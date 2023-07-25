Clark Atlanta University Receives $1 Million Scholarship Endowment Gift and a $50,000 Bridge Grant from The Bernard Osher Foundation

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University has received two gifts from The Bernard Osher Foundation that will support scholarships for nontraditional undergraduate students who wish to return to the University to complete their education.

The Bernard Osher Foundation, founded in 1977 seeks to improve quality of life through support for higher education and the arts.

The University's Osher Reentry Scholarship Program, which is managed by the Scholarship Office, is specifically for nontraditional students who have been out of college for at least five years and have plans to work after graduation.

The relationship between Clark Atlanta and the Osher Foundation began two years ago when the foundation established a $50,000 annual scholarship at the University. Since then, 20 reentry students have received Osher scholarships.

"The Bernard Osher Foundation is proud to support Clark Atlanta University and its reentry students eager to complete a baccalaureate degree," noted Mary Bitterman, president of the Foundation. "We are confident that the Osher Scholars, upon graduation, will contribute in meaningful ways to their families and communities. We know also that each of them will contribute to a better world."

The recent gifts will extend the program. A scholarship endowment gift of $1 million will fund 10 Osher scholarships each academic year. Meanwhile, a bridge grant of $50,000 will support eligible scholars until the endowment matures.

"We are grateful that the Osher Foundation focuses its support on individuals who, for myriad reasons, had to interrupt their education, but who never gave up their dream of earning a CAU degree," said CAU President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D.

About Clark Atlanta University: Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transforms the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

