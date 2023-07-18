Nielsen-Massey Vanillas Names Quad's Creative Agency Periscope as AOR

Integrated Periscope, Rise Interactive and Quad Media team secures consumer packaged goods business win

SUSSEX, Wis., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a leading marketing experience company, along with its creative and digital agencies, Periscope and Rise Interactive, announced today it is adding Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, nationwide producer of the world's finest pure vanilla and flavors, to its growing roster of clients who are opting for the company's integrated marketing offering to help them reimagine their brand-building efforts and drive sustainable growth. Led by Quad's award-winning creative agency, Periscope, the business win includes brand and creative development that will be supported with the performance marketing capabilities of Quad's digital agency, Rise Interactive. Quad will manage media planning and buying, adding up to an efficient and effective overall engagement plan delivered seamlessly through Quad's uniquely integrated marketing platform.

"We're so excited to be a partner of Nielsen-Massey Vanillas at such a pivotal point in their brand evolution," said Rachel Winer, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Quad. "Our integrated solutions are among the best in the industry and, when deployed together, we deliver highly effective results in a way that is unmatched."

The creative agency of record partnership will include brand strategy, creative and campaign development, media, social, and more, aiming to build brand awareness and loyalty by engaging home cooks looking to level-up their recipes in addition to an audience of professional chefs. Rise Interactive's award-winning cross-channel shopper targeting approach will help Nielsen-Massey reach its most compatible customers.

"This new partnership was built on a foundation of innovation and creativity that we believe will help grow Nielsen-Massey Vanillas in inventive ways," said Mike Caguin, Chief Creative Officer of Periscope. "We are thankful for the opportunity to lead this partnership in conjunction with Rise Interactive and Quad, harnessing our complementary superpowers to elevate brand and demand."

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas selected Quad as a partner in large part due to Periscope's data- and strategy-driven breakthrough creative work in saturated markets, including a breadth of experience working in CPG categories and a wide bench of capabilities to drive performance and help build the future of Nielsen-Massey's enduring product portfolio. With Rise Interactive bringing audience-first expertise to digital marketing and Quad supporting media efforts, the partnership highlights Quad's capabilities as a global marketing experience company that uses the full breadth of its products and services to solve problems and drive success for its clients efficiently and at scale.

"Periscope has a great reputation and proven success in delivering brand growth with breakthrough creative and impactful consumer engagement," said Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Nielsen-Massey Vanillas. "This combined with the impressive suite of data, insights and media capabilities, as well as their international footprint as part of the broader Rise and Quad ensemble, is why we have partnered with them for this next exciting chapter of our growth story."

Work for the brand is underway and will be breaking in Q4 2023.

ABOUT QUAD

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a $3 billion global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to reach their target audience via a uniquely integrated marketing platform. Quad connects every facet of the marketing journey efficiently and at scale through its innovative, data-driven offerings – from strategy and consulting to data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services. Quad provides a better marketing experience for its clients, so they can focus on delivering the best customer experience.

Quad employs approximately 15,000 people in 14 countries worldwide and serves more than 2,900 clients across the retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, insurance and direct-to-consumer industries. Quad is ranked as a leader in multiple industries including largest agency companies (Ad Age, #14); largest commercial printers (Printing Impressions, #2); and largest Milwaukee-area manufacturers (Milwaukee Business Journal, #1). For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and social purpose, visit quad.com .

ABOUT PERISCOPE

Periscope is an award-winning agency dedicated to creating a better way for clients through data-driven, integrated marketing that reduces complexity, increases efficiency and drives growth. As part of Quad , Periscope provides a full spectrum of integrated marketing services for a wide range of acclaimed brands, partnering with sister agency Rise Interactive to drive both brand and demand through performance marketing and media optimization. Learn more at www.periscope.com .

ABOUT NIELSEN-MASSEY VANILLAS

With more than a century's worth of experience, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of premium, pure vanilla extracts. The third-generation family-owned and operated company uses a proprietary slow, cold extraction process to deliver the richest tasting vanilla. Nielsen-Massey was the first to introduce an organic and fair trade vanilla from Madagascar and remains committed to supporting the plants, people and communities that supply its beans. All consumer products are all-natural, allergen-free, certified Kosher and Gluten Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, Netherlands. To learn more visit nielsenmassey.com .

