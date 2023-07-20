SEABOURN'S NEW EXPEDITION VESSEL SEABOURN PURSUIT SHINES FOR THE ULTRA-LUXURY LINE WITH DESIGN DETAILS FOR A STUNNING DEBUT

SEATTLE, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn , the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, is revealing the stunning design details of its second purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit , scheduled to launch in August 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seabourn) (PRNewswire)

As fashioned by esteemed multi-disciplinary studio Tihany Design , led by Managing Partner Alessia Genova and Founder Adam D. Tihany, Seabourn Pursuit is finely tuned with decorative details such as lighter bedding accoutrements that align with its primary dedication to warm-water excursions in more tropical destinations. Suites will also be outfitted with lush blankets and fur pillows, for instance, for the ship's inaugural year explorations of Antarctica, running from late November 2023 to late March 2024.

"Seabourn Pursuit is our newest crown jewel, where guests will experience the perfect blend of ultra-luxury design combined with elevated expedition experiences," said Seabourn President, Natalya Leahy. "While exploring remote locations around the world, our guests will immerse in a home-away-from-home designed with luxurious spaces in mind to reflect the natural beauty guests will experience aboard Seabourn Pursuit. This state-of-the-art expedition ship is truly a celebration of the creative energy and input of our design collaborator, Tihany Design, and we are proud to welcome Seabourn Pursuit to our ultra-luxury fleet."

Design Highlights

Seabourn Pursuit, along with its sister expedition vessel Seabourn Venture, feature a custom-made furniture collection developed by Tihany Product Design that is tailored to the character and experiential premise of each on board space even as it defines the look of the Seabourn brand. The bespoke furniture line, produced by world renowned Italian furniture manufacturer Roda, combines authentic Italian craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology and innovation, with furnishings that celebrate the quality and design of the tools and clothing used in exploration. Framed in wood and metal, pieces radiate a sense of luxurious handcrafted ruggedness with textured fabric and leather, giving unmatched bespoke identity to every corner of the ship across its nine decks, and 132 oceanfront suites.

Details in suites include custom-designed switches on the bedside light panel that appear vintage and yet are ultra-contemporary in function, parchment-inspired wall panels finished with digitally printed wall laminate material that mimics wood with alluring, granular detail; heated flooring with wooden-look tiles; carpeting designed with organic shapes; and furniture with wood frames, exposed rivets, and bronze inlays. The duplex Wintergarden and Grand Wintergarden Suites feature a sculptural staircase leading to the bedroom, and advanced technology including a roll-up, tuck-away TV to preserve seamless, double-height views (two decks).

Noteworthy design details continue in public areas throughout Seabourn Pursuit. The Discovery Center, for instance, which houses an immersive large screen for lectures and video experiences, has an academic, enriching environment inspired by the landscape of Antarctica, incorporating a natural colour palette and organic shapes of topography maps that play off the elegant curves of plush custom seating and a unique textured liquid metal wall covering.

Within the comfortable and engaging Expedition Lounge, two fireplaces producing lifelike water vapor flames and a vintage map on an etched glass partition combine to create an enchanting ambiance that calls to the memories of past adventures. Custom furniture designed with warm natural materials and textures create a space that is inviting and tactile while echoing the sense of quality and craftsmanship of the instruments and tools of early explorers.

The inviting Seabourn Square is the living room of the ship, offering a variety of outdoor settings for guests to relax in comfort and take in views with the aid of fixed Swarovski telescopes. Wood-backed scalloped banquettes and Tihany Product Design lounge chairs encircle live edge wood coffee and side tables, creating intimate gathering spaces. Wrapped in riveted leather wall panels, the room is topped with an overlapping circular panel ceiling, adding dimension and recalling the symmetrical composition of a compass. The Argyle-influenced carpet pattern adds warmth, and thoughtfully curated bookshelves, expedition art and accessories paint the picture of an explorer's private home decked out with mementos and discoveries.

Ultra-Luxury Gathering Spaces

The overall design scheme of Seabourn Pursuit balances the exploration theme with the comfort and luxury of an expedition vessel. Guests are encouraged to relax and enjoy downtime to complement daily adventures off ship, with interiors that carefully integrate light and space, a warm colour palette, and natural fibres. Different areas work together to optimize smooth passenger flow, inspiring a sense of ease throughout.

The Atrium connects all guest-area decks via an elegant staircase with a sky-lit space complete with wood and metal finishes with details including rhythmically placed rope work and a topography-inspired liquid metal wall treatment. The diamond-shaped floor pattern emphasizes a captivating artwork created at the base of the space.

The Landing Zone is the ship's utility space where guests change, clean, and store boots and gear following excursions. Reimagined by Tihany Design as a comfortable setting of sleek, modern design, the Landing Zone combines a durable material palette of floor tile, wood, and metal details with rivet accents to evoke the characteristics of luggage as well as the orange-tinged uniforms of the crew.

The Bow Lounge on Deck 6 provides the closest access to the water via the foredeck, making it a prime destination to watch for marine life. Comfortable and engaging, the lounge is designed to mimic elements of the Captain's bridge, with expansive windows and interactive monitors displaying updated information about the day at sea. Touch screens offer a live map, weather information and more.

The Constellation Lounge offers stunning, 270-degree views as far as guests' eyes can see. Set on the top deck, its intimate interior is an ode to constellations, with a dark blue and red palette accented by silver and bronze metals and intricate stone floors, and lighting that generates a shimmering star-like pattern across the ceiling. A central bar is fashioned from faceted metal and stone and illuminated by a unique diamond-shaped lighting cove. Velvet banquettes and sling-back chairs by Tihany Design create a seductive and relaxed environment for enjoying live music.

The Club features expansive windows, making it an ideal spot to watch the amazing scenery and wildlife. Fashioned with design touches using brilliant hues of blue and green inspired by the deep-sea and unique art displays, The Club has an impressive water-vapor fireplace set like buried treasure at the center of the venue, and a dedicated stage and dance floor for live performances. It also includes an extraordinary sushi experience, offering a variety of hand-prepared sushi bites freshly made to order every evening.

The ship's Spa & Wellness integrates the design concept of a contemporary "floating forest," with details such as a tree-inspired textured art mural, light wood and bronze material palette, and reception done up with live wood features. The fitness center and yoga areas feature an open wall of floor-to-ceiling windows for striking views looking out onto the world around you.

The Restaurant merges bold lines and shapes with softness reminiscent of falling snow. Leather wall paneling is brought to life with a unique three-dimensional diamond arrangement and visible stitching, while geometric carpeting in blue and purple surrounds a porcelain tile floor that recalls the natural sediment of a geode. Custom-designed dining chairs produced by renowned Italian furniture manufacturer Roda echo craftsmanship throughout the ship with rich burgundy leather, textured fabric seat back, exposed rivet details, and wood frame. A wine display encased in bronze framed glass will inspire conversation as sophisticated as its inventory.

The casual Colonnade dining space on Deck 5 takes inspiration from historic maritime design with a ceiling of riveted curved wood panels evoking the feel of a wooden hull of an early expedition ship, decorative metal plate details, wood flooring, and art displays of intricate nautical knots. Buffet stations are dressed up with three-dimensional textured tile and white stone countertops and set beneath a sleek copper ceiling for the feeling of a working kitchen. Guests are welcome to dine outside on the aft deck, home to an infinity-style pool, two whirlpools, and a pair of sculptural showers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Tihany Design:

Tihany Design is a multidisciplinary, ever-evolving design atelier specializing in luxury hospitality, cruise, retail, residences, private clubs, yachting, spa and leisure. Led by Founder Adam D. Tihany (since 1978) and Managing Partner Alessia Genova, the firm thrives today as the visionary force behind stunning interiors around the globe; its diverse catalog of work resonates elevated personalization, timeless elegance and an authentic sense of place. For more information on the studio, visit www.tihanydesign.com or call 212.366.5544

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submersibles giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

Click-to-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise's new expedition vessel Seabourn Pursuit is a standout for the ultra-luxury line with beautiful design details by Tihany Design https://bit.ly/3MHbCqS

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seabourn