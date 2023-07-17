MP Boston Signs Office Lease with Deloitte at Winthrop Center

Professional Services Organization Selects

Climate-Friendly Tower as its Boston Home

BOSTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Boston, the local arm of the international developer Millennium Partners, announced that one of the largest professional services organizations, Deloitte*, has signed a lease for 138,000 square feet of office space at Winthrop Center, a 691-foot mixed-use tower that has an ultra-energy efficient Passive House office component. Located in the heart of Boston, the next-generation office space features a floor plate designed for a collaborative, flexible work environment; outdoor space on every floor; and amenities geared toward enhancing the everyday experience and wellbeing of organizations' most important assets, their people. The newly signed lease is the largest office lease signed in Boston and the surrounding community this year. Deloitte is targeting to move into its new space at Winthrop Center in fall 2024.

With 812,000 square feet of office space built to Passive House standards, Winthrop Center models the most energy efficient solution for large scale buildings and will soon earn certification as the largest Passive House office building in the world.

Reimagining the workplace with an environmentally significant building that delivers flexible, amenity-rich work environments, developer MP Boston collaborated with a group of MIT professors led by the Director of MIT's Environmental Solutions Initiative, John Fernandez, to create a holistic design strategy for Winthrop Center that addresses health and wellness, boosts occupant happiness and productivity, and betters the environment.

"We are excited that Deloitte has selected Winthrop Center as its new Boston address," said MP Boston Principal, Joe Larkin.

Winthrop Center provides a solution for innovative companies that want to enhance how they will work in the future. In addition to the environmental advantages of Winthrop Center's Passive House office design, the indoor air quality and greater access to natural light and outdoor spaces can help mitigate stress and mental fatigue and boost cognitive performance.

Winthrop Center delivers a fitness center with 5,000 square feet of equipment and programming in addition to meeting, event, and coworking spaces with natural light in The Collective, a 24,000-square-foot space overlooking the new Winthrop Center Square Park. Through an innovative FLX program, office workers can access a curated team of expert trainers, nutritionists, and instructors dedicated to optimizing health and performance. The mixed-use tower also promotes balanced lifestyles and social wellness with dynamic gathering spaces. Inherently civic in scale and function, The Connector is a public gathering space designed to educate, entertain, and engage the public throughout all seasons, contributing to the vitality of Downtown Boston while advancing social and cultural engagement for all.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

About MP Boston

MP Boston is the local arm of the internationally recognized Millennium Partners. Founded over 20 years ago and firmly rooted in the heart of New England, MP Boston has long been a leader in complex real estate development and has a strong history as a partner in revitalizing Boston neighborhoods and delivering exceptional experiences for its customers.

Winthrop Center marks the latest transformational project for MP Boston. Integrating health and wellness, sustainability, and technology in building design, Winthrop Center is fueled by MP Boston's commitment to Boston and vision for the $1.30 billion-dollar mixed-use development that will set a new global standard for building performance and energy conservation. For more information, please visit https://mpbos.com/ and WinthropCenter.com.

