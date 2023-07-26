LendingClub Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Continued Profitability with Strong Capital & Liquidity Levels

Successful Launch of Structured Certificates Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

"We're leaning into our data, membership, and business model advantages to deliver continued profitability in a difficult environment," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "While we expect the headwinds in the marketplace to persist, we're managing the business prudently, continuing our disciplined credit underwriting, and developing new structures to meet the evolving needs of loan investors. We are maintaining strong liquidity and capital and remain positioned to capture the massive long-term growth opportunities to help our members keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $8.3 billion compared to $8.8 billion in the prior quarter, reflecting a lower cash position due to the planned maturity of brokered deposits.

Deposits of $6.8 billion compared to $7.2 billion in the prior quarter primarily due to the planned maturity of brokered deposits.

Loans and leases held for investment of $5.6 billion compared to $5.9 billion in the prior quarter as we moved $200 million in loans into a held for sale designation.

Substantial capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.4% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 16.1%.

Book value per common share of $11.09 , up from $11.08 in the prior quarter.

Tangible book value per common share of $10.26 , up from $10.23 in the prior quarter.

Financial Performance:

Loan originations of $2.0 billion compared to $2.3 billion in the prior quarter with sold loan volume up modestly, offset by reduced loan retention.

Total net revenue of $232.5 million compared to $245.7 million in the prior quarter, driven by lower marketplace revenue.

Net income of $10.1 million , or diluted EPS of $0.09 , compared to $13.7 million , or diluted EPS of $0.13 , in the prior quarter.

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $81.4 million compared to $88.4 million in the prior quarter, reflecting lower marketplace revenue, partially offset by lower non-interest expense.

Provision for credit losses of $66.6 million compared to $70.6 million in the prior quarter driven by lower volume of retained loans, offset by a modest increase in provision for the portfolio.

Efficiency ratio of 65.0% compared to 64.0% in the prior quarter due to a decline in marketplace revenue, partially offset by lower non-interest expense.



Three Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022 Total net revenue $ 232.5

$ 245.7

$ 330.1 Non-interest expense 151.1

157.3

209.4 Pre-provision net revenue (1) 81.4

88.4

120.7 Provision for credit losses 66.6

70.6

70.6 Income before income tax benefit (expense) 14.8

17.8

50.1 Income tax benefit (expense) (4.7)

(4.1)

132.0 Net income $ 10.1

$ 13.7

$ 182.1 Diluted EPS $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 1.73











Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ —

$ —

$ 135.3 Net income excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 10.1

$ 13.7

$ 46.8 Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.45





(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



Third Quarter 2023

Loan Originations $1.4B to $1.7B

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $40M to $50M



About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $85 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.7 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub second quarter 2023 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (404) 975-4839, or outside the U.S. +1 (833) 470-1428, with Access Code 447049, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until August 2, 2023, by calling +1 (929) 458-6194 or outside the U.S. +1 (866) 813-9403, with Access Code 653185. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handles (@LendingClub and @LendingClubIR) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For Investors:

IR@lendingclub.com

Media Contact:

Press@lendingclub.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 13 of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and platform investors; our ability to realize the expected benefits from recent initiatives; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

*****

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







As of and for the three months ended

% Change

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30,

2022

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 85,818

$ 98,990

$ 127,465

$ 181,237

$ 213,832

(13) %

(60) % Net interest income 146,652

146,704

135,243

123,676

116,226

— %

26 % Total net revenue 232,470

245,694

262,708

304,913

330,058

(5) %

(30) % Non-interest expense 151,079

157,308

180,044

186,219

209,386

(4) %

(28) % Pre-provision net revenue(1) 81,391

88,386

82,664

118,694

120,672

(8) %

(33) % Provision for credit losses 66,595

70,584

61,512

82,739

70,566

(6) %

(6) % Income before income tax benefit (expense) 14,796

17,802

21,152

35,955

50,106

(17) %

(70) % Income tax benefit (expense) (4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

7,243

131,954

13 %

N/M Net income 10,110

13,666

23,591

43,198

182,060

(26) %

(94) % Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance —

—

3,180

5,015

135,300

N/M

N/M Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $ 10,110

$ 13,666

$ 20,411

$ 38,183

$ 46,760

(26) %

(78) %



























Basic EPS $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.77

(31) %

(95) % Diluted EPS $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.73

(31) %

(95) % Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.19

$ 0.36

$ 0.45

(31) %

(80) %



























LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 7.1 %

7.5 %

7.8 %

8.3 %

8.5 %







Efficiency ratio(3) 65.0 %

64.0 %

68.5 %

61.1 %

63.4 %







Return on average equity (ROE)(4) 3.4 %

4.6 %

7.2 %

14.2 %

33.8 %







Return on average total assets (ROA)(5) 0.5 %

0.7 %

1.1 %

2.5 %

5.5 %







Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.2 %

1.2 %

1.4 %

1.3 %

1.6 %



































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 16.1 %

15.6 %

15.8 %

18.3 %

20.0 %







Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.4 %

12.8 %

14.1 %

15.7 %

16.2 %







Book value per common share $ 11.09

$ 11.08

$ 10.93

$ 10.67

$ 10.41

— %

7 % Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 10.26

$ 10.23

$ 10.06

$ 9.78

$ 9.50

— %

8 %



























Loan Originations (in millions)(6):

























Total loan originations $ 2,011

$ 2,288

$ 2,524

$ 3,539

$ 3,840

(12) %

(48) % Marketplace loans $ 1,353

$ 1,286

$ 1,824

$ 2,386

$ 2,819

5 %

(52) % Loan originations held for investment $ 657

$ 1,002

$ 701

$ 1,153

$ 1,021

(34) %

(36) % Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 33 %

44 %

28 %

33 %

27 %



































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7): Total servicing portfolio $ 15,669

$ 16,060

$ 16,157

$ 15,929

$ 14,783

(2) %

6 % Loans serviced for others $ 10,204

$ 10,504

$ 10,819

$ 11,807

$ 11,382

(3) %

(10) %

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







As of and for the three months ended

% Change



June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30,

2022

Q/Q

Y/Y

Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans $ 5,160,546

$ 5,091,969

$ 4,638,331

$ 4,414,347

$ 3,692,667

1 %

40 %

PPP loans $ 17,640

$ 51,112

$ 66,971

$ 89,379

$ 118,794

(65) %

(85) %

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net(8) $ 5,178,186

$ 5,143,081

$ 4,705,302

$ 4,503,726

$ 3,811,461

1 %

36 %

Loans held for investment at fair value $ 404,119

$ 748,618

$ 925,938

$ 15,057

$ 20,583

(46) %

N/M

Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,582,305

$ 5,891,699

$ 5,631,240

$ 4,518,783

$ 3,832,044

(5) %

46 %

Total assets $ 8,342,506

$ 8,754,018

$ 7,979,747

$ 6,775,074

$ 6,186,765

(5) %

35 %

Total deposits $ 6,843,535

$ 7,218,854

$ 6,392,553

$ 5,123,506

$ 4,527,672

(5) %

51 %

Total liabilities $ 7,136,983

$ 7,563,276

$ 6,815,453

$ 5,653,664

$ 5,107,648

(6) %

40 %

Total equity $ 1,205,523

$ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117

1 %

12 %





N/M – Not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Excludes fourth, third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million, $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. (3) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (4) Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average equity for the period presented. (5) Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average total assets for the period presented. (6) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (7) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company. (8) Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.





The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended



June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

Asset Quality Metrics:

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment 6.4 %

6.4 %

6.5 %

6.3 %

6.0 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment 7.1 %

7.1 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

6.9 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment 1.9 %

2.0 %

2.0 %

1.9 %

2.0 %

Net charge-offs $ 59,884

$ 49,845

$ 37,148

$ 22,658

$ 14,778

Net charge-off ratio(1) 4.4 %

3.8 %

3.0 %

2.1 %

1.6 %







(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding PPP loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)



The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Unsecured personal $ 4,371,330

$ 3,866,373 Residential mortgages 192,256

199,601 Secured consumer 237,372

194,634 Total consumer loans held for investment 4,800,958

4,260,608 Equipment finance (1) 142,073

160,319 Commercial real estate 382,738

373,501 Commercial and industrial (2) 207,580

238,726 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 732,391

772,546 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5,533,349

5,033,154 Allowance for loan and lease losses (355,163)

(327,852) Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 5,178,186

$ 4,705,302 Loans held for investment at fair value 404,119

925,938 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,582,305

$ 5,631,240





(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $17.6 million and $67.0 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands) (Unaudited)



The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:







Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 333,546

$ 15,311

$ 348,857

$ 312,489

$ 15,363

$ 327,852 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 66,874

(684)

66,190

70,684

166

70,850 Charge-offs (63,345)

(924)

(64,269)

(52,212)

(351)

(52,563) Recoveries 4,086

299

4,385

2,585

133

2,718 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 341,161

$ 14,002

$ 355,163

$ 333,546

$ 15,311

$ 348,857



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 173,857

$ 14,128

$ 187,985 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 68,314

1,739

70,053 Charge-offs (14,707)

(1,145)

(15,852) Recoveries 720

354

1,074 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 228,184

$ 15,076

$ 243,260

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:







June 30, 2023 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Unsecured personal $ 29,768

$ 23,951

$ 23,397

$ 77,116 Residential mortgages —

—

165

165 Secured consumer 54

51

—

105 Total consumer loans held for investment $ 29,822

$ 24,002

$ 23,562

$ 77,386















Equipment finance $ 485

$ —

$ 683

$ 1,168 Commercial real estate 2,115

—

10,561

12,676 Commercial and industrial (1) 184

358

1,608

2,150 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 2,784

$ 358

$ 12,852

$ 15,994 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 32,606

$ 24,360

$ 36,414

$ 93,380

December 31, 2022 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Unsecured personal $ 21,016

$ 16,418

$ 16,255

$ 53,689 Residential mortgages —

254

331

585 Secured consumer 1,720

382

188

2,290 Total consumer loans held for investment $ 22,736

$ 17,054

$ 16,774

$ 56,564















Equipment finance $ 3,172

$ —

$ 859

$ 4,031 Commercial real estate —

102

—

102 Commercial and industrial (1) —

—

1,643

1,643 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 3,172

$ 102

$ 2,502

$ 5,776 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 25,908

$ 17,156

$ 19,276

$ 62,340





(1) Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Change (%)



June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

Q2 2023 vs Q1 2023

Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 Non-interest income:

















Origination fees $ 70,989

$ 70,543

$ 149,252

1 %

(52) % Servicing fees 22,015

26,380

18,166

(17) %

21 % Gain on sales of loans 13,221

14,125

29,319

(6) %

(55) % Net fair value adjustments (23,442)

(15,414)

9,647

52 %

N/M Marketplace revenue 82,783

95,634

206,384

(13) %

(60) % Other non-interest income 3,035

3,356

7,448

(10) %

(59) % Total non-interest income 85,818

98,990

213,832

(13) %

(60) %



















Total interest income 214,486

202,413

128,468

6 %

67 % Total interest expense 67,834

55,709

12,242

22 %

454 % Net interest income 146,652

146,704

116,226

— %

26 %



















Total net revenue 232,470

245,694

330,058

(5) %

(30) %



















Provision for credit losses 66,595

70,584

70,566

(6) %

(6) %



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 71,553

73,307

85,103

(2) %

(16) % Marketing 23,940

26,880

61,497

(11) %

(61) % Equipment and software 13,968

13,696

12,461

2 %

12 % Depreciation and amortization 11,638

12,354

10,557

(6) %

10 % Professional services 9,974

9,058

16,138

10 %

(38) % Occupancy 4,684

4,310

6,209

9 %

(25) % Other non-interest expense 15,322

17,703

17,421

(13) %

(12) % Total non-interest expense 151,079

157,308

209,386

(4) %

(28) %



















Income before income tax benefit (expense) 14,796

17,802

50,106

(17) %

(70) % Income tax benefit (expense) (4,686)

(4,136)

131,954

13 %

N/M Net income $ 10,110

$ 13,666

$ 182,060

(26) %

(94) %



















Net income per share:

















Basic EPS $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 1.77

(31) %

(95) % Diluted EPS $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 1.73

(31) %

(95) % Weighted-average common shares – Basic 107,892,590

106,912,139

102,776,867

1 %

5 % Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 107,895,072

106,917,770

105,042,626

1 %

3 %



N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 1,512,700

$ 19,134

5.06 %

$ 1,220,677

$ 13,714

4.49 %

$ 1,023,192

$ 2,279

0.89 % Securities available for sale at fair value 437,473

5,948

5.44 %

362,960

3,900

4.30 %

409,327

4,426

4.32 % Loans held for sale at fair value 106,865

4,433

16.59 %

110,580

5,757

20.83 %

156,503

7,130

18.22 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 4,360,506

145,262

13.33 %

4,066,713

133,687

13.15 %

2,692,148

95,529

14.19 % Commercial and other consumer loans 1,156,751

16,823

5.82 %

1,175,504

16,780

5.71 %

1,061,547

13,382

5.04 % Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5,517,257

162,085

11.75 %

5,242,217

150,467

11.48 %

3,753,695

108,911

11.61 % Loans held for investment at fair value 670,969

21,692

12.93 %

836,313

26,892

12.86 %

16,991

631

14.85 % Total loans and leases held for investment 6,188,226

183,777

11.88 %

6,078,530

177,359

11.67 %

3,770,686

109,542

11.62 % Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 32,760

1,194

14.57 %

46,525

1,683

14.47 %

144,613

5,091

14.08 % Total interest-earning assets 8,278,024

214,486

10.36 %

7,819,272

202,413

10.35 %

5,504,321

128,468

9.34 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 78,221









71,878









75,517







Allowance for loan and lease losses (354,348)









(338,359)









(202,904)







Other non-interest earning assets 686,956









666,650









490,412







Total assets $ 8,688,853









$ 8,219,441









$ 5,867,346











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 1,397,302

$ 7,760

2.23 %

$ 1,633,691

$ 7,568

1.88 %

$ 2,463,710

$ 2,664

0.43 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 5,546,862

58,761

4.25 %

4,747,478

45,705

3.90 %

1,555,607

3,414

0.88 % Interest-bearing deposits 6,944,164

66,521

3.84 %

6,381,169

53,273

3.39 %

4,019,317

6,078

0.61 % Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 32,760

1,194

14.57 %

46,525

1,683

14.47 %

144,613

5,091

14.08 % Other interest-bearing liabilities 31,409

119

1.51 %

107,520

753

2.80 %

195,948

1,073

2.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,008,333

67,834

3.88 %

6,535,214

55,709

3.46 %

4,359,878

12,242

1.12 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 205,750









241,954









292,750







Other liabilities 272,142









263,868









261,795







Total liabilities $ 7,486,225









$ 7,041,036









$ 4,914,423









LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Total equity $ 1,202,628









$ 1,178,405









$ 952,922







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,688,853









$ 8,219,441









$ 5,867,345











































Interest rate spread







6.48 %









6.90 %









8.21 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 146,652

7.09 %





$ 146,704

7.50 %





$ 116,226

8.45 %





(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)







June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 20,950

$ 23,125 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,182,974

1,033,905 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,203,924

1,057,030 Restricted cash 34,792

67,454 Securities available for sale at fair value ($579,704 and $399,668 at amortized cost, respectively) 523,579

345,702 Loans held for sale at fair value 250,361

110,400 Loans and leases held for investment 5,533,349

5,033,154 Allowance for loan and lease losses (355,163)

(327,852) Loans and leases held for investment, net 5,178,186

4,705,302 Loans held for investment at fair value 404,119

925,938 Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 26,837

55,425 Property, equipment and software, net 151,608

136,473 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 493,383

500,306 Total assets $ 8,342,506

$ 7,979,747 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 6,653,749

$ 6,158,560 Noninterest-bearing 189,786

233,993 Total deposits 6,843,535

6,392,553 Borrowings 15,675

74,858 Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 26,837

55,425 Other liabilities 250,936

292,617 Total liabilities 7,136,983

6,815,453 Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 108,694,120 and 106,546,995 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,087

1,065 Additional paid-in capital 1,647,593

1,628,590 Accumulated deficit (403,969)

(427,745) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,188)

(37,616) Total equity 1,205,523

1,164,294 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,342,506

$ 7,979,747

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Pre-Provision Net Revenue









For the three months ended



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 10,110

$ 13,666

$ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060 Less: Provision for credit losses (66,595)

(70,584)

(61,512)

(82,739)

(70,566) Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

7,243

131,954 Pre-provision net revenue $ 81,391

$ 88,386

$ 82,664

$ 118,694

$ 120,672





For the three months ended





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 Non-interest income $ 85,818

$ 98,990

$ 127,465

$ 181,237

$ 213,832 Net interest income 146,652

146,704

135,243

123,676

116,226 Total net revenue 232,470

245,694

262,708

304,913

330,058 Non-interest expense (151,079)

(157,308)

(180,044)

(186,219)

(209,386) Pre-provision net revenue 81,391

88,386

82,664

118,694

120,672 Provision for credit losses (66,595)

(70,584)

(61,512)

(82,739)

(70,566) Income before income tax benefit (expense) 14,796

17,802

21,152

35,955

50,106 Income tax benefit (expense) (4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

7,243

131,954 GAAP Net income $ 10,110

$ 13,666

$ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060

Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit









For the three months ended



December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060 Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance 3,180

5,015

135,300 Net income excluding income tax benefit $ 20,411

$ 38,183

$ 46,760













GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.73













(A) Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ 3,180

$ 5,015

$ 135,300 (B) Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 105,984,612

105,853,938

105,042,626 (A/B) Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit $ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 1.28













Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit $ 0.19

$ 0.36

$ 0.45

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Tangible Book Value Per Common Share







June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 GAAP common equity $ 1,205,523

$ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117 Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Intangible assets (14,167)

(15,201)

(16,334)

(17,512)

(18,690) Tangible common equity $ 1,115,639

$ 1,099,824

$ 1,072,243

$ 1,028,181

$ 984,710



















Book value per common share

















GAAP common equity $ 1,205,523

$ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117 Common shares issued and outstanding 108,694,120

107,460,734

106,546,995

105,088,761

103,630,776 Book value per common share $ 11.09

$ 11.08

$ 10.93

$ 10.67

$ 10.41



















Tangible book value per common share

















Tangible common equity $ 1,115,639

$ 1,099,824

$ 1,072,243

$ 1,028,181

$ 984,710 Common shares issued and outstanding 108,694,120

107,460,734

106,546,995

105,088,761

103,630,776 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.26

$ 10.23

$ 10.06

$ 9.78

$ 9.50

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation