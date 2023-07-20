Corbett (Corey) Yarbrough, Sr. Joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Registered representative with practice of $42 million joins Summit Financial Networks from Pruco Securities

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that Corbett (Corey) Yarbrough, Sr.* has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Summit Financial Networks. Yarbrough, who provides financial planning services to clients with $42 million in assets**, was previously affiliated with Pruco Securities.

"I have no doubt that Corey will find an ideal fit at Summit as well as at Cetera Advisor Networks," said Marshall T. Leeds, president and regional director of Summit Financial Network. "Summit is an outstanding home for advisors seeking the support they need to grow their practices and to provide unmatched service to their clients. I welcome Corey aboard and look forward to working with him on these goals and elevating his business."

Yarbrough has worked in the financial services industry for almost a decade, beginning his career as a registered representative with MetLife's New England Financial in 2014. He also worked with MetLife Securities and Allstate Financial Advisors before joining Pruco Securities in 2020. Before beginning his professional career, Yarbrough attended the University of Florida where he played college football, including on the school's 1996 National Championship team.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera up to May 31, 2023.

