dōTERRA Teams Up with Top NBA Trainers to Prep Athletes for New Season

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 NBA draft brought in 58 new players to the league, and these rookies will spend their summers preparing for their first season. For those lucky enough to be picked by the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, they will get the added benefits from dōTERRA , an integrative health and wellness company and world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. Trainers from both teams are incorporating dōTERRA® essential oil products to their athletes' wellness routines to help boost performance, support a healthy immune system, relax the mind and sooth muscles and joints.

"I've used dōTERRA products every single day with my athletes for five years now," said Doris Martel, Manager Manual and Functional Therapy at Philadelphia 76ers. "As part of the 76ers Functional Therapy and Functional Medicine Program, our athletes focus on their skills, physicality, strength and nutrition. We believe that helping them know their body at its cellular level and understanding how the mind can impact their performance will make them more resilient. Using essential oils is one easy tool we use to ease their mind or help them focus."

Her training team at the Philadelphia 76ers uses dōTERRA essential oils in a diffuser to set the mood for the day and make the players feel comfortable. In addition, Martel uses the Copaiba oil and dōTERRA Deep Blue® products to help athletes deal with post-game joint discomfort and inflammation as well as recovery. Clove, Peppermint, Ginger and DigestZen® have also become a part of the 76ers traveling training kit to promote digestive health.

For the players at Orlando Magic, dōTERRA essential oils are used during their recovery stations in the sauna and steam room. Oils most commonly used by the training team include: Eucalyptus, Lavender, Adaptiv®, dōTERRA Breathe® and Peppermint.

"The aroma of the essential oils makes the experience more enjoyable and we have discovered that certain oils in combination with certain breathing techniques can help deliver the players to a very calming and relaxing state of mind which is a big part of what recovery is all about," said Todor Pandov, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach at Orlando Magic.

Regardless if you're playing a sport professionally or staying fit as part of a healthy lifestyle, essential oils are the natural route to taking care of your body as an athlete. dōTERRA is proud to work with top athletic trainers and performance coaches who share the same commitment to natural wellness products.

To learn more about dōTERRA and its wide range of essential oil products, visit https://www.doterra.com/ .

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. Like and follow on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com .

