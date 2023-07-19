Advertise With Us

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Net income of $133 million, or $0.64 per common share
  • Operating net income of $169 million, or $0.81 per common share1
  • Consolidated asset balances of $54 billion at quarter end
  • Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $41 billion at quarter end
  • Estimated CET1 and total capital ratios of 9.1% and 11.1% at quarter end

TACOMA, Wash., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)(PRNewswire)

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

$0.64

  

$0.81

  

$23.16

  

$15.02

Earnings per diluted common share

  

Operating earnings per diluted common share 1

  

Book value per common share

  

Tangible book value per common share 1

CEO Commentary

"Our teams continued to drive success during the second quarter, which was characterized by further integration progress and relationship-focused business activity," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "We successfully completed planned branch consolidations during the quarter, and though merger-related expenses continued to impact our reported results, we remain on track to achieve our guided cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter, with additional opportunities already identified. We are not immune to quantitative actions affecting industry deposit balances and contributing to the modest remix of our deposit base. However, our talented associates, service-driven operating model, and expansion in newer markets provide us with the opportunities and resources to retain our favorable placement within the industry."

Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

2Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q23)

  
     

Net Interest
Income and
NIM

•   Net interest income increased by $109 million or 29% on a linked-quarter basis due to the full quarter run rate as a combined organization, which offset the impact of higher funding costs related to deposit and liability mix shift and rising interest rates.

  

•   Net interest margin was 3.93%, down 15 basis points from the prior quarter. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, net interest margin was 3.32%, down 41 basis points from the prior quarter due primarily to higher funding costs.

  
     

Non-Interest
Income and
Expense

•   Non-interest income decreased by $15 million due primarily to a $24 million linked-quarter unfavorable change related to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges.

  

•   Non-interest expense decreased by $14 million as lower merger-related expenses and the realization of cost savings offset the full quarter run rate of the combined organization.

  
     

Credit
Quality

•   Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio.

  

•   Provision expense of $16 million reflects stabilizing credit trends in the FinPac portfolio, changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models, and portfolio mix changes.

  

•   Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.15%.

  
     

Capital

•   Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.1% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.1%.

  

•   Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on May 15, 2023, which was paid June 15, 2023.

  
     

Notable
items

•   Sold $373 million in non-relationship loans and reclassified an additional $118 million to loans held for sale.

  

•   Entered into an agreement to sell approximately one-third of the MSR portfolio, which relates to the non-relationship component of the serviced loan portfolio.

 

•   $30 million in merger-related expenses.

  

2Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
           

PERFORMANCE METRICS

2Q23

  

1Q23

  

2Q22

Return on average assets

1.00 %

  

(0.14) %

  

1.04 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

16.63 %

  

(2.09) %

  

12.23 %

Operating return on average assets1

1.27 %

  

0.74 %

  

1.06 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity1

21.13 %

  

10.64 %

  

12.49 %

Net interest margin

3.93 %

  

4.08 %

  

3.41 %

Adjusted net interest margin1

3.32 %

  

3.73 %

  

3.40 %

Efficiency ratio

62.60 %

  

79.71 %

  

59.12 %
           

INCOME STATEMENT

($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

2Q23

  

1Q23

  

2Q22

Net interest income

$483,975

  

$374,698

  

$248,170

Provision for credit losses

$16,014

  

$105,539

  

$18,692

Non-interest income

$39,678

  

$54,735

  

$55,235

Non-interest expense

$328,559

  

$342,818

  

$179,574

Pre-provision net revenue 1

$195,094

  

$86,615

  

$123,831

Operating pre-provision net revenue1

$243,114

  

$195,730

  

$125,994

Earnings per common share - diluted 2

$0.64

  

($0.09)

  

$0.61

Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2

$0.81

  

$0.46

  

$0.62

Dividends paid per share 2

$0.36

  

$0.35

  

$0.35
           

BALANCE SHEET

2Q23

  

1Q23

  

2Q22

Total assets

       $53.6B

 

       $54.0B

 

       $30.1B

Loans and leases

       $37.0B

 

       $37.1B

 

       $24.4B

Total deposits

       $40.8B

 

       $41.6B

 

       $26.1B

Book value per common share 2

$23.16

  

$23.44

  

$19.47

Tangible book value per share[1][2]

$15.02

  

$15.12

  

$19.42

Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI 1,2

$17.03

  

$16.56

  

$21.80

Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we", or "our") completed the planned consolidation of 47 branches during the latter half of the second quarter. We remain on track to realize the previously communicated $135 million in annualized cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West ("the merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first and second quarters of 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $484 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $109 million from the prior quarter. The increase, which includes $74 million of purchase accounting accretion and amortization compared to $32 million in the first quarter, reflects the benefit of a full quarter run rate as a combined organization, partially offset by higher funding costs related to deposit and liability mix shift and rising interest rates.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.93% for the second quarter of 2023, down 15 basis points from 4.08% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, the net interest margin was 3.32% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.73% for the first quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 32 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 1.64% for the second quarter of 2023, which compares to 1.83% for both the month of June and at June 30, 2023. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $40 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $15 million from the prior quarter. A $24 million unfavorable change in cumulative fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity offset the benefit of the full quarter run rate as a combined organization. A net fair value loss of $16 million in the second quarter compares to a net fair value gain of $8 million in the first quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. The planned sale of approximately one-third of our MSR and the associated accounting treatment was the primary driver of the ineffectiveness of our MSR hedging activity during the second quarter. The transaction, which we expect to close at the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter, relates to a non-relationship component of our serviced loan portfolio, and the transaction is expected to be accretive to capital given the impact to risk-weighted assets from the reduction in our MSR balance.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $329 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $14 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease reflects an $86 million decline in merger-related expenses, which were $30 million in the second quarter, and the realization of cost savings, with the impact partially offset by the full quarter run rate of the combined organization. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $53.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $54.0 billion as of March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents was $3.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $228 million relative to March 31, 2023. We continued to maintain a higher on-balance sheet level of liquidity during the second quarter. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, representing 34% of total assets, 44% of total deposits, and 134% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.

Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $9.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $251 million relative to March 31, 2023, as paydowns and a decline in the fair value of the portfolio were only partially offset by accretion of the discount on historical Columbia securities. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio.

Gross loans and leases were $37.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, essentially unchanged from March 31, 2023, as net organic growth during the quarter was offset by the sale of $373 million in loans and the corresponding reclassification of $118 million in balances to  loans held for sale. "We elected to sell approximately $500 million in loans that were transactional in nature during the quarter," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Our teams remain focused on generating balanced growth through existing and new customer relationships, which contributed to 5% annualized growth in the second quarter when loan sales and transfers are excluded." Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $40.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $751 million relative to March 31, 2023. "Our deposit balances continued to be affected by market liquidity tightening, the impact of inflation on customer spending, and commercial customers' deployment of cash, which includes tax payments," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Declining balances do not reflect customer attrition, and to date we have not experienced any adverse impact from the planned branch consolidations completed during the quarter given our teams' dedication to limiting any potential disruption to customers from the activity." Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $424 million, or 1.15% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $436 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $16 million for the second quarter of 2023 and is reflective of stabilizing credit trends in the FinPac portfolio; changes between the February 2023 and May 2023 economic forecasts; and portfolio mix changes, which include the reserve release associated with loan sales completed during the quarter. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.23% for the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio, which experienced an anticipated increase in charge-offs. Bank charge-off activity remained low at 0.03% of average bank loans. As of June 30, 2023, non-performing assets were $80 million, or 0.15% of total assets, compared to $76 million, or 0.14% as of March 31, 2023.

Capital
As of June 30, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share decreased to $23.16, compared to $23.44 at March 31, 2023. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(419) million at June 30, 2023, compared to $(300) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a reduction in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $403 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $295 million at March 31, 2023.  Tangible book value per common share3 decreased to $15.02, compared to $15.12 at March 31, 2023.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.1% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.1% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 10.9% and 8.9%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "Our regulatory capital ratios expanded as anticipated during the second quarter, due in part to the realization of loan and investment securities discount accretion," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. "We expect meaningful capital build over time to enhance future deployment opportunities." The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on July 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd0fac4229134dff9718a687c2bb37fc
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9uf3dn2p
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the UHC merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the UHC merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the UHC merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of  Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

2 Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

TABLE INDEX
 

Page

Consolidated Statements of Operations

8

Consolidated Balance Sheets

9

Financial Highlights

11

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

12

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

14

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

15

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

16

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

18

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

20

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

22

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
 

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq.

Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Interest income:

                          

Loans and leases

$      552,679

  

$      413,525

  

$      322,350

  

$      278,830

  

$      234,674

  

34 %

  

136 %

Interest and dividends on investments:

                          

Taxable

79,036

  

39,729

  

18,108

  

18,175

  

17,256

  

99 %

  

358 %

Exempt from federal income tax

6,817

  

3,397

  

1,288

  

1,322

  

1,369

  

101 %

  

398 %

Dividends

2,581

  

719

  

182

  

86

  

84

  

259 %

  

nm

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

34,616

  

18,581

  

10,319

  

5,115

  

2,919

  

86 %

  

nm

Total interest income

675,729

  

475,951

  

352,247

  

303,528

  

256,302

  

42 %

  

164 %

Interest expense:

                          

Deposits

100,408

  

63,613

  

31,174

  

9,090

  

4,015

  

58 %

  

nm

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

1,071

  

406

  

323

  

545

  

66

  

164 %

  

nm

Borrowings

81,004

  

28,764

  

8,023

  

798

  

50

  

182 %

  

nm

Junior and other subordinated debentures

9,271

  

8,470

  

7,248

  

5,491

  

4,001

  

9 %

  

132 %

Total interest expense

191,754

  

101,253

  

46,768

  

15,924

  

8,132

  

89 %

  

nm

Net interest income

483,975

  

374,698

  

305,479

  

287,604

  

248,170

  

29 %

  

95 %

Provision for credit losses

16,014

  

105,539

  

32,948

  

27,572

  

18,692

  

(85) %

  

(14) %

Non-interest income:

                          

Service charges on deposits

16,454

  

14,312

  

12,139

  

12,632

  

12,011

  

15 %

  

37 %

Card-based fees

13,435

  

11,561

  

9,017

  

9,115

  

10,530

  

16 %

  

28 %

Financial services and trust revenue

4,512

  

1,297

  

25

  

27

  

27

  

248 %

  

nm

Residential mortgage banking (loss) revenue, net

(2,342)

  

7,816

  

(1,812)

  

17,341

  

30,544

  

(130) %

  

(108) %

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(697)

  

2,416

  

284

  

(2,647)

  

(2,075)

  

(129) %

  

(66) %

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

442

  

940

  

1,531

  

1,525

  

1,303

  

(53) %

  

(66) %

BOLI income

4,063

  

2,790

  

2,033

  

2,023

  

2,110

  

46 %

  

93 %

Other income (loss)

3,811

  

13,603

  

11,662

  

(10,571)

  

785

  

(72) %

  

385 %

Total non-interest income

39,678

  

54,735

  

34,879

  

29,445

  

55,235

  

(28) %

  

(28) %

Non-interest expense:

                          

Salaries and employee benefits

163,398

  

136,092

  

107,982

  

109,164

  

110,942

  

20 %

  

47 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

50,550

  

41,700

  

34,021

  

35,042

  

34,559

  

21 %

  

46 %

Intangible amortization

35,553

  

12,660

  

1,019

  

1,025

  

1,026

  

181 %

  

nm

FDIC assessments

11,579

  

6,113

  

3,487

  

3,007

  

2,954

  

89 %

  

292 %

Merger related expenses

29,649

  

115,898

  

11,637

  

769

  

2,672

  

(74) %

  

nm

Other expenses

37,830

  

30,355

  

36,836

  

28,957

  

27,421

  

25 %

  

38 %

Total non-interest expense

328,559

  

342,818

  

194,982

  

177,964

  

179,574

  

(4) %

  

83 %

Income (loss) before provision (benefit)  for income taxes

179,080

  

(18,924)

  

112,428

  

111,513

  

105,139

  

nm

  

70 %

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

45,703

  

(4,886)

  

29,464

  

27,473

  

26,548

  

nm

  

72 %

Net income (loss)

$      133,377

  

$      (14,038)

  

$        82,964

  

$        84,040

  

$        78,591

  

nm

  

70 %
                           

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

207,977

  

156,383

  

129,321

  

129,319

  

129,306

  

33 %

  

61 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

208,545

  

156,383

  

129,801

  

129,733

  

129,673

  

33 %

  

61 %

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic (1)

$           0.64

  

$          (0.09)

  

$           0.64

  

$           0.65

  

$           0.61

  

nm

  

5 %

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted (1)

$           0.64

  

$          (0.09)

  

$           0.64

  

$           0.65

  

$           0.61

  

nm

  

5 %
                           

nm = not meaningful

                          
   

(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
   

Six Months Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

  

Jun 30, 2023

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Year over Year

Interest income:

            

Loans and leases

  

$             966,204

  

$             449,078

  

115 %

Interest and dividends on investments:

            

Taxable

  

118,765

  

35,981

  

230 %

Exempt from federal income tax

  

10,214

  

2,741

  

273 %

Dividends

  

3,300

  

170

  

nm

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

  

53,197

  

4,272

  

nm

Total interest income

  

1,151,680

  

492,242

  

134 %

Interest expense:

            

Deposits

  

164,021

  

7,931

  

nm

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

  

1,477

  

129

  

nm

Borrowings

  

109,768

  

99

  

nm

Junior and other subordinated debentures

  

17,741

  

7,150

  

148 %

Total interest expense

  

293,007

  

15,309

  

nm

Net interest income

  

858,673

  

476,933

  

80 %

Provision for credit losses

  

121,553

  

23,496

  

417 %

Non-interest income:

            

Service charges on deposits

  

30,766

  

23,594

  

30 %

Card-based fees

  

24,996

  

19,238

  

30 %

Brokerage revenue

  

5,809

  

38

  

nm

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

  

5,474

  

91,330

  

(94) %

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

  

 

2

  

(100) %

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

  

1,719

  

(4,736)

  

nm

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

  

1,382

  

3,640

  

(62) %

BOLI income

  

6,853

  

4,197

  

63 %

Other income (loss)

  

17,414

  

(2,099)

  

nm

Total non-interest income

  

94,413

  

135,204

  

(30) %

Non-interest expense:

            

Salaries and employee benefits

  

299,490

  

224,080

  

34 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

  

92,250

  

69,388

  

33 %

Intangible amortization

  

48,213

  

2,051

  

nm

FDIC assessments

  

17,692

  

7,470

  

137 %

Merger related expenses

  

145,547

  

4,950

  

nm

Other expenses

  

68,185

  

54,065

  

26 %

Total non-interest expense

  

671,377

  

362,004

  

85 %

Income before provision for income taxes

  

160,156

  

226,637

  

(29) %

Provision for income taxes

  

40,817

  

56,889

  

(28) %

Net income

  

$             119,339

  

$             169,748

  

(30) %
             

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

  

182,325

  

129,233

  

41 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

  

182,860

  

129,685

  

41 %

Earnings per common share – basic (1)

  

$                  0.65

  

$                  1.31

  

(50) %

Earnings per common share – diluted (1)

  

$                  0.65

  

$                  1.31

  

(50) %
             

nm = not meaningful

            
   

(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)
                     

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq.

Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Assets:

                          

Cash and due from banks

$       538,653

  

$       555,919

  

$       327,313

  

$       321,447

  

$       315,348

  

(3) %

  

71 %

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

2,868,563

  

3,079,266

  

967,330

  

1,232,412

  

687,233

  

(7) %

  

317 %

Investment securities:

                          

Equity and other, at fair value

76,361

  

76,532

  

72,959

  

72,277

  

75,347

  

0 %

  

1 %

Available for sale, at fair value

8,998,428

  

9,249,600

  

3,196,166

  

3,136,391

  

3,416,707

  

(3) %

  

163 %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,388

  

2,432

  

2,476

  

2,547

  

2,637

  

(2) %

  

(9) %

Loans held for sale

183,633

  

49,338

  

71,647

  

148,275

  

228,889

  

272 %

  

(20) %

Loans and leases

37,049,299

  

37,091,280

  

26,155,981

  

25,507,951

  

24,432,678

  

0 %

  

52 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(404,603)

  

(417,464)

  

(301,135)

  

(283,065)

  

(261,111)

  

(3) %

  

55 %

Net loans and leases

36,644,696

  

36,673,816

  

25,854,846

  

25,224,886

  

24,171,567

  

0 %

  

52 %

Restricted equity securities

258,524

  

246,525

  

47,144

  

40,993

  

10,867

  

5 %

  

nm

Premises and equipment, net

368,698

  

375,190

  

176,016

  

165,305

  

165,196

  

(2) %

  

123 %

Operating lease right-of-use assets

119,255

  

127,296

  

78,598

  

81,729

  

87,249

  

(6) %

  

37 %

Goodwill

1,029,234

  

1,030,142

  

 

 

 

0 %

  

nm

Other intangible assets, net

666,762

  

702,315

  

4,745

  

5,764

  

6,789

  

(5) %

  

nm

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

172,929

  

178,800

  

185,017

  

196,177

  

179,558

  

(3) %

  

(4) %

Bank owned life insurance

643,727

  

641,922

  

331,759

  

329,699

  

328,764

  

0 %

  

96 %

Deferred tax asset, net

362,880

  

351,229

  

132,823

  

128,120

  

70,134

  

3 %

  

417 %

Other assets

657,365

  

653,904

  

399,800

  

385,938

  

389,409

  

1 %

  

69 %

Total assets

$  53,592,096

  

$  53,994,226

  

$  31,848,639

  

$  31,471,960

  

$  30,135,694

  

(1) %

  

78 %

Liabilities:

                          

 Deposits

                          

Non-interest bearing

$  16,019,408

  

$  17,215,781

  

$  10,288,849

  

$  11,246,358

  

$  11,129,209

  

(7) %

  

44 %

Interest bearing

24,815,509

  

24,370,566

  

16,776,763

  

15,570,749

  

15,003,214

  

2 %

  

65 %

  Total deposits

40,834,917

  

41,586,347

  

27,065,612

  

26,817,107

  

26,132,423

  

(2) %

  

56 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

294,914

  

271,047

  

308,769

  

383,569

  

527,961

  

9 %

  

(44) %

Borrowings

6,250,000

  

5,950,000

  

906,175

  

756,214

  

6,252

  

5 %

  

nm

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

312,872

  

297,721

  

323,639

  

325,744

  

321,268

  

5 %

  

(3) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

108,009

  

108,066

  

87,813

  

87,870

  

87,927

  

0 %

  

23 %

Operating lease liabilities

132,099

  

140,648

  

91,694

  

95,512

  

101,352

  

(6) %

  

30 %

Other liabilities

831,097

  

755,674

  

585,111

  

588,430

  

440,235

  

10 %

  

89 %

Total liabilities

48,763,908

  

49,109,503

  

29,368,813

  

29,054,446

  

27,617,418

  

(1) %

  

77 %

Shareholders' equity:

                          

Common stock

5,792,792

  

5,788,553

  

3,450,493

  

3,448,007

  

3,445,531

  

0 %

  

68 %

Accumulated deficit

(545,842)

  

(603,696)

  

(543,803)

  

(580,933)

  

(619,108)

  

(10) %

  

(12) %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(418,762)

  

(300,134)

  

(426,864)

  

(449,560)

  

(308,147)

  

40 %

  

36 %

Total shareholders' equity

4,828,188

  

4,884,723

  

2,479,826

  

2,417,514

  

2,518,276

  

(1) %

  

92 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  53,592,096

  

$  53,994,226

  

$  31,848,639

  

$  31,471,960

  

$  30,135,694

  

(1) %

  

78 %
                           

Common shares outstanding at period end (2)

208,514

  

208,429

  

129,321

  

129,320

  

129,318

  

0 %

  

61 %

Book value per common share (2)

$          23.16

  

$          23.44

  

$          19.18

  

$          18.69

  

$          19.47

  

(1) %

  

19 %

Tangible book value per common share (1),(2)

$          15.02

  

$          15.12

  

$          19.14

  

$          18.65

  

$          19.42

  

(1) %

  

(23) %

Tangible equity - common (1),(2)

$    3,132,192

  

$    3,152,266

  

$    2,475,081

  

$    2,411,750

  

$    2,511,487

  

(1) %

  

25 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

6.04 %

  

6.03 %

  

7.77 %

  

7.66 %

  

8.34 %

  

0.01

  

(2.30)

nm = not meaningful

                          
   

(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)
   

Quarter Ended

  

% Change
   

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data: (5)

                            

Dividends (5)

  

$         0.36

  

$         0.35

  

$         0.35

  

$         0.35

  

$         0.35

  

3 %

  

3 %

Book value (5)

  

$       23.16

  

$       23.44

  

$       19.18

  

$       18.69

  

$       19.47

  

(1) %

  

19 %

Tangible book value (1),(5)

  

$       15.02

  

$       15.12

  

$       19.14

  

$       18.65

  

$       19.42

  

(1) %

  

(23) %

Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1),(5)

  

$       17.03

  

$       16.56

  

$       22.44

  

$       22.13

  

$       21.80

  

3 %

  

(22) %
                             

Performance Ratios:

                            

Efficiency ratio

  

62.60 %

  

79.71 %

  

57.24 %

  

56.07 %

  

59.12 %

  

(17.11)

  

3.48

Return on average assets ("ROAA")

  

1.00 %

  

(0.14) %

  

1.04 %

  

1.09 %

  

1.04 %

  

1.14

  

(0.04)

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

  

1.46 %

  

0.89 %

  

1.82 %

  

1.80 %

  

1.64 %

  

0.57

  

(0.18)

Return on average common equity

  

10.84 %

  

(1.70) %

  

13.50 %

  

12.99 %

  

12.20 %

  

12.54

  

(1.36)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

  

16.63 %

  

(2.09) %

  

13.53 %

  

13.02 %

  

12.23 %

  

18.72

  

4.40
                             

Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)

                            

Operating efficiency ratio (1)

  

54.85 %

  

53.46 %

  

52.01 %

  

51.72 %

  

58.27 %

  

1.39

  

(3.42)

Operating return on average assets (1)

  

1.27 %

  

0.74 %

  

1.24 %

  

1.33 %

  

1.06 %

  

0.53

  

0.21

Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

  

1.82 %

  

2.01 %

  

2.10 %

  

2.12 %

  

1.66 %

  

(0.19)

  

0.16

Operating return on average common equity (1)

  

13.77 %

  

8.66 %

  

16.14 %

  

15.86 %

  

12.46 %

  

5.11

  

1.31

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

  

21.13 %

  

10.64 %

  

16.18 %

  

15.90 %

  

12.49 %

  

10.49

  

8.64
                             

Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:

                            

Yield on loans and leases

  

5.95 %

  

5.55 %

  

4.92 %

  

4.41 %

  

3.94 %

  

0.40

  

2.01

Yield on earning assets (2)

  

5.48 %

  

5.19 %

  

4.62 %

  

4.10 %

  

3.53 %

  

0.29

  

1.95

Cost of interest bearing deposits

  

1.64 %

  

1.32 %

  

0.77 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.32

  

1.53

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

  

2.45 %

  

1.82 %

  

1.05 %

  

0.39 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.63

  

2.25

Cost of total deposits

  

0.99 %

  

0.80 %

  

0.46 %

  

0.14 %

  

0.06 %

  

0.19

  

0.93

Cost of total funding (3)

  

1.61 %

  

1.16 %

  

0.65 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.12 %

  

0.45

  

1.49

Net interest margin (2)

  

3.93 %

  

4.08 %

  

4.01 %

  

3.88 %

  

3.41 %

  

(0.15)

  

0.52

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

  

5.47 %

  

4.33 %

  

3.62 %

  

3.04 %

  

5.71 %

  

1.14

  

(0.24)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

  

75.18 %

  

80.96 %

  

85.32 %

  

84.54 %

  

80.91 %

  

(5.78)

  

(5.73)

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

  

90.98 %

  

93.01 %

  

95.85 %

  

93.55 %

  

89.23 %

  

(2.03)

  

1.75

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

  

40.05 %

  

39.55 %

  

40.30 %

  

42.29 %

  

42.00 %

  

0.50

  

(1.95)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

  

85.59 %

  

91.36 %

  

94.52 %

  

96.34 %

  

96.66 %

  

(5.77)

  

(11.07)
                             

Select Credit & Capital Ratios:

                            

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

  

0.22 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.22 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.02

  

0.04

Non-performing assets to total assets

  

0.15 %

  

0.14 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.16 %

  

0.15 %

  

0.01

  

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

  

1.15 %

  

1.18 %

  

1.21 %

  

1.16 %

  

1.12 %

  

(0.03)

  

0.03

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

  

11.1 %

  

10.9 %

  

13.7 %

  

13.2 %

  

13.5 %

  

0.20

  

(2.40)

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

  

9.1 %

  

8.9 %

  

11.0 %

  

10.7 %

  

11.0 %

  

0.20

  

(1.90)
   

(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4)

Estimated holding company ratios.

(5)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)
   

Six Months Ended

  

% Change
   

Jun 30, 2023

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data: (4)

            

Dividends (4)

  

$                      0.71

  

$                      0.70

  

1.43 %
             

Performance Ratios:

            

Efficiency ratio

  

70.30 %

  

59.07 %

  

11.23

Return on average assets (ROAA)

  

0.52 %

  

1.12 %

  

(0.60)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)

  

1.22 %

  

1.66 %

  

(0.44)

Return on average common equity

  

5.80 %

  

12.92 %

  

(7.12)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

  

8.09 %

  

12.96 %

  

(4.87)
             

Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)

            

Operating efficiency ratio (1)

  

54.24 %

  

60.09 %

  

(5.85)

Operating return on average assets (1)

  

1.04 %

  

1.04 %

  

Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

  

1.90 %

  

1.55 %

  

0.35

Operating return on average common equity (1)

  

11.72 %

  

12.01 %

  

(0.29)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

  

16.34 %

  

12.05 %

  

4.29
             

Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:

            

Yield on loans and leases

  

5.77 %

  

3.86 %

  

1.91

Yield on earning assets (2)

  

5.35 %

  

3.38 %

  

1.97

Cost of interest bearing deposits

  

1.50 %

  

0.10 %

  

1.40

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

  

2.19 %

  

0.19 %

  

2.00

Cost of total deposits

  

0.90 %

  

0.06 %

  

0.84

Cost of total funding (3)

  

1.42 %

  

0.11 %

  

1.31

Net interest margin (2)

  

3.99 %

  

3.28 %

  

0.71

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

  

4.99 %

  

7.31 %

  

(2.32)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

  

77.64 %

  

78.88 %

  

(1.24)

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

  

91.87 %

  

87.00 %

  

4.87

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

  

39.69 %

  

41.68 %

  

(1.99)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

  

88.03 %

  

96.74 %

  

(8.71)
   

(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)
 

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over Year

Loans and leases:

                          

Commercial real estate:

                          

Non-owner occupied term, net

$    6,434,673

  

$    6,353,550

  

$    3,894,840

  

$    3,846,426

  

$    3,798,242

  

1 %

  

69 %

Owner occupied term, net

5,254,401

  

5,156,848

  

2,567,761

  

2,549,761

  

2,497,553

  

2 %

  

110 %

Multifamily, net

5,622,875

  

5,590,587

  

5,285,791

  

5,090,661

  

4,768,273

  

1 %

  

18 %

Construction & development, net

1,528,924

  

1,467,561

  

1,077,346

  

1,036,931

  

1,017,297

  

4 %

  

50 %

Residential development, net

388,641

  

440,667

  

200,838

  

205,935

  

194,909

  

(12) %

  

99 %

Commercial:

                          

Term, net

5,449,787

  

5,906,774

  

3,029,547

  

3,003,424

  

2,904,861

  

(8) %

  

88 %

Lines of credit & other, net

2,268,790

  

2,184,762

  

960,054

  

914,507

  

920,604

  

4 %

  

146 %

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,740,037

  

1,746,267

  

1,706,172

  

1,669,817

  

1,576,144

  

0 %

  

10 %

Residential:

                          

Mortgage, net

6,272,898

  

6,187,964

  

5,647,035

  

5,470,624

  

5,168,457

  

1 %

  

21 %

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,898,958

  

1,870,002

  

1,631,965

  

1,565,094

  

1,415,722

  

2 %

  

34 %

   Consumer & other, net

189,315

  

186,298

  

154,632

  

154,771

  

170,616

  

2 %

  

11 %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$  37,049,299

  

$  37,091,280

  

$  26,155,981

  

$  25,507,951

  

$  24,432,678

  

0 %

  

52 %
                           

Loans and leases mix:

                          

Commercial real estate:

                          

   Non-owner occupied term, net

17 %

  

16 %

  

15 %

  

15 %

  

15 %

        

   Owner occupied term, net

14 %

  

14 %

  

10 %

  

10 %

  

10 %

        

   Multifamily, net

15 %

  

15 %

  

20 %

  

20 %

  

20 %

        

Construction & development, net

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

        

Residential development, net

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

        

Commercial:

                          

Term, net

15 %

  

16 %

  

12 %

  

12 %

  

12 %

        

Lines of credit & other, net

6 %

  

6 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

        

Leases & equipment finance, net

5 %

  

5 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

        

Residential:

                          

Mortgage, net

17 %

  

17 %

  

21 %

  

21 %

  

21 %

        

Home equity loans & lines, net

5 %

  

5 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

        

   Consumer & other, net

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

        

Total

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

        

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)
 

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over Year

Deposits:

                          

Demand, non-interest bearing

$  16,019,408

  

$  17,215,781

  

$  10,288,849

  

$  11,246,358

  

$  11,129,209

  

(7) %

  

44 %

Demand, interest bearing

6,300,082

  

5,900,462

  

4,080,469

  

3,903,746

  

3,723,650

  

7 %

  

69 %

Money market

10,115,908

  

10,681,422

  

7,721,011

  

7,601,506

  

7,284,641

  

(5) %

  

39 %

Savings

3,171,714

  

3,469,112

  

2,265,052

  

2,455,917

  

2,446,876

  

(9) %

  

30 %

Time

5,227,805

  

4,319,570

  

2,710,231

  

1,609,580

  

1,548,047

  

21 %

  

238 %

Total

$  40,834,917

  

$  41,586,347

  

$  27,065,612

  

$  26,817,107

  

$  26,132,423

  

(2) %

  

56 %
                           

Total core deposits (1)

$  37,639,368

  

$  39,155,298

  

$  25,616,010

  

$  26,292,548

  

$  25,619,500

  

(4) %

  

47 %
                           

Deposit mix:

                          

Demand, non-interest bearing

39 %

  

41 %

  

38 %

  

42 %

  

43 %

        

Demand, interest bearing

15 %

  

14 %

  

15 %

  

15 %

  

14 %

        

Money market

25 %

  

26 %

  

29 %

  

28 %

  

28 %

        

Savings

8 %

  

9 %

  

8 %

  

9 %

  

9 %

        

Time

13 %

  

10 %

  

10 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

        

Total

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

        
                           
   

(1)

Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
 

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
 

 (Unaudited)
   

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over Year

Non-performing assets:

                          

Loans and leases on non-accrual status:

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

$     10,994

  

$     15,612

  

$       5,011

  

$       5,403

  

$       5,514

  

(30) %

  

99 %
 

Commercial, net

39,316

  

42,301

  

25,691

  

18,652

  

12,645

  

(7) %

  

211 %
 

Residential, net

 

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm
 

Consumer & other, net

 

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm
 

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

50,310

  

57,913

  

30,702

  

24,055

  

18,159

  

(13) %

  

177 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

184

  

1

  

1

  

1

  

23

  

nm

  

nm
 

Commercial, net

7,720

  

151

  

7,909

  

5,143

  

3,311

  

nm

  

133 %
 

Residential, net (1)

21,370

  

17,423

  

19,894

  

21,411

  

22,340

  

23 %

  

(4) %
 

Consumer & other, net

399

  

140

  

134

  

152

  

196

  

185 %

  

104 %
 

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

29,673

  

17,715

  

27,938

  

26,707

  

25,870

  

68 %

  

15 %

Total non-performing loans and leases

79,983

  

75,628

  

58,640

  

50,762

  

44,029

  

6 %

  

82 %

Other real estate owned

278

  

409

  

203

  

 

1,868

  

(32) %

  

(85) %

Total non-performing assets

$     80,261

  

$     76,037

  

$     58,843

  

$     50,762

  

$     45,897

  

6 %

  

75 %
                             

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$     73,376

  

$     78,641

  

$     64,893

  

$     53,538

  

$     34,659

  

(7) %

  

112 %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.20 %

  

0.21 %

  

0.25 %

  

0.21 %

  

0.14 %

  

(0.01)

  

0.06

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.22 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.22 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.02

  

0.04

Non-performing assets to total assets (1)

0.15 %

  

0.14 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.16 %

  

0.15 %

  

0.01

  

nm = not meaningful

                          
   

(1)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $1.6 million, $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
 

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
 

(Unaudited)
   

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

                          

Balance, beginning of period

$   417,464

  

$   301,135

  

$   283,065

  

$   261,111

  

$   248,564

  

39 %

  

68 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

 

26,492

  

 

 

 

(100) %

  

nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

15,216

  

106,498

  

30,580

  

28,542

  

18,787

  

(86) %

  

(19) %

Charge-offs

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

(174)

  

 

(128)

  

 

(8)

  

nm

  

nm
 

Commercial, net

(32,036)

  

(19,248)

  

(14,721)

  

(9,459)

  

(9,035)

  

66 %

  

255 %
 

Residential, net

(4)

  

(248)

  

(53)

  

(4)

  

 

(98) %

  

nm
 

Consumer & other, net

(1,264)

  

(773)

  

(906)

  

(929)

  

(836)

  

64 %

  

51 %
 

Total charge-offs

(33,478)

  

(20,269)

  

(15,808)

  

(10,392)

  

(9,879)

  

65 %

  

239 %

Recoveries

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

209

  

58

  

163

  

123

  

73

  

260 %

  

186 %
 

Commercial, net

4,511

  

3,058

  

2,708

  

2,842

  

2,934

  

48 %

  

54 %
 

Residential, net

63

  

123

  

24

  

249

  

216

  

(49) %

  

(71) %
 

Consumer & other, net

618

  

369

  

403

  

590

  

416

  

67 %

  

49 %
 

Total recoveries

5,401

  

3,608

  

3,298

  

3,804

  

3,639

  

50 %

  

48 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

35

  

58

  

35

  

123

  

65

  

(40) %

  

(46) %
 

Commercial, net

(27,525)

  

(16,190)

  

(12,013)

  

(6,617)

  

(6,101)

  

70 %

  

351 %
 

Residential, net

59

  

(125)

  

(29)

  

245

  

216

  

nm

  

(73) %
 

Consumer & other, net

(646)

  

(404)

  

(503)

  

(339)

  

(420)

  

60 %

  

54 %
 

Total net charge-offs

(28,077)

  

(16,661)

  

(12,510)

  

(6,588)

  

(6,240)

  

69 %

  

350 %

Balance, end of period

$   404,603

  

$   417,464

  

$   301,135

  

$   283,065

  

$   261,111

  

(3) %

  

55 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments

                          

Balance, beginning of period

$     19,029

  

$     14,221

  

$     11,853

  

$     12,823

  

$     12,918

  

34 %

  

47 %

Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

 

5,767

  

 

 

 

(100) %

  

nm

Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

798

  

(959)

  

2,368

  

(970)

  

(95)

  

nm

  

nm

Balance, end of period

19,827

  

19,029

  

14,221

  

11,853

  

12,823

  

4 %

  

55 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$   424,430

  

$   436,493

  

$   315,356

  

$   294,918

  

$   273,934

  

(3) %

  

55 %
                           

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.30 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.19 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.07

  

0.19

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

16.13 %

  

17.80 %

  

20.86 %

  

36.61 %

  

36.84 %

  

(1.67)

  

(20.71)

ACLLL to loans and leases

1.09 %

  

1.13 %

  

1.15 %

  

1.11 %

  

1.07 %

  

(0.04)

  

0.02

ACL to loans and leases

1.15 %

  

1.18 %

  

1.21 %

  

1.16 %

  

1.12 %

  

(0.03)

  

0.03

nm = not meaningful

                          
   

(1)

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)
   

Six Months Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

  

Jun 30, 2023

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

            

Balance, beginning of period

  

$          301,135

  

$          248,412

  

21 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

  

26,492

  

 

nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases  (1)

  

121,714

  

24,483

  

397 %

Charge-offs

            
 

Commercial real estate, net

  

(174)

  

(8)

  

nm
 

Commercial, net

  

(51,284)

  

(16,893)

  

204 %
 

Residential, net

  

(252)

  

(167)

  

51 %
 

Consumer & other, net

  

(2,037)

  

(1,721)

  

18 %
 

Total charge-offs

  

(53,747)

  

(18,789)

  

186 %

Recoveries

            
 

Commercial real estate, net

  

267

  

98

  

172 %
 

Commercial, net

  

7,569

  

5,479

  

38 %
 

Residential, net

  

186

  

389

  

(52) %
 

Consumer & other, net

  

987

  

1,039

  

(5) %
 

Total recoveries

  

9,009

  

7,005

  

29 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

            
 

Commercial real estate, net

  

93

  

90

  

3 %
 

Commercial, net

  

(43,715)

  

(11,414)

  

283 %
 

Residential, net

  

(66)

  

222

  

(130) %
 

Consumer & other, net

  

(1,050)

  

(682)

  

54 %
 

Total net charge-offs

  

(44,738)

  

(11,784)

  

280 %

Balance, end of period

  

$          404,603

  

$          261,111

  

55 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments

            

Balance, beginning of period

  

$           14,221

  

$           12,767

  

11 %

Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

  

5,767

  

 

nm

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

 

(161)

  

56

  

(388) %

Balance, end of period

  

19,827

  

12,823

  

55 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

  

$          424,430

  

$          273,934

  

55 %
             

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

  

0.27 %

  

0.10 %

  

0.17

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

  

16.76 %

  

37.28 %

  

(20.52)

nm = not meaningful

            
   

(1)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)
 

Quarter Ended
 

June 30, 2023

  

March 31, 2023

  

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

Average Balance

  

Interest
Income or Expense

  

Average Yields or Rates

  

Average Balance

  

Interest
Income or Expense

  

Average Yields or Rates

  

Average Balance

  

Interest
Income or Expense

  

Average Yields or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

                                  

Loans held for sale

$        46,794

  

$       682

  

5.83 %

  

$        54,008

  

$       799

  

5.92 %

  

$      264,320

  

$     2,742

  

4.15 %

Loans and leases (1)

37,169,315

  

551,997

  

5.95 %

  

29,998,630

  

412,726

  

5.55 %

  

23,550,796

  

231,932

  

3.94 %

Taxable securities

8,656,147

  

81,617

  

3.77 %

  

4,960,966

  

40,448

  

3.26 %

  

3,410,091

  

17,340

  

2.03 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

865,278

  

8,010

  

3.70 %

  

437,020

  

4,068

  

3.72 %

  

220,327

  

1,721

  

3.13 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,704,984

  

34,616

  

5.13 %

  

1,605,081

  

18,581

  

4.69 %

  

1,663,454

  

2,919

  

0.70 %

Total interest-earning assets

49,442,518

  

$ 676,922

  

5.48 %

  

37,055,705

  

$ 476,622

  

5.19 %

  

29,108,988

  

$ 256,654

  

3.53 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,718,705

          

623,042

          

7,379

        

Other assets

2,379,351

          

1,747,228

          

1,240,536

        

Total assets

$  53,540,574

          

$  39,425,975

          

$  30,356,903

        

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

                                  

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$   6,131,117

  

$   17,277

  

1.15 %

  

$   4,759,251

  

$     9,815

  

0.84 %

  

$   3,896,553

  

$       610

  

0.06 %

Money market deposits

10,362,495

  

41,703

  

1.60 %

  

8,845,784

  

32,238

  

1.48 %

  

7,366,987

  

1,717

  

0.09 %

Savings deposits

3,297,138

  

877

  

0.11 %

  

2,686,388

  

556

  

0.08 %

  

2,426,124

  

199

  

0.03 %

Time deposits

4,703,967

  

40,551

  

3.46 %

  

3,205,128

  

21,004

  

2.66 %

  

1,618,394

  

1,489

  

0.37 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

24,494,717

  

100,408

  

1.64 %

  

19,496,551

  

63,613

  

1.32 %

  

15,308,058

  

4,015

  

0.11 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

284,347

  

1,071

  

1.51 %

  

281,032

  

406

  

0.59 %

  

512,641

  

66

  

0.05 %

Borrowings

6,187,363

  

81,004

  

5.25 %

  

2,352,715

  

28,764

  

4.96 %

  

6,273

  

50

  

3.21 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

405,989

  

9,271

  

9.16 %

  

417,966

  

8,470

  

8.22 %

  

393,964

  

4,001

  

4.07 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,372,416

  

$ 191,754

  

2.45 %

  

22,548,264

  

$ 101,253

  

1.82 %

  

16,220,936

  

$     8,132

  

0.20 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

16,361,541

          

12,755,080

          

11,086,376

        

Other liabilities

871,378

          

772,870

          

464,755

        

Total liabilities

48,605,335

          

36,076,214

          

27,772,067

        

Common equity

4,935,239

          

3,349,761

          

2,584,836

        

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  53,540,574

          

$  39,425,975

          

$  30,356,903

        

NET INTEREST INCOME

    

$ 485,168

          

$ 375,369

          

$ 248,522

    

NET INTEREST SPREAD

        

3.03 %

          

3.37 %

          

3.33 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO
EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)

        

3.93 %

          

4.08 %

          

3.41 %
   

(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $352,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)
 

Six Months Ended
 

June 30, 2023

  

June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

  

Interest
Income or
Expense

  

Average
Yields or
Rates

  

Average
Balance

  

Interest
Income or
Expense

  

Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

                      

Loans held for sale

$           50,381

  

$         1,481

  

5.88 %

  

$         275,253

  

$         5,004

  

3.64 %

Loans and leases (1)

33,603,781

  

964,723

  

5.77 %

  

23,061,173

  

444,074

  

3.86 %

Taxable securities

6,818,764

  

122,065

  

3.58 %

  

3,533,930

  

36,151

  

2.05 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

652,332

  

12,078

  

3.70 %

  

227,218

  

3,447

  

3.03 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,158,071

  

53,197

  

4.97 %

  

2,138,352

  

4,272

  

0.40 %

Total interest-earning assets

43,283,329

  

$   1,153,544

  

5.35 %

  

29,235,926

  

$     492,948

  

3.38 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,173,900

          

7,890

        

Other assets

2,065,036

          

1,232,496

        

Total assets

$     46,522,265

          

$     30,476,312

        

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

                      

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$      5,448,974

  

$       27,092

  

1.00 %

  

$      3,854,596

  

$         1,108

  

0.06 %

Money market deposits

9,657,738

  

73,941

  

1.54 %

  

7,503,142

  

3,125

  

0.08 %

Savings deposits

2,993,450

  

1,433

  

0.10 %

  

2,416,096

  

404

  

0.03 %

Time deposits

3,958,688

  

61,555

  

3.14 %

  

1,685,763

  

3,294

  

0.39 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

22,058,850

  

164,021

  

1.50 %

  

15,459,597

  

7,931

  

0.10 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

282,699

  

1,477

  

1.05 %

  

499,664

  

129

  

0.05 %

Borrowings

4,280,632

  

109,768

  

5.17 %

  

6,293

  

99

  

3.18 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

411,944

  

17,741

  

8.68 %

  

387,510

  

7,150

  

3.72 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

27,034,125

  

$     293,007

  

2.19 %

  

16,353,064

  

$       15,309

  

0.19 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

14,518,864

          

11,046,925

        

Other liabilities

822,396

          

426,917

        

Total liabilities

42,375,385

          

27,826,906

        

Common equity

4,146,880

          

2,649,406

        

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     46,522,265

          

$     30,476,312

        

NET INTEREST INCOME

    

$     860,537

          

$     477,639

    

NET INTEREST SPREAD

        

3.16 %

          

3.19 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO
EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)

        

3.99 %

          

3.28 %
                       
   

(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $706,000 for the same period in 2022. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)
 

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:

                          

Origination and sale

$       3,166

  

$       3,587

  

$       4,252

  

$     10,515

  

$     15,101

  

(12) %

  

(79) %

Servicing

9,167

  

9,397

  

9,184

  

9,529

  

9,505

  

(2) %

  

(4) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:

                          

Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,797)

  

(4,881)

  

(4,986)

  

(4,978)

  

(4,961)

  

(2) %

  

(3) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,242)

  

(2,937)

  

(9,914)

  

16,403

  

10,899

  

(24) %

  

(121) %

MSR hedge (loss) gain

(7,636)

  

2,650

  

(348)

  

(14,128)

  

 

(388) %

  

nm

Total

$      (2,342)

  

$       7,816

  

$      (1,812)

  

$     17,341

  

$     30,544

  

(130) %

  

(108) %
                           

Closed loan volume for-sale

$    119,476

  

$    131,726

  

$    216,833

  

$    396,979

  

$    576,532

  

(9) %

  

(79) %

Gain on sale margin

2.65 %

  

2.72 %

  

1.96 %

  

2.65 %

  

2.62 %

  

(0.07)

  

0.03
                           

Residential mortgage servicing rights:

                          

Balance, beginning of period

$    178,800

  

$    185,017

  

$    196,177

  

$    179,558

  

$    165,807

  

(3) %

  

8 %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

1,168

  

1,601

  

3,740

  

5,194

  

7,813

  

(27) %

  

(85) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:

                          

Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,797)

  

(4,881)

  

(4,986)

  

(4,978)

  

(4,961)

  

(2) %

  

(3) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,242)

  

(2,937)

  

(9,914)

  

16,403

  

10,899

  

(24) %

  

(121) %

Balance, end of period

$    172,929

  

$    178,800

  

$    185,017

  

$    196,177

  

$    179,558

  

(3) %

  

(4) %
                           

Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$  12,723,932

  

$  12,914,046

  

$  13,020,189

  

$  12,997,911

  

$  12,932,747

  

(1) %

  

(2) %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.36 %

  

1.38 %

  

1.42 %

  

1.51 %

  

1.39 %

  

(0.02)

  

(0.03)

nm = not meaningful

                          

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)
 

Six Months Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Year
over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:

          

Origination and sale

$            6,753

  

$          31,945

  

(79) %

Servicing

18,564

  

18,645

  

0 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:

          

Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(9,678)

  

(10,308)

  

(6) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(5,179)

  

51,048

  

(110) %

MSR hedge loss

(4,986)

  

 

nm

Total

$            5,474

  

$          91,330

  

(94) %
           

Closed loan volume for-sale

$        251,202

  

$      1,225,654

  

(80) %

Gain on sale margin

2.69 %

  

2.61 %

  

0.08
           

Residential mortgage servicing rights:

          

Balance, beginning of period

$        185,017

  

$        123,615

  

50 %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

2,769

  

15,203

  

(82) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:

          

Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(9,678)

  

(10,308)

  

(6) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(5,179)

  

51,048

  

(110) %

Balance, end of period

$        172,929

  

$        179,558

  

(4) %

nm = not meaningful

          

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

    

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a

  

$  4,828,188

  

$  4,884,723

  

$  2,479,826

  

$  2,417,514

  

$  2,518,276

  

(1) %

  

92 %

Less: Goodwill

    

1,029,234

  

1,030,142

  

 

 

 

— %

  

nm

Less: Other intangible assets, net

    

666,762

  

702,315

  

4,745

  

5,764

  

6,789

  

(5) %

  

nm

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b

  

$  3,132,192

  

$  3,152,266

  

$  2,475,081

  

$  2,411,750

  

$  2,511,487

  

(1) %

  

25 %

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (AOCI)

    

$   (418,762)

  

(300,134)

  

(426,864)

  

(449,560)

  

(308,147)

  

40 %

  

36 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI

c

  

$  3,550,954

  

$  3,452,400

  

$  2,901,945

  

$  2,861,310

  

$  2,819,634

  

3 %

  

26 %
                               

Total assets

d

  

$   53,592,096

  

$   53,994,226

  

$   31,848,639

  

$   31,471,960

  

$   30,135,694

  

(1) %

  

78 %

Less: Goodwill

    

1,029,234

  

1,030,142

  

 

 

 

0 %

  

nm

Less: Other intangible assets, net

    

666,762

  

702,315

  

4,745

  

5,764

  

6,789

  

(5) %

  

nm

Tangible assets

e

  

$   51,896,100

  

$   52,261,769

  

$   31,843,894

  

$   31,466,196

  

$   30,128,905

  

(1) %

  

72 %

Common shares outstanding at period end (1)

f

  

208,514

  

208,429

  

129,321

  

129,320

  

129,318

  

0 %

  

61 %
                               

Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / d

  

9.01 %

  

9.05 %

  

7.79 %

  

7.68 %

  

8.36 %

  

(0.04)

  

0.65

Tangible common equity ratio

b / e

  

6.04 %

  

6.03 %

  

7.77 %

  

7.66 %

  

8.34 %

  

0.01

  

(2.30)

Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI

c / e

  

6.84 %

  

6.61 %

  

9.11 %

  

9.09 %

  

9.36 %

  

0.23

  

(2.52)

Book value per common share (1)

a / f

  

$           23.16

  

$           23.44

  

$           19.18

  

$           18.69

  

$           19.47

  

(1) %

  

19 %

Tangible book value per common share (1)

b / f

  

$           15.02

  

$           15.12

  

$           19.14

  

$           18.65

  

$           19.42

  

(1) %

  

(23) %

Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI (1)

c / f

  

$           17.03

  

$           16.56

  

$           22.44

  

$           22.13

  

$           21.80

  

3 %

  

(22) %

nm = not meaningful

                              
   

(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

    

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq. Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments

                              

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

    

$              (697)

  

$             2,416

  

$                284

  

$          (2,647)

  

$          (2,075)

  

(129) %

  

(66) %

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives

    

1,288

  

(3,543)

  

(2,329)

  

4,194

  

7,337

  

nm

  

(82) %

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment

    

(6,965)

  

9,488

  

4,192

  

(26,397)

  

(15,210)

  

(173) %

  

(54) %

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions

    

(2,242)

  

(2,937)

  

(9,914)

  

16,403

  

10,899

  

(24) %

  

(121) %

MSR hedge (loss) gain

    

(7,636)

  

2,650

  

(348)

  

(14,128)

  

 

(388) %

  

nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a

  

$        (16,252)

  

$             8,074

  

$          (8,115)

  

$        (22,575)

  

$                951

  

(301) %

  

nm
                               

Non-Interest Expense Adjustments

                              

Merger related expenses

    

$          29,649

  

$        115,898

  

$          11,637

  

$                769

  

$             2,672

  

(74) %

  

nm

Exit and disposal costs

    

2,119

  

1,291

  

1,966

  

1,364

  

442

  

64 %

  

379 %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

$          31,768

  

$        117,189

  

$          13,603

  

$             2,133

  

$             3,114

  

(73) %

  

nm
                               

Net interest income (1)

c

  

$        485,168

  

$        375,369

  

$        305,762

  

$        287,933

  

$        248,522

  

29 %

  

95 %
                               

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d

  

$          39,678

  

$          54,735

  

$          34,879

  

$          29,445

  

$          55,235

  

(28) %

  

(28) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

16,252

  

(8,074)

  

8,115

  

22,575

  

(951)

  

nm

  

nm

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e

  

$          55,930

  

$          46,661

  

$          42,994

  

$          52,020

  

$          54,284

  

20 %

  

3 %
                               

Revenue (GAAP) (1)

f=c+d

  

$        524,846

  

$        430,104

  

$        340,641

  

$        317,378

  

$        303,757

  

22 %

  

73 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)  (1)

g=c+e

  

$        541,098

  

$        422,030

  

$        348,756

  

$        339,953

  

$        302,806

  

28 %

  

79 %
                               

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h

  

$        328,559

  

$        342,818

  

$        194,982

  

$        177,964

  

$        179,574

  

(4) %

  

83 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

(31,768)

  

(117,189)

  

(13,603)

  

(2,133)

  

(3,114)

  

(73) %

  

nm

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i

  

$        296,791

  

$        225,629

  

$        181,379

  

$        175,831

  

$        176,460

  

32 %

  

68 %
                               

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

j

  

$        133,377

  

$        (14,038)

  

$          82,964

  

$          84,040

  

$          78,591

  

nm

  

70 %

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

    

45,703

  

(4,886)

  

29,464

  

27,473

  

26,548

  

nm

  

72 %

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

    

179,080

  

(18,924)

  

112,428

  

111,513

  

105,139

  

nm

  

70 %

Provision for credit losses

    

16,014

  

105,539

  

32,948

  

27,572

  

18,692

  

(85) %

  

(14) %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k

  

195,094

  

86,615

  

145,376

  

139,085

  

123,831

  

125 %

  

58 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

16,252

  

(8,074)

  

8,115

  

22,575

  

(951)

  

nm

  

nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

31,768

  

117,189

  

13,603

  

2,133

  

3,114

  

(73) %

  

nm

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l

  

$        243,114

  

$        195,730

  

$        167,094

  

$        163,793

  

$        125,994

  

24 %

  

93 %
                               

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

j

  

$        133,377

  

$        (14,038)

  

$          82,964

  

$          84,040

  

$          78,591

  

nm

  

70 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

16,252

  

(8,074)

  

8,115

  

22,575

  

(951)

  

nm

  

nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

31,768

  

117,189

  

13,603

  

2,133

  

3,114

  

(73) %

  

nm

Tax effect of adjustments

    

(11,981)

  

(23,565)

  

(5,459)

  

(6,116)

  

(480)

  

(49) %

  

nm

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m

  

$        169,416

  

$          71,512

  

$          99,223

  

$        102,632

  

$          80,274

  

137 %

  

111 %

nm = not meaningful

                            
                               
   

(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

    

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq. Quarter

  

Year
over Year

Average assets

n

  

$   53,540,574

  

$   39,425,975

  

$   31,637,490

  

$   30,668,177

  

$   30,356,903

  

36 %

  

76 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

    

1,718,705

  

623,042

  

5,298

  

6,343

  

7,379

  

176 %

  

nm

Average tangible assets

o

  

$   51,821,869

  

$   38,802,933

  

$   31,632,192

  

$   30,661,834

  

$   30,349,524

  

34 %

  

71 %
                               

Average common shareholders' equity

p

  

$                          4,935,239

  

$                          3,349,761

  

$                          2,438,639

  

$                          2,567,266

  

$                          2,584,836

  

47 %

  

91 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

    

1,718,705

  

623,042

  

5,298

  

6,343

  

7,379

  

176 %

  

nm

Average tangible common equity

q

  

$                          3,216,534

  

$                          2,726,719

  

$                          2,433,341

  

$                          2,560,923

  

$                          2,577,457

  

18 %

  

25 %
                               

Weighted average basic shares outstanding  (1)

r

  

207,977

  

156,383

  

129,321

  

129,319

  

129,306

  

33 %

  

61 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  (1)

s

  

208,545

  

156,383

  

129,801

  

129,733

  

129,673

  

33 %

  

61 %
                               

Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics

                              

Earnings-per-share - basic (1)

j / r

  

$            0.64

  

$         (0.09)

  

$            0.64

  

$            0.65

  

$            0.61

  

(811) %

  

5 %

Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

j / s

  

$            0.64

  

$         (0.09)

  

$            0.64

  

$            0.65

  

$            0.61

  

(811) %

  

5 %

Efficiency ratio

h / f

  

62.60 %

  

79.71 %

  

57.24 %

  

56.07 %

  

59.12 %

  

(17.11)

  

3.48

Return on average assets

j / n

  

1.00 %

  

(0.14) %

  

1.04 %

  

1.09 %

  

1.04 %

  

1.14

  

(0.04)

Return on average tangible assets

j / o

  

1.03 %

  

(0.15) %

  

1.04 %

  

1.09 %

  

1.04 %

  

1.18

  

(0.01)

PPNR return on average assets

k / n

  

1.46 %

  

0.89 %

  

1.82 %

  

1.80 %

  

1.64 %

  

0.57

  

(0.18)

Return on average common equity

j / p

  

10.84 %

  

(1.70) %

  

13.50 %

  

12.99 %

  

12.20 %

  

12.54

  

(1.36)

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q

  

16.63 %

  

(2.09) %

  

13.53 %

  

13.02 %

  

12.23 %

  

18.72

  

4.40
                               

Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics

                              

Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)

m / r

  

$            0.81

  

$            0.46

  

$            0.77

  

$            0.79

  

$            0.62

  

76 %

  

31 %

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

m / s

  

$            0.81

  

$            0.46

  

$            0.76

  

$            0.79

  

$            0.62

  

76 %

  

31 %

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g

  

54.85 %

  

53.46 %

  

52.01 %

  

51.72 %

  

58.27 %

  

1.39

  

(3.42)

Operating return on average assets

m / n

  

1.27 %

  

0.74 %

  

1.24 %

  

1.33 %

  

1.06 %

  

0.53

  

0.21

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o

  

1.31 %

  

0.75 %

  

1.24 %

  

1.33 %

  

1.06 %

  

0.56

  

0.25

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n

  

1.82 %

  

2.01 %

  

2.10 %

  

2.12 %

  

1.66 %

  

(0.19)

  

0.16

Operating return on average common equity

m / p

  

13.77 %

  

8.66 %

  

16.14 %

  

15.86 %

  

12.46 %

  

5.11

  

1.31

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q

  

21.13 %

  

10.64 %

  

16.18 %

  

15.90 %

  

12.49 %

  

10.49

  

8.64
   

(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Six Months Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

    

Jun 30, 2023

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments

              

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

    

$                                    —

  

$                                      2

  

(100) %

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

    

1,719

  

(4,736)

  

nm

(Loss) gain on swap derivatives

    

(2,255)

  

14,384

  

(116) %

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment

    

2,523

  

(36,259)

  

nm

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions

    

(5,179)

  

51,048

  

nm

   MSR hedge loss

    

(4,986)

  

 

nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a

  

$                           (8,178)

  

$                           24,439

  

(133) %
               

Non-Interest Expense Adjustments

              

Merger related expenses

    

$                        145,547

  

$                             4,950

  

nm

Exit and disposal costs

    

3,410

  

3,475

  

(2) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

$                        148,957

  

$                             8,425

  

nm
               

Net interest income (1)

c

  

$                        860,537

  

$                        477,639

  

80 %
               

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d

  

$                           94,413

  

$                        135,204

  

(30) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

8,178

  

(24,439)

  

(133) %

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e

  

$                        102,591

  

$                        110,765

  

(7) %
               

Revenue (GAAP) (1)

f=c+d

  

$                        954,950

  

$                        612,843

  

56 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)  (1)

g=c+e

  

$                        963,128

  

$                        588,404

  

64 %
               

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h

  

$                        671,377

  

$                        362,004

  

85 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

(148,957)

  

(8,425)

  

nm

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i

  

$                        522,420

  

$                        353,579

  

48 %
               

Net income (GAAP)

j

  

$                        119,339

  

$                        169,748

  

(30) %

Provision for income taxes

    

40,817

  

56,889

  

(28) %

Income before provision for income taxes

    

160,156

  

226,637

  

(29) %

Provision for credit losses

    

121,553

  

23,496

  

417 %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k

  

281,709

  

250,133

  

13 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

8,178

  

(24,439)

  

(133) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

148,957

  

8,425

  

nm

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l

  

$                        438,844

  

$                        234,119

  

87 %
               

Net income (GAAP)

j

  

$                        119,339

  

$                        169,748

  

(30) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

8,178

  

(24,439)

  

(133) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

148,957

  

8,425

  

nm

Tax effect of adjustments

    

(35,546)

  

4,096

  

nm

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m

  

$                        240,928

  

$                        157,830

  

53 %

nm = not meaningful

            
               

(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
 

Average assets

n

  

$                  46,522,265

  

$                  30,476,312

  

53 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

    

$                    1,173,900

  

$                             7,890

  

nm

Average tangible assets

o

  

$                  45,348,365

  

$                  30,468,422

  

49 %
               

Average common shareholders' equity

p

  

$                    4,146,880

  

$                    2,649,406

  

57 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

    

$                    1,173,900

  

$                             7,890

  

nm

Average tangible common equity

q

  

$                    2,972,980

  

$                    2,641,516

  

13 %
               

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

r

  

182,325

  

129,233

  

41 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

s

  

182,860

  

129,685

  

41 %
               

Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics

              

Earnings-per-share - basic (1)

j / r

  

$                                0.65

  

$                                1.31

  

(50) %

Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

j / s

  

$                                0.65

  

$                                1.31

  

(50) %

Efficiency ratio

h / f

  

70.30 %

  

59.07 %

  

11.23

Return on average assets

j / n

  

0.52 %

  

1.12 %

  

(0.60)

Return on average tangible assets

j / o

  

0.53 %

  

1.12 %

  

(0.59)

PPNR return on average assets

k/n

  

1.22 %

  

1.66 %

  

(0.44)

Return on average common equity

j / p

  

5.80 %

  

12.92 %

  

(7.12)

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q

  

8.09 %

  

12.96 %

  

(4.87)
               

Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics

              

Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)

m / r

  

$                                1.32

  

$                                1.22

  

8 %

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

m / s

  

$                                1.32

  

$                                1.22

  

8 %

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g

  

54.24 %

  

60.09 %

  

(5.85)

Operating return on average assets

m / n

  

1.04 %

  

1.04 %

  

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o

  

1.07 %

  

1.04 %

  

0.03

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n

  

1.90 %

  

1.55 %

  

0.35

Operating return on average common equity

m / p

  

11.72 %

  

12.01 %

  

(0.29)

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q

  

16.34 %

  

12.05 %

  

4.29
   

(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

    

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq. Quarter

  

Year
over Year

Loans and leases interest income

a

  

$     551,997

  

$     412,726

  

$     320,747

  

$     276,625

  

$        231,932

  

34 %

  

138 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)

b

  

30,548

  

11,832

  

387

  

789

  

1,069

  

158 %

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c

  

7,100

  

3,806

  

 

 

 

87 %

  

nm

Adjusted loans and leases interest income

d=a-b-c

  

$     514,349

  

$     397,088

  

$     320,360

  

$     275,836

  

$        230,863

  

30 %

  

123 %
                               

Taxable securities interest income

e

  

$        81,617

  

$        40,448

  

$        18,290

  

$        18,261

  

$          17,340

  

102 %

  

371 %

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f

  

34,801

  

15,356

  

 

 

 

127 %

  

nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income

g=e-f

  

$        46,816

  

$        25,092

  

$        18,290

  

$        18,261

  

$          17,340

  

87 %

  

170 %
                               

Non-taxable securities interest income (1)

h

  

$          8,010

  

$          4,068

  

$          1,571

  

$          1,651

  

$             1,721

  

97 %

  

365 %

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i

  

2,274

  

901

  

 

 

 

152 %

  

nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)

j=h-i

  

$          5,736

  

$          3,167

  

$          1,571

  

$          1,651

  

$             1,721

  

81 %

  

233 %
                               

Interest income (1)

k

  

$     676,922

  

$     476,622

  

$     352,530

  

$     303,857

  

$        256,654

  

42 %

  

164 %

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l=b+f+i

  

67,623

  

28,089

  

387

  

789

  

1,069

  

141 %

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c

  

7,100

  

3,806

  

 

 

 

87 %

  

nm

Adjusted interest income (1)

m=k-l-c

  

$     602,199

  

$     444,727

  

$     352,143

  

$     303,068

  

$        255,585

  

35 %

  

136 %
                               

Interest-bearing deposits interest expense

n

  

$     100,408

  

$        63,613

  

$        31,174

  

$          9,090

  

$             4,015

  

58 %

  

nm

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o

  

(280)

  

(93)

  

 

 

 

201 %

  

nm

Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense

p=n-o

  

$     100,688

  

$        63,706

  

$        31,174

  

$          9,090

  

$             4,015

  

58 %

  

nm
                               

Interest expense

q

  

$     191,754

  

$     101,253

  

$        46,768

  

$        15,924

  

$             8,132

  

89 %

  

nm

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r

  

(337)

  

(150)

  

(57)

  

(57)

  

(57)

  

125 %

  

491 %

Adjusted interest expense

s=q-r

  

$     192,091

  

$     101,403

  

$        46,825

  

$        15,981

  

$             8,189

  

89 %

  

nm
                               

Net Interest Income (1)

t

  

$     485,168

  

$     375,369

  

$     305,762

  

$     287,933

  

$        248,522

  

29 %

  

95 %

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u=l-r

  

67,286

  

27,939

  

330

  

732

  

1,012

  

141 %

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c

  

7,100

  

3,806

  

 

 

 

87 %

  

nm

Adjusted net interest income (1)

v=t-u-c

  

$     410,782

  

$     343,624

  

$     305,432

  

$     287,201

  

$        247,510

  

20 %

  

66 %
                               

Average loans and leases

aa

  

37,169,315

  

29,998,630

  

25,855,556

  

24,886,203

  

23,550,796

  

24 %

  

58 %

Average taxable securities

ab

  

8,656,147

  

4,960,966

  

3,042,044

  

3,271,185

  

3,410,091

  

74 %

  

154 %

Average non-taxable securities

ac

  

865,278

  

437,020

  

200,825

  

212,847

  

220,327

  

98 %

  

293 %

Average interest-earning assets

ad

  

49,442,518

  

37,055,705

  

30,305,129

  

29,437,103

  

29,108,988

  

33 %

  

70 %

Average interest-bearing deposits

ae

  

24,494,717

  

19,496,551

  

16,103,984

  

15,350,390

  

15,308,058

  

26 %

  

60 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

af

  

31,372,416

  

22,548,264

  

17,668,730

  

16,359,575

  

16,220,936

  

39 %

  

93 %
   

(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

    

Jun 30, 2023

  

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Seq. Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Average yield on loans and leases

a / aa

  

5.95 %

  

5.55 %

  

4.92 %

  

4.41 %

  

3.94 %

  

0.40

  

2.01

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)

b / aa

  

0.33 %

  

0.16 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.02 %

  

0.17

  

0.31

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / aa

  

0.08 %

  

0.05 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.03

  

0.08

Adjusted average yield on loans and leases

d / aa

  

5.54 %

  

5.34 %

  

4.91 %

  

4.40 %

  

3.92 %

  

0.20

  

1.62
                               

Average yield on taxable securities

e / ab

  

3.77 %

  

3.26 %

  

2.40 %

  

2.23 %

  

2.03 %

  

0.51

  

1.74

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f / ab

  

1.61 %

  

1.26 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.35

  

1.61

Adjusted average yield on taxable securities

g / ab

  

2.16 %

  

2.00 %

  

2.40 %

  

2.23 %

  

2.03 %

  

0.16

  

0.13
                               

Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)

h / ac

  

3.70 %

  

3.72 %

  

3.13 %

  

3.10 %

  

3.13 %

  

(0.02)

  

0.57

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i / ac

  

1.05 %

  

0.84 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.21

  

1.05

Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)

j / ac

  

2.65 %

  

2.88 %

  

3.13 %

  

3.10 %

  

3.13 %

  

(0.23)

  

(0.48)
                               

Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

k / ad

  

5.48 %

  

5.19 %

  

4.62 %

  

4.10 %

  

3.53 %

  

0.29

  

1.95

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l / ad

  

0.55 %

  

0.31 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.24

  

0.54

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad

  

0.06 %

  

0.04 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.02

  

0.06

Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

m / ad

  

4.87 %

  

4.84 %

  

4.61 %

  

4.09 %

  

3.52 %

  

0.03

  

1.35
                               

Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

n / ae

  

1.64 %

  

1.32 %

  

0.77 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.32

  

1.53

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o / ae

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

 

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits

p / ae

  

1.64 %

  

1.32 %

  

0.77 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.32

  

1.53
                               

Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

q / af

  

2.45 %

  

1.82 %

  

1.05 %

  

0.39 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.63

  

2.25

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r / af

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

 

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

s / af

  

2.45 %

  

1.82 %

  

1.05 %

  

0.39 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.63

  

2.25
                               

Net interest margin (1)

t / ad

  

3.93 %

  

4.08 %

  

4.01 %

  

3.88 %

  

3.41 %

  

(0.15)

  

0.52

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u / ad

  

0.55 %

  

0.31 %

  

— %

  

0.01 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.24

  

0.54

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad

  

0.06 %

  

0.04 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.02

  

0.06

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

v / ad

  

3.32 %

  

3.73 %

  

4.01 %

  

3.87 %

  

3.40 %

  

(0.41)

  

(0.08)
   

(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Six Months Ended

    

($ in thousands)

    

Jun 30, 2023

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Year
over Year

Loans and leases interest income

a

  

$                  964,723

  

$                  444,074

  

117 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)

b

  

42,380

  

2,501

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c

  

10,906

  

 

nm

Adjusted loans and leases interest income

d=a-b-c

  

$                  911,437

  

$                  441,573

  

106 %
               

Taxable securities interest income

e

  

$                  122,065

  

$                    36,151

  

238 %

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f

  

50,157

  

 

nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income

g=e-f

  

$                    71,908

  

$                    36,151

  

99 %
               

Non-taxable securities interest income (1)

h

  

$                    12,078

  

$                       3,447

  

250 %

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i

  

3,175

  

 

nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)

j=h-i

  

$                       8,903

  

$                       3,447

  

158 %
               

Interest income (1)

k

  

$              1,153,544

  

$                  492,948

  

134 %

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l=b+f+i

  

95,712

  

2,501

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c

  

10,906

  

 

nm

Adjusted interest income (1)

m=k-l-c

  

$              1,046,926

  

$                  490,447

  

113 %
               

Interest-bearing deposits interest expense

n

  

$                  164,021

  

$                       7,931

  

nm

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o

  

(373)

  

 

nm

Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense

p=n-o

  

$                  164,394

  

$                       7,931

  

nm
               

Interest expense

q

  

$                  293,007

  

$                    15,309

  

nm

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r

  

(487)

  

(114)

  

327 %

Adjusted interest expense

s=q-r

  

$                  293,494

  

$                    15,423

  

nm
               

Net Interest Income (1)

t

  

$                  860,537

  

$                  477,639

  

80 %

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u=l-r

  

95,225

  

2,387

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c

  

10,906

  

 

nm

Adjusted net interest income (1)

v=t-u-c

  

$                  754,406

  

$                  475,252

  

59 %
               

Average loans and leases

aa

  

33,603,781

  

23,061,173

  

46 %

Average taxable securities

ab

  

6,818,764

  

3,533,930

  

93 %

Average non-taxable securities

ac

  

652,332

  

227,218

  

187 %

Average interest-earning assets

ad

  

43,283,329

  

29,235,926

  

48 %

Average interest-bearing deposits

ae

  

22,058,850

  

15,459,597

  

43 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

af

  

27,034,125

  

16,353,064

  

65 %
   

(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Six Months Ended

    

($ in thousands)

    

Jun 30, 2023

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Year
over Year

Average yield on loans and leases

a / aa

  

5.77 %

  

3.86 %

  

1.91

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)

b / aa

  

0.25 %

  

0.02 %

  

0.23

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / aa

  

0.07 %

  

— %

  

0.07

Adjusted average yield on loans and leases

d / aa

  

5.45 %

  

3.84 %

  

1.61
               

Average yield on taxable securities

e / ab

  

3.58 %

  

2.05 %

  

1.53

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f / ab

  

1.48 %

  

— %

  

1.48

Adjusted average yield on taxable securities

g / ab

  

2.10 %

  

2.05 %

  

0.05
               

Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)

h / ac

  

3.70 %

  

3.03 %

  

0.67

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i / ac

  

0.98 %

  

— %

  

0.98

Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)

j / ac

  

2.72 %

  

3.03 %

  

(0.31)
               

Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

k / ad

  

5.35 %

  

3.38 %

  

1.97

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l / ad

  

0.45 %

  

0.02 %

  

0.43

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad

  

0.05 %

  

— %

  

0.05

Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

m / ad

  

4.85 %

  

3.36 %

  

1.49
               

Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

n / ae

  

1.50 %

  

0.10 %

  

1.40

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o / ae

  

— %

  

— %

  

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits

p / ae

  

1.50 %

  

0.10 %

  

1.40
               

Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

q / af

  

2.19 %

  

0.19 %

  

2.00

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r / af

  

— %

  

— %

  

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

s / af

  

2.19 %

  

0.19 %

  

2.00
               

Net interest margin (1)

t / ad

  

3.99 %

  

3.28 %

  

0.71

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u / ad

  

0.44 %

  

0.02 %

  

0.42

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad

  

0.05 %

  

— %

  

0.05

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

v / ad

  

3.50 %

  

3.26 %

  

0.24
   

(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-inc-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301880987.html

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.