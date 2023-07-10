BE IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT OF YOUR OWN FINANCIAL JOURNEY

BE IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT OF YOUR OWN FINANCIAL JOURNEY

Professional Racecar Driver Sabré Cook Joins Forces with PenFed to Help Others Pave a Road Toward Financial Success

TYSONS, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

The 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series is one of the preeminent one-make racing series in the world. Drivers go head-to-head in the exact same car and compete at the most iconic motorsport venues across North America. Sabré Cook is the first female driver to compete in the series and is making history as one half of the first female driver and female-owned team pairing to race in Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9150252-penfed-credit-union-sabre-cook-racing/

As a young trailblazer at the top of her game, Sabré has partnered with PenFed Credit Union to create awareness on driving toward financial success. As part of this partnership, PenFed is the Official Credit Union of Sabré Cook Racing and the #37 Porsche Carrera 911 GT3 Cup Car.

On June 26, Sabré Cook discussed her personal career and financial journey, shared details on the partnership and how credit unions can help individuals as they navigate their financial journeys.

For more information, please visit https://sabrecookracing.com/

MORE ABOUT SABRÉ COOK:

Sabré Cook is a professional racing driver and mechanical engineer. Hailing from Grand Junction, Colorado, Cook began driving at the young age of eight, and as her passion grew, she began racing competitively at age ten. She recently won the Kellymoss Scholarship Shootout and will be racing for the team full time in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America 2023 Season. Sabré is also a first-generation college graduate. She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the top U.S. public engineering university, the Colorado School of Mines. She won the U.S. Global Final for the Infiniti Engineering Academy which then gave her the opportunity to serve as Vehicle Test Engineer for Infiniti Global and Suspension Composite Design Engineer for the Renault Formula One Team, all while still racing.

Produced for: PenFed Credit Union

View original content:

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union