Home DIY Influencers to Complete Room Transformations in Eighth Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®

Innovative Home DIYers Use Only FrogTape® Brand Painter's Tape and $1,500 While Competing for $5,000 Grand Prize and the Opportunity to "Paint It Forward" with Special Spaces

AVON, Ohio, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On your mark, get set... PAINT! Beginning today, eight home DIY influencers will be put to the test as they compete for a $5,000 grand prize in the annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®. This year's challenge requires participants to complete one room makeover and highlight a special painting project of their choice in the same space. While one DIYer may transform a bedroom with a unique gallery wall and another tackles a laundry room renovation with additional storage space, the end results will show how a space can be taken from dull to daring using just paint and FrogTape® Brand Painter's Tape.

Each influencer will be assigned one of the four 2023 FrogTape® Design Trends to incorporate into their project. Identified by celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak, the 2023 FrogTape® Design Trends include Redrock Renewal, Bohemian Bazaar, Nordic Nature and Midtown Modern.

"We want to show DIYers of all skillsets how easy it is to use these Design Trends to create standout spaces in the home," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC. "With the contestants doing complete room transformations plus a special project this year, we can't wait to see the breadth of creativity and style they bring to the competition."

The winner will be determined by an evaluation completed by Nayak (30%) and a public vote (70%). Nayak's judgement will be based on the following criteria: workmanship, originality, use of paint, use of FrogTape® Brand Painter's Tape and incorporation of the 2023 Design Trend into the makeover. The public can vote on their favorite makeover online from August 9-23. Voters will also be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a $1,000 sweepstakes prize.

The 2023 Paintover Challenge® participants include:

Jonathan and Jenna of jonathanandjenna

Brittany of modern.desert.living

Tasha of tashakaleidoscope

Amanda of bohofrisco

Stephanie of thedivinelivingspace

Melissa of welcometothewoodsblog

Chelsea of cityloveletter

Jamilla of anothadiyproject

While the winning home DIY influencer will receive a $5,000 grand prize, they will also 'Paint it Forward' by working with Special Spaces, a not-for-profit that creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer, to makeover a child's room in Cleveland. Nayak and the winner will design the space while employees from Shurtape Technologies, the parent company of FrogTape®, will volunteer to decorate and paint the room. FrogTape® will donate $15,000 to cover the costs of the makeover.

"Once the winner is selected, we will all work together to transform the room into a spot where the child and their family can play, relax and recover from their treatments as they continue their battle with cancer," Shagovac said. "This partnership shows us how paint can make a difference in someone's life."

"We are grateful to have the support, creativity and expertise of FrogTape and Taniya Nayak to create a beautiful, healing space for a child with cancer in the Cleveland area," Ann Swain, director of engagement, Special Spaces, added.

To follow the Paintover Challenge® and learn more about the 2023 Design Trends or FrogTape® brand products, visit FrogTape.com/PaintoverChallenge.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The 2023 FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Sweepstakes (for voters) is sponsored by Shurtape Technologies, LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC who are 18 years of age or older as of date of vote. Begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 8/9/23 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/23/23. Void where prohibited by law. For complete Official Rules, visit https://www.frogtape.com/paintoverchallenge.

