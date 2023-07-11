IGT Reinforces Environmental, Social and Governance Leadership with Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

Company's 16th annual sustainability report highlights advancement of initiatives through Sustainable Play™

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company's strong commitment to global sustainability and advancement of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance under its Sustainable Play™ initiatives.

"This marks the 16th consecutive year that IGT has released its Sustainability Report, demonstrating the Company's comprehensive sustainability initiatives and the positive impacts they have on our people and the planet," said Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO. "With a strong foundation centered around Sustainable Play and priorities aligned with UN Global Compact principles and Sustainable Development Goals, IGT continues to make considerable progress as an industry leader in global sustainability as we build a more sustainable business for the future."

Highlights of the 2022 report include IGT's focus on four key sustainability pillars:

Valuing and Protecting Our People : With employees based in nearly 60 countries, IGT represents a multicultural environment where individual beliefs and needs are respected and valued. The Company is committed to protecting human rights, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and preventing acts of discrimination. IGT maintains a series of policies and procedures to promote a safe, equitable and inclusive work environment.

Advancing Responsibility: As a global leader in the gaming industry, IGT considers responsibility a critical part of its business. Risk mitigation features and capabilities are embedded in a system of codes, policies, guidelines, and best practices to protect customers, employees, players, suppliers, and the environment.

Supporting Our Communities: IGT encourages sustainable communities where the Company operates through corporate and employee-driven programs that align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and facilitate opportunities for support, learning, and growth.

Fostering Sustainable Operations: As a supplier and operator, IGT seeks to ensure that its corporate policies and the internationally recognized ESG standards apply to the entire value chain. IGT remains committed to addressing its environmental impact, implementing systems and strategies to prevent and mitigate its impact on climate change, biodiversity, and air pollution, while increasing circularity.

The 2022 Sustainability Report is available online at IGT.com. For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

