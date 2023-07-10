Winston & Strawn Adds Capital Markets Partner Keerthika Subramanian in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced that Keerthika Subramanian has joined the firm's Chicago office as a partner in the Transactions Department and as a member of the Capital Markets Practice.

Keerthika focuses her practice on capital markets and has managed numerous complex matters for a broad array of public and private companies. Her experience includes debt and equity offerings, debt restructurings, deSPAC transactions and disclosure and corporate governance matters. Keerthika's proven technical and client relationship skills allow her to adeptly handle large, complicated deals for clients representing diverse industries such as consumer goods, financial services, and life sciences.

"The continuing growth and strong reputation of Winston's transactional capabilities make this firm an exciting place to be," said Keerthika. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and applying my experience to helping Winston's capital markets clients structure effective transactions that allow them to achieve their business goals."

"Despite today's economic uncertainties, companies continue to seek meaningful financial and growth opportunities by leveraging equity and debt," said Chicago Office Managing Partner Cardelle Spangler. "Keerthika has a keen understanding of this fact, and her proven experience will enable our clients to pursue investments that sustain the vibrancy of our capital markets."

"Keerthika is a welcome addition to the Chicago office and to the firm's transactions team," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Her demonstrated success in managing complex matters for important industry players makes her a valuable asset to the firm and the diverse businesses we serve."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

