Executive Hire: Angela Jaskolski Joins Madison Reed as Chief Revenue Officer

Jaskolski Brings Over Twenty Years of Experience Scaling Businesses to Madison Reed's Quickly Growing Omnichannel Organization

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, today announced the appointment of Angela Jaskolski as Chief Revenue Officer. Jaskolski brings with her a wealth of retail and service sector experience hailing from her leadership background at Aveda and Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness and Waxing the City, along with Thrive Pet Healthcare, where she served as COO. She also previously served as VP of Operations with Regis Corporation, consisting of over 50 brands, including Supercuts and Cost Cutters. With her passion for creating a better lifestyle and more opportunities for salon professionals, coupled with her ability to successfully establish high-performing teams, this strategic hire will support in continuing to scale Madison Reed's quickly growing business.

"Put simply, joining Madison Reed was a serendipitous moment for me. From working in the industry for over two decades, I was familiar with Madison Reed as the brand that revolutionized hair color, but as I learned more, I fell in love with the heart and soul of this values-driven company," said Angela Jaskolski, Chief Revenue Officer at Madison Reed. "This is an opportunity to lead a scaling disruptor brand with a focus on continuing to promote a superior employee and customer experience. Amy Errett is an unstoppable leader and a true embodiment of the Madison Reed brand, and I am thrilled to work alongside her as she continues to change the lives of her team, stylists, and customers."

In this role, Jaskolski will lead all aspects of Madison Reed's Hair Color Bar business and e-commerce revenue operations to drive efficiencies while also building additional revenue streams. Jaskolski will report to Madison Reed CEO and Founder Amy Errett, working alongside her and the C-Suite to continue scaling the disruptor brand while maintaining a superior employee and customer experience.

"I am thrilled for Angela to be joining us during this period of growth as we continue to scale our business and become the employer of choice for hair stylists across the country," said Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "Angela's rich experience running large-scale service businesses in the beauty industry, paired with her deep admiration and passion for the stylist community aligns with the mission of Madison Reed and our future goals. Above all else, Angela is truly people-first, and will be instrumental in keeping our culture strong as we continue to grow."

This appointment comes during a year of tremendous growth for Madison Reed, as the brand continues to rapidly build their omnichannel footprint. Most recently, Madison Reed introduced the Limitless Membership and Rewards Program , an expanded series of membership and rewards programs, making it more convenient and affordable for customers to get gorgeous hair color, at home or at one of Madison Reed's Hair Color Bars nationwide. For more information, please visit www.madison-reed.com .

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is the prestige beauty brand revolutionizing the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers clients over 55+ shades of gorgeous color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get salon-gorgeous results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 87 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery.

