GLASSDOOR LAUNCHES COMMUNITY FEATURES TO DRIVE CANDID WORKPLACE CONVERSATIONS

New mobile app and web experience will empower millions of professionals to get ahead in their careers through real-time conversations and communities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today unveiled new community features that enable users to connect authentically and anonymously with professionals at their company, industry, and beyond. Since launching 15 years ago, Glassdoor has increased transparency in the workplace through millions of ratings, reviews, salaries and insights. The company is furthering its vision of bringing radical transparency to workplaces everywhere by debuting a new Glassdoor app and desktop experience that lets users seamlessly toggle between insights, jobs and workplace conversations for real-time networking, advice and connection on a variety of topics where work and life intersect.

The cornerstone of the new Glassdoor is communities, called 'bowls', that allow users to join in conversations with other professionals on a wide range of topics, from Industry Bowls™ like tech or consulting to Interest Bowls™ like 'Working Moms,' 'Black in Tech,' and 'Overheard at Work.' There are also private Company Bowls™ where users can engage with coworkers and leaders at their company. With varying levels of anonymity, users have the option to post or comment with either their full identity, as an employee at their company, or with just their job title.

According to a new Glassdoor survey1 conducted by The Harris Poll, over two thirds (68%) of U.S. employees would like a way to ask their coworkers and company leaders questions anonymously at work. In addition, 3 in 5 U.S. employees (63%) wish they had an online community where they could get career advice on dealing with workplace-specific challenges. With these new features, Glassdoor will help empower employees to build communities and gain helpful insights from colleagues and other professionals to advance their careers.

"The workplace is rapidly changing, and we're seeing new needs and desires emerge from job seekers, employees and employers. This includes more transparent communication and connection with colleagues and the ability to have anonymous or open conversations on a wide range of topics that cover work and life," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "This next evolution of Glassdoor will fundamentally change the way professionals ask questions and get answers, share knowledge and opinions, and build community with one another. By expanding our core offering of reviews and ratings to include engaging real-time conversations, Glassdoor can unlock even deeper insights for companies that help them express their employer brand and make more informed decisions for their employee experience."

To help usher in a new era, Glassdoor also revealed a new logo and brand identity that emphasizes the connections made throughout careers, represented by a vibrant color palette, playful illustrations and animations, and a frank, encouraging tone of voice. The result is a streamlined product experience where every Glassdoor interaction is infused with real talk about topics from equal pay to workplace diversity to life beyond work.

(1) Survey methodology: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Glassdoor from June 15-20, 2023 among 1,243 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.1 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact pr@glassdoor.com .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

Copyright © 2008-2023, Glassdoor, Inc. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

