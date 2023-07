Syndax to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 3, 2023

Syndax to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 3, 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, August 3, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: SNDX2Q23

Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-245-3047

International Dial-in Number: 203-518-9765

Live webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/syndax/events/SNDX2Q23.cfm

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

sklahre@syndax.com

Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

