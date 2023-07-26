BMO Financial Group Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 8.50 Percent

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today announced that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 8.25 percent to 8.50 percent, effective July 27, 2023.

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023.

