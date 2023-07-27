Dave joins as the league's Official Financial Services Partner and first fintech partner

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, announced today an official partnership with the Drew League, Los Angeles' premiere Pro-Am basketball league.

Dave Partners with Drew League, LA's Pro-Am Basketball Team

Dave chose to partner with Drew League because of their shared missions to provide opportunities for young people to succeed and give them the tools they need to create change in their lives. While The Drew League levels the playing field on the court, Dave is leveling the financial playing field for millions of underserved Americans across the country.

Dave Founder and CEO, Jason Wilk, said, "At Dave, our mission is to level the financial playing field for everyone. In this case, we're taking our efforts to the basketball court in partnering with Drew League as the official financial services sponsor for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As a Los Angeles-based company, Dave and Drew League share a passion for improving our local community by creating opportunity and access."

Drew League commissioner, Chaniel Smiley said, "The Drew League has been creating opportunities for emerging basketball talent in South Central Los Angeles for 50 years and we're proud to partner with Dave this season and next. Dave and Drew League have a shared passion for improving this community, while increasing access and visibility for all."

Crossovr Collective [OVR] Co-Founder, Steph Rawlins, The Drew League's media, marketing & brand agency who coordinated the partnership said, "Having a brand partner like Dave is really special and important, because not only do they see the value of the brand, but they also understand the importance of making sure local entities like The Drew are supported so that they can continue to exist, and be a staple to the community for another 50 years. Partnerships like this allow The Drew to expand their resources and opportunities it offers its youth, through the Drew League Non-Profit, the players and other members of the community."

This summer, Dave kicked off its support of the Drew League's "Player of the Game" series and branding began appearing in the gyms and on the court throughout the season. In 2024, the partnership will expand and Dave will be the official Jersey Patch sponsor for the league.

This partnership marks Dave's continued support for the LA community, following the neobank's recent support of Baby2Baby's Beverly Hills Mother's Day event.

About Dave:

Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com/ and follow @ davebanking on Twitter.

About Drew League:

Since 1973, Drew League has brought local kids, streetball legends and professional stars together in Los Angeles–all for the love of basketball. The rich legacy includes the original founding father, a visionary commissioner, veteran coaches, three different gyms and countless magical moments. For 50 years, The Drew League has been a remarkable success story that began in South Central Los Angeles and still continues to flourish within the exact same community. For more information, please visit: www.drewleague.com .

