Landmark Properties Acquires The Lodges at 777 in Baton Rouge

ATHENS, Ga., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in the development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, has acquired The Lodges at 777, in Baton Rouge, LA. The Lodges at 777 is Landmark's second acquisition in Baton Rouge and adds 1290 beds and 382 total units to the growing Landmark portfolio.

Constructed in 2011, The Lodges at 777 is currently 100% preleased for the fall 2023 term and is a top choice for LSU students who are looking to live close to campus in a cottage-style product with more living space and top-tier amenities.

"We're excited to add The Lodges at 777 to the Landmark portfolio," said Wes Rogers, Landmark's President and CEO. "Thanks to the hard work of our acquisitions and investment team in a difficult environment, Landmark is still acquiring attractive student properties at top-tier universities across the country."

The Lodges at 777 offers many resident amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabanas, a two-story clubhouse with gaming areas and areas for studying, and a large fitness center including Fitness-On-Demand and a Yoga Studio. The community's units feature contemporary furnishings, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. These top-of-the-line features and amenities allow the property to stand out from other student focused assets in the area.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $11.8 billion in assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes over 100 residential communities across the country with nearly 65,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 22 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $4.7 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com .

