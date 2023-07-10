DR. VICTORIA GIORDANO TAPPED AS ASSOCIATE PROVOST FOR INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH AND ASSESSMENT

LAKELAND, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College has announced the promotion of Dr. Victoria Giordano to the role of Associate Provost for Institutional Research and Assessment. The newly created position oversees collegewide assessment, accreditation, and compliance.

"With her decades of experience, Dr. Giordano understands the critical pedagogy here at Florida Southern," said Dr. Tracey Tedder, provost and vice president of academic affairs. "She is well respected on our campus and will be a welcome addition to the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment."

Dr. Giordano joined the College in February 2017 as an associate professor of education and program coordinator for the Doctor of Education program. She was named the dean of the School of Education in June 2020.

Dr. Giordano came to the College after having taught for more than 30 years in general education and developmental courses, program-specific courses at the undergraduate level, curriculum and technology-focused masters level courses, and doctoral courses in curriculum and instruction.

She served 22 years with Barry University, with her last six years as the associate dean for learning and academic support services. During her tenure at Barry, Dr. Giordano served several roles, including associate professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction and in the Graduate Education and Research department; assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning and in the Department of Educational Computing and Technology; member and co-chair of the ADSOE assessment, Department of Education Standards (DOE), and DOE Accomplished Practices Committees; and full-time faculty graduate program administrator. She served four years at Nova University as the full-time faculty coordinator of academic technology.

Dr. Giordano holds a Doctor of Education in curriculum and instruction from Florida International University in Miami and a Master of Science in computer studies in education from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale.

