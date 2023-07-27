Alla Whitston and Matt Abrusci join MUFG

Whitston joins the bank as Chief Information Officer for the Americas; Abrusci serving as General Counsel

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) today announced that Alla Whitston has joined as Chief Information Officer for the Americas and Matt Abrusci has joined as General Counsel for the Americas.

Whitston is responsible for all IT strategy, infrastructure, architecture, and technology systems for all corporate and business functions within the company. As General Counsel, Abrusci is responsible for the overall management of legal affairs and board of directors administration related to MUFG's combined operations in the Americas.

"I'm very pleased to have Alla and Matt join our organization," said Kevin Cronin, CEO and Regional Executive for MUFG Americas. "They come to MUFG with a vast amount of experience in the financial services industry that will serve them both well in these important roles. Alla will oversee management of technology by helping us develop and deliver against an end-to-end strategy that supports MUFG's business objectives to most effectively serve clients. Matt has served as a trusted advisor to me and our businesses since joining the bank and I'm confident that he will help us navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape by continuing to build effective relationships with our regulators."

Whitston most recently served as the Chief Information Officer for Silicon Valley Bank/First-Citizens Bank, leading the Global Commercial Bank and Capital divisions. Previously, she served as the Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President for CIT Group and has also held technology leadership roles at Bank of America, JP Morgan Investment Banking/Bear Stearns, and Goldman Sachs & Co.

Most recently, Abrusci served as the Global Head of the Capital Markets Law Group of the Royal Bank of Canada. Prior to this role, he served as the Head of Americas for RBC's Capital Markets Law Group. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of legal leadership positions for Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, including as General Counsel for the Americas Investment Banking & Capital Markets Law Group, and for Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

