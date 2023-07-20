Avature Announces Case Management Solution to Enhance Service Delivery for HR Departments

LONDON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, a leading provider of innovative Human Capital Management (HCM) software for recruiting and talent management, today announced the release of its HR Case Management solution.

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management (PRNewsfoto/Avature) (PRNewswire)

Avature Case Management has been designed in collaboration with leading HR practitioners to solve employee problems through engagement and cooperation. The solution allows HR generalists to proactively manage employee issues to improve the overall health of the organization.

HR managers can quickly and easily automate a full range of processes, from basic enrollments and leave of absence requests to complex incident management investigations using a structured case hierarchy. And HR can effortlessly support a variety of evolving workforce deployment challenges, including work-from-home programs, shift change requests and other urgent, high-impact employee issues. The toolset includes Avature's award-winning CRM features that allow HR managers to segment employees based on case history and employee record data and communicate with them through multiple channels. Managers can better follow up with employees and provide additional case-related support using this solution.

"The idea is to design an engaging solution that makes employees feel supported," said Florencia Maurizi, Avature's SVP of Consulting. "Our customers understand that the more muscular focus on "strategic HR" requires going beyond employee self-service when appropriate and offering a well-managed spectrum of higher-touch services depending on criticality. They know they can lower turnover by better managing a wide range of issues, from upskilling dedicated employees to offboarding low performers, and see an effective case management system as a core component of their digital HR transformation."

Unlike conventional service desk systems based on the ITIL methodology, Avature Case Management recognizes the unique aspects of the HR mission and allows HR to leverage case management to build the cultural strength of the organization. Furthermore, it acknowledges that there are limitations to the outcomes of self-service HR and that value-added services can be delivered at scale through smarter automation.

"Many companies see HR case management as something similar to IT case management, where cases are routed to a specialist, a fix is applied, and the case is neatly closed. But HR does not work that way," said Dimitri Boylan, CEO of Avature. "People issues can be exceedingly complex. Some never go away – and instead require complex workarounds to be put in place for extended periods. And many issues cannot be resolved by HR alone. The number of people involved in the resolution of an HR issue can expand quickly and even extend to third parties such as law firms and healthcare providers. If the system isn't flexible, it's going to break."

Designed for CHROs that want to expand their vision of the modern organization, the Case Management solution will leverage Avature's advanced segmentation and communication features for employee communications, its workflow engine, and its portal and mobile frameworks to support a fully bespoke configuration based on the company's operating model.

"In traditional case management systems, there is no way for employees to help each other," said Dan Kejsefman, Avature's head of HR. "We devised a more flexible solution to support a greater variety of issues while ensuring that the company could deliver a managed response, a cascading set of actions and an audit trail to ensure our response was appropriate and effective."

The Avature platform's machine learning and text processing capabilities in multiple languages, including Mandarin and Japanese, make the solution useful for multinationals. Avature's reporting module and configurable dashboards provide clarity and actionable guidance for HR generalists, legal teams and impacted line managers.

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise HCM SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, and the leading provider of CRM and ATS technology for human resources globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and digital innovation to human resources departments. Avature solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, career sites, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement, employee mobility and workforce optimization, employee case management, performance management and learning.

Used by 110 of the Fortune 500 in more than 164 countries and 32 languages, Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia and from the Public Cloud. Avature has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris, Shenzhen and Virginia. Learn more at www.avature.net.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avature