CHIPOTLE IS SENDING FANS TO THE PIT OF THIS SUMMER'S HOTTEST CONCERTS FOR NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is turning up the volume for National Avocado Day on July 31 by giving fans a chance to win tickets to the most hyped concerts of the summer.* Live music is reported as the top leisure category global consumers expect to spend more on this summer and Chipotle, in partnership with Avocados from Peru, wants to make it easier for fans to experience their favorite concerts.**

How To Get In The Pit

July 31 , from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET , Chipotle will drop text-to-win codes via posts from @chipotle on Threads every hour at the top of the hour. On, from 10 a.m. to, Chipotle will drop text-to-win codes via posts fromon Threads every hour at the top of the hour. The 1,000th fan to text the designated code to 888222 every hour will receive a pair of tickets to a concert or music festival of their choice for a total of 13 winners and their plus-ones.*

Threads, the new social media platform from Instagram, has become one of the fastest growing apps ever,***and in just three weeks since launching, Chipotle has nearly 100,000 followers and is the first major restaurant brand to host a sweepstakes on the platform.****

Guac Takes Center Stage

Chipotle's fan-favorite guac is hand-mashed each morning with six real, fresh ingredients: ripe Hass avocados, citrus juice, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, and kosher salt. Chipotle Rewards members can get free guac on the side or on top of any entrée purchase on National Avocado Day, July 31, when they use the digital-only promo code "AVO2023" at checkout on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.*****

"National Avocado Day, one of our most popular 'Chipotdays,' has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "We're excited to continue the tradition this year by offering free concerts and fresh, hand-mashed guac to our fans."

"We are pleased to partner with Chipotle on National Avocado Day to provide its fans with amazing prizes, most notably, its classic guacamole made with Avocados from Peru," said Xavier Equihua, President and CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission.

Avocado Merch

In 2020, the brand debuted an industry-leading open-looped line of Chipotle apparel dyed with upcycled avocado pits from its restaurants. Concert goers can shop the Avocado Dye collection and other avocado themed items HERE .

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S., & DC, 18 years or older. Enter between approx. 10:00 am ET– approx. 10:00 pm ET on 07/31/23. Chipotle will let participants know if they've won by sending a text. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations, and prize descriptions, visit chipotle.com/getinthepit. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

**SOURCE: Live Nation Entertainment

***SOURCE: TIME

****Based on Chipotle's review of the top 25 restaurants according to the 2022 QSR 50 list, as of July 19, 2023.

*****Free Guac Legal Language: Offer valid July 31, 2023 only, for free small side or entrée topping of guacamole with a regular-priced entrée purchase by a Chipotle Rewards member; redemption requires use at time of order of promo code AVO2023. Codes can be used one time per eligible transaction, for a single free item only; redemption is subject to availability. Valid only via Chipotle websites or mobile apps; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Valid at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. and Canada only during regular business hours. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,200 restaurants as of March 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500, and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM .

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission and Avocados from Peru

Established in 2011 the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is a non-profit organization operating under the U.S. Federal Promotion Program for Hass Avocados. Its legislative mandate is to help increase the consumption of Avocados from Peru (AFP) through retail promotions, public relations and advertising. AFP are available in the U.S. from May through October. For more information about PAC and AFP, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.

