Cosmetics, like the first glitter eyeshadow, best-selling mascara in the famous "pink tube" and the most successful, award-winning, innovative lip plumper.

Fueled by Jerrod's legendary creative vision and Jeremy's strategic business genius, Toy Box Brands will create and lead world class brands for the modern world, bringing consumers ground-breaking products and experiences that inspire, elevate and deliver on their promises. In Jerrod's words, "that's how you change the world."

Diamond Drunk, the first brand to be released under Toy Box Brands, is a revolutionary non-toxic, vegan and sustainable high jewelry cleaner designed to keep your diamond, gold and platinum pieces refreshed and sparkling with a nightly beauty ritual for your jewelry.

Diamond Drunk is created with responsibly-sourced 99.5% natural, plant-derived and vegan ingredients to provide the perfect solution to outdated, harsh, cleaning products. Every element of Diamond Drunk is so beautifully decorative that it doubles as a display on your vanity, with a chic, refillable vessel. Consumers can also select their "Diamond Detox'' scented concentrate from four carefully curated modern fragrances and matching vessel colorways.

"Our mission is to provide a luxurious, non-toxic alternative to traditional outdated, toxic jewelry cleaning solutions," says Blandino. "With Diamond Drunk, we want to make it safe, easy and chic to revive your jewelry's sparkle every day while taking care of you, your treasures, and the planet."

Diamond Drunk also offers cleaning accessories including: "Cashmere Cloud" loopless drying and polishing cloth, and the "Security Guard" drain cover.

In August, Blandino and Johnson will unveil Polite Society , a new beauty brand powered by world-class artistry quality, high-performance cosmetics created using clean-science innovation that break the rules of conventional cosmetics to redefine the meaning of clean beauty for the modern world. Polite Society will launch exclusively at ULTA Beauty and PoliteSociety.com on August 27th.

