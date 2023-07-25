ENNISMORE SIGNS ITS FIRST LIFESTYLE HOTEL IN TURKEY WITH HYDE BODRUM

Hyde Bodrum will be the first Hyde to offer an all-inclusive experience, as well as the brand's first destination in Turkey, set to open in early 2024.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today announces the signing of Hyde Bodrum, opening in early 2024, which marks two significant milestones for the brand – the first property in Turkey and the first all-inclusive resort.

Hyde Reception Facade (PRNewswire)

Hyde Bodrum will exclusively offer an adults-only all-inclusive experience focused on a festival feeling through music, DJs, acoustic sets, festival stages, and other highly curated entertainment and sports activities. Hyde Bodrum will combine the luxe all-inclusive offering with exceptional and varied culinary destinations, with the design and programming of a standout lifestyle resort, creating a haven of escapism and entertainment.

Located between the sparking turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea and the stunning national parks of the Bodrum Peninsula, Hyde Bodrum will comprise 211 rooms and four villas – incorporating artisan touches, woven textures, and plenty of living greens. Guests will experience the dedicated entertainment spaces throughout the resort, including a unique and memorable pool at its heart, programmed with a series of pop-ups and live performances. A wellness and spa area and access to Hyde's private beach offer spaces for guests to relax and recharge. Anything can happen at Hyde, and the resort is designed to create connections with endless sofas in the lobbies and long joining tables inviting people to join in and get involved.

Highlighting a global table of flavours, Hyde Bodrum will feature six exclusive dining destinations by Ennismore's in-house F&B concept studio, Carte Blanched. In the main resort house, guests will find The Greater Palms – inspired by the infamous riders that artists indulge in pre and post-performances, The Greater Palms offers whimsical and extravagant take on the traditional breakfast to-diner hotel buffet; Sun & Moon – a versatile all-day coffee and cocktail bar serving up light bites and refreshing drinks against a backdrop of majestic Turkish rays, and La Rebelle – a French Bistro with serious style and a party atmosphere, where classic flavours meet playful presentation. Bringing the Hyde's signature festival vibes from sunrise to sunset, guests can head to the places to see and be seen at Bungalow Pool Bar or the high-energy Hyde Beach Club bringing the party atmosphere to Hyde Bodrum with globally renowned DJs and world-famous day parties. As the sun sets, guests can peek behind the curtain and escape the real world at an intimate nightclub that starts as a cocktail bar and builds the vibe through the night with lights and musical beats.

Hyde Bodrum will be available to book on allinclusivecollection.com – a new pioneering digital platform launching later this summer that allows guests to discover and book a highly curated selection of all-inclusive resorts worldwide.

Louis Abboud, Chief Development Officer & Deputy Head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Ennismore, said: "We're thrilled to be taking the music, freedom and sense of discovery inherent to the Hyde brand and translating that into its first all-inclusive experience. Hyde Bodrum will bring a unique experience to the Aegean coast, and we hope our festival inspiration, programming, and music connections will change the perception of all-inclusive for a new audience."

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and Ennismore is leading the way with its collective of 13 brands representing over 100 operating hotels, with a further 140+ in the pipeline and 200 restaurants and bars. In 2023, Ennismore is set to open around 20 hotels, including Maison Delano Paris, France; Mama Shelter, Rennes, France; SO/ Uptown Dubai, UAE; 21C Museum Hotel St. Louis, USA; The Hoxton, Charlottenburg, Germany and Hyde Ibiza, Spain.

ennismore.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Marcos Eleftheriou

VP of Corporate Communications, Ennismore

marcos.eleftheriou@ennismore,com

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore is made up of three business units, a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 18 brands with 143 operating hotels, resorts, and branded residences, with 160 in the pipeline, 76 iconic venues, and over 300 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore operates hotels in 35 countries with a total of 30,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios, including Carte Blanched, F&B concepts; AIME Studios, interior & graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and the Partnerships Studio. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com

Ennismore Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ennismore