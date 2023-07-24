MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Continued Strong Financial Performance for 2nd Quarter 2023

Net Interest Margin Continues to Outperform

FAIRFAX, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in line with expectations. This represents a 17.1% increase from the year-earlier second quarter.

Performance through the first half of 2023 remains very strong (returns are annualized):

Return on average assets: 1.60 % Return on average equity: 14.87 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 4.45 % Efficiency ratio: 53.48 % Allowance for credit losses: 1.04 % Liquidity coverage ratio: 124 % Core deposit ratio: 74 % FDIC insured deposits / total deposits: 76 % Net charge-offs: $0 Earnings per common share: $1.86 Tangible book value per common share: $22.73

"The MainStreet team has done an extraordinary job of maximizing the Company's financial performance while staying true-to-form with proper risk management practices. We were well-prepared for a rising rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "And the recent collapse of a few badly managed regional banks shook the industry but ultimately gave us the opportunity to tell our risk management story."

The team has done an extraordinary job of maximizing performance while staying true to proper risk management practices

"Spurred by the FOMC rate increases, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank also prompted an immediate jump in deposit costs for the industry," Dick explained. "It appears that the FOMC will increase rates an additional 25 basis points when it meets on July 26th, but the industry is sensing a slowdown in future rises thereafter."

The Company's loan book totaled $1.66 billion at the end of the second quarter, up 15.7% from $1.43 billion one year earlier and up 1.3% from the first quarter.

"We are working hard for our customers and sticking to our strong underwriting standards. Our asset quality remains pristine," said Abdul Hersiburane, president of MainStreet Bank. "Our business bankers and lenders are redoubling their efforts to gain deposit share in our market, and we continue to benefit from a flight to quality as discerning depositors seek the security of federal insurance for their operating funds and other large deposits."

ABOUT AVENU™

Avenu™ onboarded its first client while designers and engineers completed final sprints to harden our multitenancy and cyber architecture and to accelerate implementation of a debit card for funding. Avenu™ connects partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. Avenu™ is expected to accelerate MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.

Avenu™ — Banking Delivered

Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects fintechs and their apps directly and seamlessly to a bank — MainStreet Bank. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation

Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



December

31, 2022



September

30, 2022



June 30,

2022

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 67,700



$ 225,334



$ 48,931



$ 50,636



$ 55,636

Federal funds sold



30,341





—





81,669





54,098





47,013

Total cash and cash equivalents



98,041





225,334





130,600





104,734





102,649

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



60,579





63,209





62,631





162,319





143,240

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



17,590





17,616





17,642





17,670





17,698

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



20,304





22,436





24,325





16,436





16,485

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,047, $15,435, $14,114, $12,994, and $12,982, respectively



1,637,484





1,617,275





1,579,950





1,448,071





1,416,875

Premises and equipment, net



14,427





14,521





14,709





14,523





14,756

Accrued interest and other receivables



10,256





9,744





9,581





8,273





7,313

Computer software, net of amortization



12,266





10,559





9,149





7,258





4,956

Bank owned life insurance



37,763





37,503





37,249





36,996





36,742

Other assets



40,641





36,811





39,915





43,835





32,665

Total Assets

$ 1,949,351



$ 2,055,008



$ 1,925,751



$ 1,860,115



$ 1,793,379

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 388,992



$ 487,875



$ 550,690



$ 566,016



$ 535,591

Interest bearing demand deposits



71,308





100,522





80,099





93,695





99,223

Savings and NOW deposits



51,294





53,499





51,419





54,240





58,156

Money market deposits



380,500





260,316





222,540





254,190





231,207

Time deposits



701,289





730,076





608,141





585,783





575,950

Total deposits



1,593,383





1,632,288





1,512,889





1,553,924





1,500,127

Federal funds borrowed



30,000





60,696





—





—





—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





45,000





100,000





—





—

Subordinated debt



72,444





72,344





72,245





72,146





72,047

Other liabilities



43,016





39,692





42,335





44,045





32,801

Total Liabilities



1,738,843





1,850,020





1,727,469





1,670,115





1,604,975

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,177





29,185





28,736





28,728





29,178

Capital surplus



64,768





64,213





63,999





63,231





64,822

Retained earnings



97,646





91,991





86,830





80,534





73,702

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,346)





(7,664)





(8,546)





(9,756)





(6,561)

Total Stockholders' Equity



210,508





204,988





198,282





190,000





188,404

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,949,351



$ 2,055,008



$ 1,925,751



$ 1,860,115



$ 1,793,379



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





June 30,

2023



June 30,

2022



June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



December

31, 2022



September

30, 2022



June 30,

2022

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 55,586



$ 34,639



$ 28,855



$ 26,731



$ 23,972



$ 20,261



$ 17,954

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



926





758





407





518





467





378





401

Tax-exempt securities



529





535





265





264





262





261





263

Interest on federal funds sold



2,311





229





1,179





1,132





1,071





1,013





195

Total interest income



59,352





36,161





30,706





28,645





25,772





21,913





18,813

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



594





170





251





343





256





175





105

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



255





79





147





108





81





43





42

Interest on money market deposits



4,129





270





2,926





1,203





781





496





151

Interest on time deposits



11,221





2,961





7,077





4,144





2,966





2,275





1,530

Interest on federal funds borrowed



239





—





201





38





—





—





—

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



919





83





13





906





264





—





52

Interest on subordinated debt



1,632





1,280





820





812





828





828





812

Total interest expense



18,989





4,843





11,435





7,554





5,176





3,817





2,692

Net interest income



40,363





31,318





19,271





21,091





20,596





18,096





16,121

Provision for credit losses



921





1,280





638





283





1,118





-





480

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



39,442





30,038





18,633





20,808





19,478





18,096





15,641

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,125





1,209





535





590





610





601





597

Bank owned life insurance income



514





500





259





255





253





254





250

Loan swap fee income



—





101





—





—





—





518





101

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



—





4





—





—





—





—





4

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



—





43





—





—





—





(211)





—

Other non-interest income



174





568





16





158





196





186





312

Total other income



1,813





2,425





810





1,003





1,059





1,348





1,264

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



14,216





11,152





6,595





7,621





6,775





5,874





5,604

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,270





1,316





772





498





710





760





659

Advertising and marketing



1,495





980





698





797





620





704





574

Occupancy expenses



912





693





426





486





378





400





352

Outside services



994





935





504





490





529





611





567

Administrative expenses



426





405





211





215





214





253





195

Other operating expenses



3,242





2,976





1,646





1,596





1,481





1,291





1,543

Total non-interest expenses



22,555





18,457





10,852





11,703





10,707





9,893





9,494

Income before income tax expense



18,700





14,006





8,591





10,108





9,830





9,551





7,411

Income tax expense



3,602





2,654





1,645





1,957





2,252





1,808





1,481

Net income



15,098





11,352





6,946





8,151





7,578





7,743





5,930

Preferred stock dividends



1,078





1,078





539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 14,020



$ 10,274



$ 6,407



$ 7,612



$ 7,039



$ 7,204



$ 5,391

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 1.86



$ 1.35



$ 0.85



$ 1.01



$ 0.95



$ 0.97



$ 0.71

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,519,949





7,611,303





7,522,764





7,517,213





7,433,607





7,463,719





7,575,484



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



June 30, 2022



Percentage

Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 421,277





25.4 %

$ 415,078





25.3 %

$ 358,062





25.0 %



1.5 %



17.7 % Residential real estate loans



410,550





24.7 %



391,648





23.9 %



366,758





25.6 %



4.8 %



11.9 % Commercial real estate loans



727,772





43.9 %



737,019





45.0 %



599,683





41.8 %



-1.3 %



21.4 % Commercial and industrial loans



93,604





5.6 %



86,937





5.3 %



92,672





6.5 %



7.7 %



1.0 % Consumer loans



5,750





0.4 %



7,534





0.5 %



17,223





1.1 %



-23.7 %



-66.6 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,658,953





100.0 %

$ 1,638,216





100.0 %

$ 1,434,398





100.0 %



1.3 %



15.7 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(16,047)













(15,435)













(12,982)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,422)













(5,506)













(4,541)

























Net Loans

$ 1,637,484











$ 1,617,275











$ 1,416,875

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 388,992





24.4 %

$ 487,875





29.9 %

$ 535,591





35.7 %



-20.3 %



-27.4 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



71,308





4.5 %



100,522





6.2 %



99,223





6.6 %



-29.1 %



-28.1 % Savings and NOW deposits



51,294





3.2 %



53,499





3.3 %



58,156





3.9 %



-4.1 %



-11.8 % Money market accounts



380,500





23.9 %



260,316





15.9 %



231,207





15.4 %



46.2 %



64.6 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



406,583





25.5 %



458,683





28.1 %



383,340





25.6 %



-11.4 %



6.1 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



294,706





18.5 %



271,393





16.6 %



192,610





12.8 %



8.6 %



53.0 % Total Deposits

$ 1,593,383





100.0 %

$ 1,632,288





100.0 %

$ 1,500,127





100.0 %



-2.4 %



6.2 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal funds borrowed



30,000





29.3 %



60,696





34.1 %



—





0.0 %



-50.6 %



0.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



45,000





25.3 %



—





0.0 %



-100.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt



72,444





70.7 %



72,344





40.6 %



72,047





100.0 %



0.1 %



0.6 % Total Borrowings

$ 102,444





100.0 %

$ 178,040





100.0 %

$ 72,047





100.0 %



-42.5 %



42.2 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,695,827











$ 1,810,328











$ 1,572,174













-6.3 %



7.9 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,184,958





69.9 %

$ 1,156,279





63.9 %

$ 1,094,493





69.6 %



2.5 %



8.3 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



408,425





24.1 %



476,009





26.3 %



405,634





25.8 %



-14.2 %



0.7 % Federal funds borrowed



30,000





1.7 %



60,696





3.3 %



—





0.0 %



-50.6 %



0.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





0.0 %



45,000





2.5 %



—





0.0 %



-100.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



72,444





4.3 %



72,344





4.0 %



72,047





4.6 %



0.1 %



0.6 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,695,827





100.0 %

$ 1,810,328





100.0 %

$ 1,572,174





100.0 %



-6.3 %



7.9 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended June 30, 2023



For the three months ended June 30, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,649,300



$ 28,855





7.02 %

$ 1,434,877



$ 17,954





5.02 % Securities:















































Taxable



68,381





407





2.39 %



73,153





401





2.20 % Tax-exempt



37,876





335





3.55 %



38,507





333





3.47 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



87,608





1,179





5.40 %



98,326





195





0.80 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,843,165



$ 30,776





6.70 %

$ 1,644,863



$ 18,883





4.60 % Other assets



69,488





















65,225

















Total assets

$ 1,912,653



















$ 1,710,088

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 73,800



$ 251





1.36 %

$ 96,352



$ 105





0.44 % Savings and NOW deposits



50,644





147





1.16 %



62,588





42





0.27 % Money market deposit accounts



344,118





2,926





3.41 %



234,097





151





0.26 % Time deposits



723,056





7,077





3.93 %



499,734





1,530





1.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,191,618



$ 10,401





3.50 %

$ 892,771



$ 1,828





0.82 % Federal funds purchased



15,174





201





5.31 %



1





—





—

FHLB borrowings



989





13





5.27 %



35,275





52





0.59 % Subordinated debt



72,405





820





4.54 %



72,009





812





4.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,280,186



$ 11,435





3.58 %

$ 1,000,056



$ 2,692





1.08 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



424,505





















521,130

















Total liabilities

$ 1,704,691



















$ 1,521,186

















Stockholders' Equity



207,962





















188,902

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,912,653



















$ 1,710,088

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.12 %



















3.52 % Net Interest Income









$ 19,341



















$ 16,191









Net Interest Margin



















4.21 %



















3.95 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the six months ended June 30, 2023



For the six months ended June 30, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,624,664



$ 55,586





6.90 %

$ 1,406,457



$ 34,639





4.97 % Securities:















































Taxable



70,147





926





2.66 %



73,283





758





2.09 % Tax-exempt



37,908





670





3.56 %



39,023





677





3.50 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



103,053





2,311





4.52 %



91,081





229





0.51 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,835,772



$ 59,493





6.54 %

$ 1,609,844



$ 36,303





4.55 % Other assets



63,465





















76,387

















Total assets

$ 1,899,237



















$ 1,686,231

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 78,568



$ 594





1.52 %

$ 83,450



$ 170





0.41 % Savings and NOW deposits



51,290





255





1.00 %



72,617





79





0.22 % Money market deposit accounts



284,906





4,129





2.92 %



250,908





270





0.22 % Time deposits



698,384





11,221





3.24 %



478,376





2,961





1.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,113,148



$ 16,199





2.93 %

$ 885,351



$ 3,480





0.79 % Federal funds purchased



9,103





239





5.29 %



1





—





—

FHLB borrowings



39,199





919





4.73 %



36,215





83





0.46 % Subordinated debt



72,355





1,632





4.55 %



58,079





1,280





4.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,233,805



$ 18,989





3.10 %

$ 979,646



$ 4,843





1.00 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



460,632





















517,281

















Total liabilities

$ 1,694,437



















$ 1,496,927

















Stockholders' Equity



204,800





















189,304

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,899,237



















$ 1,686,231

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.44 %



















3.55 % Net Interest Income









$ 40,504



















$ 31,460









Net Interest Margin



















4.45 %



















3.94 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Six Months

Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.85



$ 0.71



$ 1.86



$ 1.35

Book value per common share

$ 24.36



$ 21.41



$ 24.36



$ 21.41

Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 22.73



$ 20.75



$ 22.73



$ 20.75

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,522,764





7,575,484





7,519,949





7,611,303

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,522,297





7,526,463





7,522,297





7,526,463

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.46 %



1.39 %



1.60 %



1.36 % Return on average equity (annualized)



13.40 %



12.59 %



14.87 %



12.09 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



14.22 %



13.38 %



15.92 %



12.79 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.70 %



4.60 %



6.54 %



4.55 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)



3.58 %



1.08 %



3.10 %



1.00 % Net interest spread (FTE) (2)



3.12 %



3.52 %



3.44 %



3.55 % Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)



4.21 %



3.95 %



4.45 %



3.94 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.17 %



0.30 %



0.19 %



0.29 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.28 %



2.23 %



2.39 %



2.21 % Efficiency ratio (3)



54.04 %



54.61 %



53.48 %



54.70 % Asset Quality































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 15,435



$ 12,500



$ 14,114



$ 11,697

Add: recoveries



1





2





12





5

Less: charge-offs



(6)





—





(6)





—

Add: provision for credit losses



617





480





1,032





1280

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





—





895





—

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 16,047



$ 12,982



$ 16,047



$ 12,982



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 1,178



$ —



$ —



$ —

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



—





—





1,310





—

Add: provision for unfunded commitments



21





—





21





—

Less: recovery of unfunded commitments



—





—





-132





—

Ending balance, RUC

$ 1,199



$ —



$ 1,199



$ —

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 17,246



$ 12,982



$ 17,246



$ 12,982



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



0.97 %



0.91 %



0.97 %



0.91 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.04 %



0.91 %



1.04 %



0.91 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets



N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



363.43 %



366.10 %



363.43 %



366.10 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



139.59 %



138.16 %



139.59 %



138.16 % Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.01 %



0.00 %



0.01 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Non-performing assets

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



16.79 %



16.23 %



16.79 %



16.23 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.83 %



15.42 %



15.83 %



15.42 % Leverage ratio



14.81 %



14.34 %



14.81 %



14.34 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.83 %



15.42 %



15.83 %



15.42 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 22.66



$ 22.77



$ 22.66



$ 22.77

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



10.24 %



10.26 %



10.24 %



10.26 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.34 %



10.81 %



10.28 %



11.03 % Number of full-time equivalent employees



179





146





179





146

Number of full-service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months

ended June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 19,271



$ 16,121



$ 40,363



$ 31,318

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70





70





141





142

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



19,341





16,191





40,504





31,460



































Average interest earning assets



1,843,165





1,644,863





1,835,772





1,609,844

Net interest margin (GAAP)



4.19 %



3.93 %



4.43 %



3.92 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.21 %



3.95 %



4.45 %



3.94 %





As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 210,508



$ 188,404



$ 210,508



$ 188,404

Less: intangible assets



12,266





4,956





12,266





4,956

Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



198,242





183,448



$ 198,242



$ 183,448

Less: preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



170,979





156,185





170,979





156,185



































Shares outstanding



7,522,297





7,526,463





7,522,297





7,526,463

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 22.73



$ 20.75



$ 22.73



$ 20.75







As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Total assets, adjusted































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 1,949,351



$ 1,793,379



$ 1,949,351



$ 1,793,379

Less: intangible assets



(12,266)





(4,956)





(12,266)





(4,956)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1,937,085





1,788,423





1,937,085





1,788,423







For the three months

ended June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Average stockholders equity, adjusted































Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 207,962



$ 188,902



$ 204,800



$ 189,304

Less: average intangible assets



(11,284)





(4,512)





(10,585)





(3,746)

Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



196,678





184,390





194,215





185,558







For the three months

ended June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Average assets, adjusted































Total average average assets (GAAP)

$ 1,912,653



$ 1,710,088



$ 1,899,237



$ 1,686,231

Less: average intangible assets



(11,284)





(4,512)





(10,585)





(3,746)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1,901,369





1,705,576





1,888,652





1,682,485



