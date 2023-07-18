COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA'S 20TH EDITION EXHIBITION A HUGE SUCCESS

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America, the beauty industry's leading B2B exhibition, wrapped up an exceptional 20th anniversary edition at the Las Vegas Convention Center from July 11–13, 2023. The show attendance grew 20% over last year, welcoming thousands of retailers, distributors, investors and media, and more than 1,100 exhibiting beauty brands, all brought together to learn about exciting product launches and industry trends, build their business networks and strengthen collaboration opportunities. The 20th edition underscores that Cosmoprof North America is the premier launching pad for beauty industry news and innovation around the world, attracting visitors and exhibitors from 108 countries to the three-day event.

As the beauty space continues to reach new heights, Cosmoprof North America is at the very center of this dynamic industry, bringing all the major players together in one place. The 20th edition had an unprecedented number of US and international retailers, buyers, distributors and brands such as Walmart, Nordstrom, Costco, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Target, The Detox Market, Belk, Thirteen Lune, Sally Beauty, Unilever, Estée Companies, E.L.F. Beauty, Too Faced, Revlon and L'Oréal, just to name just a few. The show focused on many different beauty product categories, such as Hair Care, Skin Care, Makeup and Nails, and also spotlighted the Country Pavilions, an exclusive, continuing program that introduces emerging global beauty brands to the US market. Mariette Van Rooyen, Export Council Manager for Cosmetic Export Council of South Africa (CECOSA) said, "Our participation at Cosmoprof North America, Las Vegas was a success for 10 South African companies, generating excitement and interest. This provided fruitful discussions, potential collaborations, and increased brand visibility, strengthening our presence in the US market. We are excited to leverage the momentum gained from this exhibition and look forward to our participation at the Miami Edition of Cosmoprof North America, scheduled for January 2024." Other curated areas were Discover Beauty, Discover Beauty Spotlights, Discover Black-Owned Beauty, Discover Green, and The Beauty Vanities.

"This year's Cosmoprof was the busiest we have been in many years. Not only was our domestic sales team overbooked with appointments, but our teams in Canada, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Latin America were very busy and held amazing meetings with our brands exhibiting," stated Harlan Kirschner, CEO of the Kirschner Group, Inc. "Every brand was pleased with the success of the show and the quality of customers who attended."

Cosmopack also continued to be a major draw as demand soars for supply chain solutions. This singular event addresses all aspects of product production, including raw materials and ingredients, private label and contract manufacturing, primary and secondary packaging, machinery innovations, etc.

Education is an integral part of Cosmoprof North America's focus. This year's attendees gained a wealth of knowledge and insight at 20th edition CosmoTalks seminars and panels, including "Disrupted Beauty Retail," moderated by WSL Strategic Retail's Wendy Liebmann. The Entrepreneur Academy presented workshops centered around product creation, marketing strategies, and winning approaches for budding beauty entrepreneurs, while Cosmopack Education offered complimentary sessions exclusively on the beauty supply chain.

The annual CosmoTrends report, curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS, featuring the latest trends and cutting-edge innovations, was supported through another exciting CosmoTalks session and featured the trends: NIP-TUCK RELIEF, SKIN SHRINK, FUNCTION UP!, FRUITOPIA and HIGH-SCI.

The Cosmoprof North America 20th Anniversary Soiree concluded this year's incredible event, with a thrilling celebration of two decades of bringing the beauty industry together! The event included a special presentation of the Cosmoprof North America & Cosmopack North America Award winners. For the first time, this year's winners along with all global winners will be presented and displayed at Cosmoprof Bologna in March 2024.

Cosmoprof North America is happy to renew its partnership with City of Hope, one of the country's top ten comprehensive cancer centers, ranked by U.S News & World Reports. City of Hope's renowned Beauty Industry Spirit of Life Celebration kicked off the biggest week in beauty at Resort's World on July 10 and honored longtime CPNA partner, Dr. Farouk Shami, Chairman & Founder of Farouk Systems, Inc.

Cosmoprof North America returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, July 23–25 2024. Cosmoprof North America Miami, the B2B gateway to the Latin American beauty market, debuts in Miami, Florida January 23–25, 2024.

Attendees lineup for the Cosmoprof North America 2023 exhibition (PRNewswire)

