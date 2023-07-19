JUNIPER SQUARE AND PEREVIEW TEAM UP TO DELIVER ASSET AND PORTFOLIO INSIGHTS FOR PRIVATE REAL ESTATE PARTNERS

GPs can now seamlessly share property-level performance data with LPs

to drive greater transparency and investment

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the leading provider of partnership enablement for the private funds industry, today announced an exclusive partnership with Pereview , the only Life of The Asset® software platform supporting both equity and debt for real estate investments. By connecting Pereview's in-depth asset data to Juniper Square, joint clients can seamlessly share both asset-level and portfolio insights to improve fundraising efficiency and provide LPs with greater transparency.

"Juniper Square and Pereview's combined offering provides a best-of-breed solution for fundraising and investor relations teams within leading GP organizations," says Matt Lawson, CMO at Juniper Square. "Until now, these groups have had to compile data from countless different sources just to get a comprehensive and clear picture of their investments. Our partnership with Pereview will change the status quo, allowing GPs to get a comprehensive and clear picture of their CRE assets and deliver it seamlessly to LPs through Juniper Square's partnership enablement platform."

As a slower adopter of digital technologies, the commercial real estate industry has finally reached a tipping point. With Juniper Square's roots in investment management and Pereview's expertise in providing detailed reporting across the entire investment lifecycle from acquisition to disposition, these complementary strengths address the ever-growing need for timely, in-depth reporting. All data in the capital stack, from the investor to the fund to the investment to the portfolio to the asset to the property to the lease will be readily available for mutual clients.

"Our partnership with Juniper Square provides a best-of-breed, full-stack solution for the marketplace with a custom integration built exclusively for our current and future mutual clients," said Daryl Pitts, senior vice president of global sales for Pereview. "Where Juniper Square is strong in the processes around raising the fund and investor relations, Pereview provides complementary strengths in comprehensive, globally compliant data aggregation and reporting to equip asset, portfolio, and fund management professionals with the 360 view they need to make data-driven decisions."

"The combination of Pereview and Juniper Square provides complete coverage for all of our needs," said Dalfen Chief Investment Officer Max Gagliardi. "From the start of fundraising to investor reporting, from portfolio analysis to strategy at the asset level, all the way down to industry exposure and lease clauses—all of our data, across the entire investment lifecycle is supported. We now spend more time doing deeper investment analysis allowing us to drive value creation across our portfolio versus spending time updating many Excel files to answer the same set of questions over and over again. Pereview and Juniper Square have been a game changer for us. We've been able to support the growth of our platform and materially increase portfolio analytics capacity without having to grow the team significantly."

In addition to Dalfen, existing mutual customers between Juniper Square and Pereview include PCCP, Ryan Companies, Rockwood Capital, Singerman Real Estate, and many more.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, offering a universal system for GPs and their LPs to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of their partnerships. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,800 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 32,000 investment entities that span over 500,000 LPs and $700 billion in investor equity.

About Pereview

Pereview is the leading provider of asset management software and portfolio analytics to the global real estate industry. Agnostic to OP platforms and preferred by LP's, GP's, Institutional Investors, Owners and Managers, Pereview is built by real estate professionals for real estate professionals. By aggregating, integrating and interpreting your internal and external disparate data into the industry's only all-in-one platform, Pereview provides actionable insights into every step of the investment lifecycle. Drive NOI, break down silos and make stronger, more accurate decisions based on your accurate and governed data. With all of your transactions, asset, and portfolio management data in one place across both equity and debt investments, a Pereview client has full visibility into The Life of The Asset®. With both out of the box and customization options, we help clients make more trusted decisions and Do More With Your Data®.

