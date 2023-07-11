Olympus Partners Announces Promotions

STAMFORD, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based Olympus Partners is pleased to announce two promotions to Vice President.

Sid Ahuja and George Swenson each joined Olympus in 2020 as Associates and are now newly named Vice Presidents.

Ahuja is a graduate of Georgetown University and has been deeply involved in several industrial and consumer transactions at Olympus.

Swenson graduated from Vanderbilt University and has been involved in multiple industrial and business service transactions.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

