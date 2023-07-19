CARFAX TEAMS WITH HYUNDAI AND KIA ON ANTI-THEFT MEASURES

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a nationwide increase in the theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles as a result of viral online videos, CARFAX is partnering with those automakers to provide consumers with detailed information about how they can further secure their vehicles – for free.
The automakers are offering consumers free steering-wheel locks or a free software upgrade, and CARFAX estimates more than 4.9 million owners still need one of those. CARFAX is helping to spread the word by highlighting this issue on its Vehicle History Reports.
"We're proud to work with Hyundai and Kia to make these cars and SUVs less of a target for car thieves," said Faisal Hasan, General Manager for Data at CARFAX. "By highlighting this important software upgrade on CARFAX Vehicle History Reports, we're making consumers aware that help is available and free. And that's both for the cars they own as well as any cars they're considering buying."
Consumers shopping for a used Hyundai or Kia can see whether the vehicle they're interested in has had the software work done by checking out the free Vehicle History Reports that come with each CARFAX used-car listing.
Background
These vehicles – model years 2010 through 2022 that have keyed ignitions – include certain anti-theft mechanisms designed to secure the vehicle but do not include an engine immobilizer. Viral videos on social media have shown how to break into these cars and drive them off, and thefts have increased nationwide. The software fix updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on, according to NHTSA.
Fifteen states have 100,000 or more of these vehicles on the road:
California: 506,000
Florida: 502,000
Texas: 433,000
Pennsylvania: 227,000
Ohio: 215,000
N.Y.: 211,000
Georgia: 192,000
Illinois: 189,000
North Carolina: 178,000
New Jersey: 143,500
Arizona: 142,000
Virginia: 132,000
Tennessee: 116,000
Alabama: 101,500
Maryland: 100,000
Models Involved
Hyundai Models
2011-2019 Sonata
2011-2022 Tucson
2011-2022 Elantra
2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
2013-2020 Elantra GT
2013-2022 Santa Fe
2018-2021 Veloster
2018-2022 Accent
2018-2022 Kona
2019 Santa Fe XL
2020-2021 Venue
2020-2021 Palisade
Kia Models
2010-2022 Soul
2011-2020 Optima
2011-2021 Forte
2011-2021 Rio
2011-2021 Sedona
2021-2022 Seltos
2011-2022 Sorento
2011-2022 Sportage
2021-2022 K5
Both automakers began adding immobilizers to all new vehicles in late 2021. Get more details here.
