Tinicum Acquires Controlling Interest in Greene Group Industries

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinicum L.P. and affiliated funds managed by Tinicum Incorporated ("Tinicum"), announced today that they have acquired a controlling interest in Greene Group Industries, a leader in the development and manufacture of complex components via metal injection molding, stamping and precision machining. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, although the selling shareholders and management have retained an ongoing minority interest in the company. Alexis Willingham, the co-founder and CEO of the company, will continue to lead the business from its headquarters in Oceanside, California.

Greene Group Industries manufactures components primarily used in both minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries as well as other medical and commercial applications. The company is renowned for its advanced technical capabilities, consistent product quality, and strong customer service. The transaction with Tinicum will preserve Greene's legacy while accelerating investments in technology, additional capabilities and capacity to support growth with the company's global customers.

"We believe a partnership with Tinicum is the best path to achieving our growth objectives. Tinicum's long-term approach, global expertise in building businesses focused on industrial technologies and engineered products, and alignment with our strategy will enable us to serve the growing demands of our customers," said Willingham.

Tinicum partner, Trip Zedlitz, added, "We greatly admire the business that Alexis and management have built and are honored to partner with them and over 200 talented team members. We are eager to help Greene build on its many strengths and continue its impressive growth through investments in capacity, engineering resources, new capabilities, and unmatched customer focus."

About Tinicum

Tinicum, founded in 1974 as a family investment office, is a private partnership that manages a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, and industrial technology companies. It seeks to be a trusted partner of business owners and executives who share its belief that long-term prosperity can be created by teams of capable, honest people working together and investing diligently to fulfill the potential of great businesses. For more information about Tinicum, visit www.tinicum.com.

About Greene Group Industries

With a 100-year history of providing the highest quality products, Greene is a recognized industry leader in a wide range of metal forming technologies. In addition to stamping and forming, Greene's capabilities include sophisticated CNC machining, Wire EDM and Metal Injection Molding. Greene's unique combination of industry knowledge, experience and capability make it possible to continually provide competitive manufacturing services to its customers. By determining the ideal manufacturing method for each product application and volume, Greene's team of manufacturing professionals ensures consistency, prompt delivery, and cost savings. For more information about Greene Group Industries, visit www.greenegroup.com.

