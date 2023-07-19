Deloitte, AT&T and Salesforce to Simplify ESG Data Collection and Sustainability Management Through Connectivity-based Approach

As a holistic technology solution, Deloitte Digital's Sustainability 360™ is designed to help organizations move from sustainability ambition to action

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today a new connectivity-based approach to ESG data collection and sustainability management that brings together technology from AT&T and Salesforce to help organizations streamline their processes, enhance data integrity and accelerate the identification of sustainability improvement opportunities across their operations and extended enterprise.

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

This readily available approach integrates AT&T's asset connectivity solutions with Deloitte Digital's Sustainability 360TM offering — a sustainability management solution powered by Salesforce Net Zero Cloud. In addition to supporting organizations in collecting and reporting on ESG data, this collaboration builds on Deloitte and Salesforce's commitment to the AT&Ts Connected Climate Initiative, which focuses on helping businesses collectively reduce one gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2035.

"Across the world, organizations are finding it difficult to efficiently collect ESG data from across their extended value chain in an agile manner, which helps them maintain alignment with evolving regulatory requirements and provide granular insights into progress against their sustainability commitments," said Luis Galito, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Sustainability 360 offering leader. "We believe that organizations can resolve this challenge by taking advantage of the unique blend of sustainability expertise, deep industry knowledge, and innovative technologies that Deloitte, AT&T and Salesforce collectively provide. With a holistic understanding of specific varying regulations, we can help our clients establish a purpose-driven, outcomes-focused approach and enable transparency to their stakeholders on progress against their sustainability-focused goals."

According to Deloitte's "2023 CxO Sustainability Report," nearly a quarter of CxOs said the difficulty of measuring their organizations' environmental impact was a top barrier to successful sustainability efforts. For many organizations, this problem impacts their ability to avoid data discrepancies that lead to regulatory compliance issues and greenwashing accusations.

Deloitte's collaboration with AT&T and Salesforce is focused on tackling this challenge. AT&T's suite of asset management solutions provides direct connectivity with an organization's emissions sources (i.e., stationary and mobile assets), and Deloitte Digital's Sustainability 360 offering, powered by Salesforce Net Zero Cloud, provides an audit-ready platform for ESG data management. Through this combination of innovative technologies, organizations can:

Increase efficiency: Reduce manual data collection by collecting critical data from stationary and mobile assets and manage data through a comprehensive single source.

Improve data integrity: Enhance integrity of ESG data presented in sustainability reports and disclosures with investor-grade data collected directly from their source of origin.

Accelerate insights: Monitor ESG performance and generate asset-level insights around improvement opportunities and emerging risks.

"To change our current climate trajectory, organizations need to collaborate to deliver new climate solutions. That's why we are excited to join with AT&T and Deloitte to simplify how organizations collect ESG data from across their operations," said Suzanne DiBianca, EVP and chief impact officer at Salesforce. "The blend of technologies, including AI, from AT&T, Deloitte, and Salesforce Net Zero Cloud is a good example of the innovation required to create near-term lasting change for our planet."

AT&T's Internet of Things (IoT) sensor technology offers organizations the capacity to better track emissions and bolster the granularity of scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions reporting, in addition to assisting in environmental management, including water, waste and raw materials. AT&T's IoT technology is also built to support expanded sustainability use cases that help improve business operations, as well as enhance data sharing speed through 5G network connectivity.

"The integration of IoT connectivity with emissions tracking gives businesses tremendous new insights and capabilities for making meaningful emissions reductions," said Charlene Lake, chief sustainability officer and senior vice president of corporate responsibility and ESG at AT&T. "It's exactly the type of collaborative innovation the AT&T Connected Climate Initiative aspires to deliver as we help our business customers reduce 1 gigaton of GHG emissions by 2035. We look forward to continuing our work with Deloitte and Salesforce to accelerate the adoption of smart climate solutions across industries and sectors."

The AT&T Connected Climate Initiative is a consortium of leading technology companies, AT&T Business customers, universities and nonprofits working together to identify best practices, develop new, broadband-enabled climate solutions and drive impact at scale through innovations that help reduce emissions and mitigate climate change. Between 2018 and 2022, AT&T connectivity solutions have enabled customers to reduce 149.2 million metric tons of CO2.

For additional information about Deloitte Digital's Sustainability 360, and how organizations can better measure and improve their sustainability performance across their extended enterprise, visit us here.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced here are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP