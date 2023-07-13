BOW WOW, THE ORIGINAL FACE OF THE SCREAM TOUR, ACQUIRES OWNERSHIP STAKE IN SCREAM TOUR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

SCREAM TOUR '23 IS HOSTED BY BOW WOW & KAYLA NICOLE WITH PERFORMANCES BY HEADLINERS THAT GIRL LAY LAY, YOUNG DYLAN, WANMOR AND MORE BEGINS AUGUST 18
NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Promoters Collective is thrilled to announce its partnership with multi-platinum recording artist Bow Wow, the original face of the Scream Tour, acquiring an ownership stake in the brand he helped to create. The highly anticipated Scream Tour '23 is set to kick off on August 18 in Charlotte, NC, and introduces a lineup of talented young artists on the rise! Nickelodeon stars That Girl Lay Lay & Young Dylan are set to headline the tour with additional performances by Wanmor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy & The Philly Goats, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
As a kid star once himself, Bow Wow is excited to come back to the platform that solidified his career as one of the millennial generation's greatest entertainers.
"It's ya boy, Bow Wow, and you know I had to bring the scream tour back," Bow Wow exclaims.
Not only a partner but more than a decade later, Bow Wow is returning as a host for the upcoming tour. The Scream Tour '23 allows the millennial generation to journey down memory lane, sharing their teenage years with their children and family and creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.
"We are excited to partner with Bow Wow on the Scream Tour as he is the original face of the brand, and we have had the pleasure of working with him for many years on other tours we have produced. By introducing the Scream Tour '23 and featuring an incredible lineup of rising stars, we aim to create a one-of-a-kind experience for fans, allowing them to relive their teenage years while introducing the next generation to the magic of live music," states Gary Guidry, CEO, The Black Promoters Collective
In addition to the incredible lineup of artists, the Scream Tour '23 will feature the dynamic sounds of DJ Amira & Kayla and DJ Sophia Rocks, ensuring that the energy remains high throughout the event.
Also co-hosted by the charismatic Kayla Nicole, the Scream Tour '23 promises to be a spectacular event showcasing the industry's hottest talent. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere filled with non-stop entertainment and unforgettable performances.
Before general market sales begin, local and artist presale tickets will be available for select cities on Friday, July 7, at 10 AM local time. The promoter presale code is BPC, and the artist presale code is SCREAM; access tickets here. For select cities, tickets will be available to the general public on Monday, July 10, at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit bpctickets.com or follow the Black Promoters Collective @blackpromoterscollective.
Scream Tour '23 Dates with more to come:
Friday, August 18
Charlotte, NC
Bojangles Coliseum
Saturday, August 19
Baltimore, MD
Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Sunday, August 20
Philadelphia, PA
Dell Music Center
Friday, August 25
Chicago, IL
Wintrust Arena
Saturday, August 26
Detroit, MI
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 27
Cleveland, OH
Jacobs Pavilion
Friday, September 1
Savannah, GA
Enmarket Arena
Saturday, September 2
Raleigh, NC
Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 3
Atlanta, GA
Fox Theatre
Friday, September 8
New York, NY
Hulu Theater at MSG
Saturday, September 9
Washington/VA
Eagle Bank Arena
Sunday, September 10
Hampton, VA
Hampton Coliseum
Friday, September 15
St. Louis, MO
Chaifetz Arena
Saturday, September 16
Southaven, TN
Landers Center
Thursday, September 21
Dallas, TX
Texas Trust Credit Union Theater
Friday, September 22
Jacksonville, FL
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, September 23
Miami, FL
Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater
Sunday, September 24
Tampa, FL
Yuengling Center
Thursday, September 28
Los Angeles, CA
Peacock Theater
Saturday, September 29
Las Vegas, NV
The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Sunday, October 1
Ontario, CA
Toyota Arena
Saturday, October 7
Houston, TX
NRG Arena
Sunday, October 8
New Orleans, LA
Lakefront Arena
ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE
The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com.
