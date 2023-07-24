Kwik Chef ™ Inc. Appoints Mr. Ghislain Perron as Executive Vice President - North America -- Important Seed Round Funding from Mr. Ghislain Perron & Mr. Jean Turmel -- Nomination of Mr. Doug Doucet to the Strategic Advisory Board

Worldwide Patented Technology, Instant Hot Meals at The Push of a Button

MONTREAL, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kwik Chef Inc continues to expand its footprint within North America while disrupting the food industry with its patented self-heating meals. Nicky Sévim & Winston Chin MBA FICB - Co-President & Co-CEO / Co-Chairman of Joni FoodTech, Kwik Chef Inc. & KwiK Chef S.R.L.S are pleased to announce the following:

We are pleased to announce that Mr. Ghislain Perron is nominated to the role of Executive Vice President -North America effective immediately and remains on our Advisory Board. Ghislain will oversee the operations and growth of our future manufacturing facility here in North America. Ghislain brings a wealth of experience to Kwik Chef and has held various senior positions within numerous sectors. He was the former President of Abris Tempo a highly recognized car shelter product with a notoriety brand in Quebec. Ghislain also has over 17 years of extensive experience within the food industry where he held key senior roles in marketing, operations, and sales during his career with Aliments Carrière Inc. and Bonduelle Group.

In addition to the nomination of Mr. Ghislain Perron, we are pleased to announce that both Ghislain and Mr. Jean Turmel have made important investments to our initial seed round funding. Mr. Jean Turmel has a sterling reputation and strong expertise as a proven leader across the financial markets with over 40 years of capital market experience, he is also an extraordinarily generous philanthropist. Mr. Turmel is currently the chairman of the board of Nymbus an investment management firm with over $450MM in AUM. Mr. Turmel enjoyed a 25-year career at the National Bank of Canada as President of Capital Markets, Treasury and Investment Banking and Chairman of National Bank Financial Inc. He was Chairman of the Board of Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Exchange and served on the board of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and Canam Group. As a philanthropist, Mr. Turmel has made significant contributions to help the underprivileged and to support education and research.

We are also pleased to announce that Mr. Doug Doucet is nominated to our advisory board. Doug is the owner, President & CEO of Doucet Developments. Doug is a serial entrepreneur with vast experience in senior management and as an entrepreneur and owner of Mill-Right Woodworking, Tier Too Properties, PMco Inc. Doug is also an active partner in various entities including hospitality, restaurants and others including Glen Arbour Golf Course, Gabriel Pizza, Swiss Chalet, East Side Mario's, and well branded hotels. Doug was named an Atlantic Canadian Top 50 CEO in 2014-2015 and remains active on several boards including Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies and was previously Chair of the Canadian Cancer Society: Think Like Cancer Campaign Committee.

Kwik Chef is pleased to have an exceptional and well experienced advisory board listed below to help grow and achieve our future goals. Click here for BIOGRAPHIES OF ADVISORY BOARD

"We are pleased to welcome Ghislain to our management team, with his solid experience within the food industry as well as his vast accomplishments as an entrepreneur, he will be instrumental in assisting us in the growth of Kwik Chef within North America and abroad. We also want to thank Ghislain and Mr. Turmel for their important contributions in our initial seed round. Mr. Turmel's impressive career path, business acumen and investment with us is very much appreciated. We also want to welcome Mr. Doug Doucet to our Advisory Board, his overall experience as a successful entrepreneur and passion for our business will play an important role within our advisory board" - Nicky Sévim and Winston Chin.

About Kwik Chef ™

Kwik Chef is a world leader and a major disruptor within the Food Tech space known for its healthy self-heating meals in a bowl. With its worldwide patent, Kwik Chef delivers a non-refrigerated meal that heats up to over 100 degrees Celsius at the push of a button, eat when you want, where you want, without any heating appliances or refrigeration! There are no preservatives, chemicals or GMOs in any of our products. We aim to become a world leader and influencer as an ESG company. Our vision is to one day not only end hunger in the world but to make sure we end it with a hot meal!

