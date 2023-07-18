Luxurious Italian-Crafted Heel Designer Elizée Launches New Bridal Collection for Wedding Season

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizée, the Italian, women-led, sustainable luxury footwear brand featuring an innovative, patent-pending comfort insole, proudly introduces its Summer launch, showcasing two ultra-wearable new silhouettes, including enchanting new bridal styles.

New styles Brigitte and Solange elevate the brand's wearability to new heights, adding an irresistibly comfortable day-to-night platform wedge and statuesque block heel on a stability platform. The collection debuts Elizée's most playful spectrum of color yet on the finest, buttery-soft Italian leathers, with a range of elegant neutral hues, elevated metallics, vibrant raspberry pink and blue-toned abstract florals, and denim and metallic linen textures.

The Summer launch includes brand-new additions to the existing Exquisite Comfort Bridal Collection. From the aisle to the dance floor, each impeccably crafted pair is intelligently designed to carry brides and guests alike through every moment of the special day with sophistication, confidence and irresistible comfort, so they can focus on making memories that will last a lifetime. With their timeless design, luxe materials and heirloom quality, each pair is intended to be worn and cherished for many years after the occasion.

This exceptional expansion affirms Elizée's deep understanding of women's needs and its achievement of the perfect blend of sophisticated design, luxurious Italian craftsmanship and unparalleled comfort, which has won the cult-favorite brand a devoted following across the US since its launch in 2021. Elizée's styles consistently sell out and receive 5-star reviews, and the brand has attained exceptionally high repeat-customer loyalty.

Each pair of Elizée shoes is luxuriously handcrafted using time-honored techniques in one of Italy's most prestigious factories, known for its exclusive production of the world's leading designer brands. With its unwavering commitment to sustainability, Elizée continues to pioneer the standard for sustainable luxury production, partnering exclusively with suppliers that exceed Europe's highest environmental and labor standards.

ABOUT ELIZEÉ

Elizée's founder and Creative Director, Erika Carrero, made the leap from an accomplished career in international finance to luxury footwear when she was unable to find stylish, luxurious heels that could keep her comfortable on long days on her feet. Combining time-honored Italian craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, each pair of Elizée heels feature the brand's patent-pending Plush Contour Insole. Engineered in collaboration with leading podiatrists and biomechanical engineers, it combines layers of advanced high-density memory cushion and ultra-cushion gel to cradle the foot in enduring comfort and stability, reduce pressure in the forefoot, and absorb shock with each step. Each pair is intelligently designed to provide soft, secure coverage of bunions and other sensitive areas of the foot, while cleverly maintaining seductive, feminine lines.

Constant innovation is at Elizée's core and the brand is continuously reevaluating materials used and evaluating opportunities to improve size, fit, and inclusivity to ensure all individuals are able to enjoy the confidence, joy, and power that comes from wearing heels. The brand recently released multi-size ankle straps to ensure a fit for a wide range of ankles.

The latest collection retails for under $570 and is available for purchase now at https://Elizeeshoes.com/.

