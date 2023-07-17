Grady Board of Directors Chair Larry Gellerstedt III Honored by Modern Healthcare

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry Gellerstedt III, Chair of Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation Board of Directors, has been selected as part of the 2023 class of Modern Healthcare's Excellence in Governance award honorees. The Excellence in Governance program recognizes influential individuals who serve on a healthcare organization's board of directors and foster advancement in culture, mission, and performance through their leadership.

Larry Gellerstedt III, Chair of Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation Board of Directors, has been selected as part of the 2023 class of Modern Healthcare’s Excellence in Governance award honorees. (PRNewswire)

"It is my honor to serve as chair of the board with such a diverse and dynamic group of leaders who offer unique perspectives from so many different backgrounds," said Gellerstedt. "I believe this recognition is a true testament to the commitment Grady's board, leadership, and team members have made to improving the health of our community at a time when they need it the most."

Gellerstedt has served on Grady's board since 2020, becoming board chair in 2021. Under Gellerstedt's leadership, Grady has expanded access to healthcare to help meet the growing demand in metro Atlanta. He played an integral role in the opening of Grady's brand-new outpatient facility, Correll Pavilion. The pavilion is Grady's largest investment in 30 years. Gellerstedt was also instrumental in helping Grady secure funding to open two new neighborhood health centers in areas in need of primary and specialty care. He has also been a strong advocate for diversity, emphasizing the value of the board and health system leadership reflecting the community they serve.

"We are incredibly grateful to Larry for his ongoing commitment to help Grady provide equitable access to healthcare for everyone," said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady. "His visionary leadership and strategic guidance have helped position our health system to deliver the high level of care necessary to advance the health and well-being of our community."

Gellerstedt is a partner at Sweetwater Holdings Company, an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm. He served as the past Executive Chairman of the Board of Cousins Properties, where he also served as CEO and President for a decade.

This year's Excellence in Governance honorees were profiled in the July 17 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online here.

"Seismic change is underway within healthcare organizations, and it is the job of directors to steer these major employers in a direction that benefits both the bottom line and patients," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "The 12 directors selected for our Excellence in Governance awards exemplify the commitment, vision, and tenacity needed to address challenges head-on and better meet community needs."

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and the Correll Pavilion. With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is the leading burn center in North Georgia. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/ .

Grady (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grady Health System