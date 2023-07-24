BEAT THE AUGUST HEAT WITH THESE NEW CANDICE HUFFINE-APPROVED BRAS FROM LUVLETTE

In collaboration with the acclaimed fashion model, Luvlette adds items to its stylish, affordable, and size-inclusive Dream Curve Collection.

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, intimates and loungewear brand Luvlette introduced two new bras, the Strapless Lift Bra and the Unlined Full-Coverage Plunge Bra, to its bestselling Dream Curve Collection. The bras, which were launched with the help of fashion model Candice Huffine, feature non-slip fits, breathable styles, and confident silhouettes. Available in sizes up to an F cup, the bras are versatile and ideal for any situation, including summer activities.

"As a plus-size model, I have experienced how difficult it can be to find fashionable pieces in larger sizing, so I am extremely passionate about brands like Luvlette that are inclusive and don't require people to sacrifice style for a bigger size," said Huffine. "I really resonate with Luvlette's mission of helping everybody love themselves and feel more confident, so I was thrilled to partner with the brand on the launch of these new bras this summer."

Through its intimates and loungewear featuring revolutionary designs, Luvlette strives to provide next-level support for individuals of all sizes. Huffine, who champions size inclusivity, was the ideal partner to emphasize the brand's goal of helping everybody live life to the fullest anywhere.

The Strapless Lift Bra, which is available in Apricot, Black, and Blue, has removable multiway straps so that it can be worn in a variety of ways, including without straps, with them crisscrossed in the back or as a halter. Additionally, with its non-slip effect due to silicone strips and its breathable mesh in the front, this bra is ideal for warm-weather months. It also has a unique side padding for a lifting push-up effect.

The Unlined Full-Coverage Plunge Bra, which comes in Apricot, Black, and Green, has a smooth and seamless back band and unlined cups for breathability and comfort. With its plunging neckline, this bra is a great alternative to the Strapless Lift Bra in warmer weather for those wanting an upleveled, seamless look.

The Dream Curve Collection currently has four other styles available at affordable price points. These bras also come in an assortment of colors, including Baby Pink, Green, and Coffee Brown.

Luvlette is calling on fans to share their looks from the Dream Curve Collection on social media by tagging @luvletteofficial and using the hashtag #LiftWithLuv.

About Luvlette

Luvlette is a love letter to all founded on the promise of uplifting everyone physically, emotionally, and always with love. Through its next-level supportive bras, underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear, the brand strives to help every body feel secure moving in comfort and with confidence to live life to the very fullest. Luvlette is a declaration of everything desired and deserved: confidence, comfort, and love — self-love. To learn more about Luvlette, visit www.luvlette.com.

