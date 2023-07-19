RSV vaccine administered at Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care

The immunization is the first known administration of the FDA-approved RSV vaccine for adults 60+

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care administered what is believed to be the world's first FDA-approved respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination at its Cole Valley location today. Peggy Dracker of San Rafael, CA, received the immunization from Daniel Kwan, M.D., medical director of Dignity Health-GoHealth.

The vaccine, ABRYSVO, was developed by Pfizer and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 31, 2023, for adults 60 years and older.

The vaccine will be available in August 2023 at Dignity Health-GoHealth's Cole Valley center, which is located near Golden Gate Park, at 930 Cole Street.

"Urgent care plays a vital role in ensuring that our communities have effortless and convenient access to high-quality healthcare," said Todd Latz, Chief Executive Officer of GoHealth. "Today's first RSV vaccination was a meaningful step forward in public health to fight an increasingly dangerous virus."

New hope for a common and acute virus

RSV is one of the most common viruses in the world. It causes upper and lower respiratory tract infections. Symptoms may be mild, cold-like, or more serious, especially for infants or older adults.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates:

The vaccine comes at a crucial time as RSV surged across the country at the end of 2022. Cases increased tenfold between September and mid-November 2022, according to the CDC.

RSV hospitalizations spiked last year too, with about 5.1 out of every 100,000 patients with RSV being admitted to the hospital in mid-November 2022, according to the CDC. As compared to an estimated 1.1 out of 100,000 in November 2021 and 0.5 out of 100,000 pre-pandemic.

"Congratulations to our Dignity Health—GoHealth Urgent Care teams on this milestone immunization," said Marie President, M.D., chief medical officer for Dignity Health Medical Group — Saint Francis/St. Mary's. "The availability of this vaccine is an important achievement in the prevention of RSV, which can be life-threatening for high-risk populations."

A track record of advancing public health

Dignity Health-GoHealth gained critical experience being on the vanguard of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have become a trusted partner in public health," continued Latz. "The Bay Area has turned to us for over seven years for their healthcare needs and have recognized us as innovators through our substantial efforts to keep them safe and healthy during the pandemic, as well as our overall unique and connected approach to on-demand care."

In addition to being among the first urgent care providers in the nation to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, Dignity Health-GoHealth also took the lead in providing:

Paxlovid, an FDA-approved medicine to treat adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19;

Lab-based PCR COVID-19 testing;

Rapid molecular COVID-19 testing;

Rapid on-site PCR testing; and

Travel testing on-site at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Dignity Health-GoHealth offers patients a wide array of services for non-life-threatening conditions, illnesses and injuries including on-site X-ray services. Visit www.gohealthuc.com/dignity for more specific locations, extended hours of operation and pediatric services.

