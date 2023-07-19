Two Student Transportation of America Employees Awarded by NSTA for Industry Excellence

WALL, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) is pleased to announce that the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) has recognized two of its team members, Senior Vice President of Health & Safety, Shelly Hall and Senior Vice President of Central and Western Operations, Kirk Wilkie, for industry excellence in service, safety, and community responsibility. Each year, NSTA honors individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to student transportation. Hall and Wilkie both earned the coveted NSTA 2023 Golden Merit Award.

Shelly and Kirk have worked diligently to meet STA's safety goals, overcome challenges, and inspire team members.

Hall, Wilkie, and other award recipients were honored last evening at the organization's awards and installation dinner in Pittsburgh, PA. The dinner was held as part of NTSA's Annual Meeting and Convention and recognizes excellence in the private school transportation sector.

"I speak on behalf of the entire STA family when I say that we are proud of Shelly and Kirk for all that they have accomplished. Yesterday, the NSTA recognized two individuals that go above and beyond for this industry, our customers, and the communities we serve," said Patrick Vaughan, CEO of Student Transportation of America. "We are proud to have them on our team, leading the charge in safety standards, operational excellence, and growth."

Shelly Hall leads STA's dedicated team of regional safety directors across North America and directs company safety and compliance programs. Hall has been instrumental in developing STA's core training programs, even refining the national safety audit process. Hall also authored the Company's comprehensive safety policies and procedures and established and managed STA's COVID preparedness protocols during the pandemic.

During her tenure at STA, Hall has implemented successful training and safety programs including STA's Precision Skills Certification Program, a rigorous 3-day exam process that identifies the most highly qualified trainers who can then deliver behind-the-wheel instruction. Under her leadership, the safety team has modernized the way safety and compliance is managed at all levels of the organization. Her focus on accident and injury tracking, trending, and Key Performance Indicators ("KPI") management have helped STA reduce accident and injury frequency rates companywide.

Kirk Wilkie has more than 30 years of experience in the student transportation industry and currently oversees STA's operations in 11 states in the western half of the U.S. He is a leader in the company's growth effort and ensures successful implementation of safety initiatives and operational efficiencies in each market.

Wilkie has established valuable partnerships across his regions, achieved the ambitious goals he and his team set, and forged strong customer relationships for the company. He motivates employees at all levels to provide safe, reliable transportation to each of STA's customers.

"Shelly and Kirk have vital roles within our organization and leadership. They have each worked diligently to meet STA's bold safety goals, improve efficiencies, overcome challenges, and inspire other team members with their passion. They could not be more deserving of the Golden Merit Award. Congratulations, Shelly and Kirk," added Vaughan.

About NSTA:

The National School Transportation Association has been the voice of private school bus contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers since 1964. The association provides school transportation professionals with the tools and resources they need to make school buses safe, affordable, and efficient nationwide. For more information visit http://www.yellowbuses.org/

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, aides, monitors, attendants, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

