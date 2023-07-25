F&G Annuities & Life Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, will release second quarter 2023 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com.

Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information

The event can be accessed the following ways:

For internet webcast access, register through F&G's Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com

For telephone access, dial-in at 1-877-407-3982 ( USA ) or 1-201-493-6780 (International).

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2023 , through August 16, 2023 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( USA ) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735024. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through F&G's Investor Relations website at www.fglife.com . The telephone replay will be available fromon, through, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 () or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735024.

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Contact:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

Investor.relations@fglife.com

515.330.3307

View original content:

SOURCE Fidelity & Guaranty Life