Evertree Insurance Services Closes Two Transactions and Establishes Mid-Atlantic Region

Acquisitions of Alex Johnson Insurance Agency and State of Art Insurance mark substantial presence around Washington, D.C. beltway

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertree Insurance Services, LLC ("Evertree"), a rapidly growing, tech-enabled independent insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Alex Johnson Insurance Agency, located in the DC Metro region and State of Art Insurance, located in Springfield, Virginia. Both transactions closed on July 1, 2023 and establish Evertree's presence in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

"Our Mid-Atlantic expansion represents Evertree's devotion to acquiring differentiated agencies and our multi-lingual approach to better serving clients," said Alex Tuff, Founder and CEO of Evertree. "Our national brokers connect locally to support clients in all 50 states with a nuanced approach to personal lines. The teams at Alex Johnson Insurance Agency and State of Art Insurance embody our tech-enabled and cultural mission. We couldn't be more excited for the future with them onboard."

Founded in September 2022, Evertree has grown to over 100 employees, acquired four independent agencies across the U.S., and established a Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regional footprint to cater to the needs of clients in each geographic area. While providing tech-enabled solutions, Evertree prides itself on writing insurance with a more personal connection with clients and embracing the critical role that agents play in all communities.

"Our growth strategy is driven by strong cultural alignment around our mission of improving the way insurance is sold and serviced, while creating jobs and positively impacting the communities we serve," said Daniel Romero, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Evertree. ‍"Both of these agencies are growth and tech-forward businesses enabling us to reach new communities with their ability to transact in Farsi, Spanish and English. We are all very excited to welcome them to our team."

About Evertree

Evertree is a technology-enabled insurance brokerage specializing in personal lines that is focused on building the next generation of independent brokers. Evertree's strategy is to develop productivity enhancing technology, to recruit and train new brokers, and to identify and fully integrate strategic acquisitions. Evertree has over 100 employees and is licensed to do business in all 50 states. For more information visit: www.evertree.co/.

About Alex Johnson Insurance Agency

Alex Johnson Insurance Agency has been representing clients in the DC Metro region for over 25 years. The company's insurance agents are licensed in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, and assist clients with auto, home, commercial, life, renters, flood, RV, motor home, and boat insurance for individuals and businesses. For more information visit: https://www.alexjohnsoninsuranceagency.com/.

About State of Art Insurance Agency

State of Art Insurance Agency was established in 1998 as an independent agency in Springfield, Virginia. The company has represented clients in the DC Metro region for over 25 years. State of Art's insurance agents assist clients with auto, home, life, health, renters, and business owner's insurance policies. For more information visit: https://www.stateofartinsurance.com/.

