UST Named a Leader in Intelligent Automation Services by Zinnov

Innovative UST SmartOps platform recognized in annual Zinnov Zones Ratings for driving meaningful digital transformation

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been recognized as a leader in Intelligent Automation (IA) Services by Zinnov, a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, in the Mid-tier Service Providers segment in its 2023 Zinnov Zones ratings. The comprehensive rating was delivered as part of the latest Zinnov Zones evaluation, which assesses the capabilities and growth potential of companies active in the Intelligent Automation space. UST was also named a leader in this category by Zinnov in their 2021 sector ratings, and this latest recognition underlines the company's reputation as a robust provider capable of delivering results with high impact as well as meeting future client requirements.

Zinnov, as part of its Zones ratings, recognized UST for the effectiveness of its UST SmartOps platform, and its strategic approach to enable the universal deployment of automation solutions on the cloud. UST's extensive ecosystem of technology partners across the automation tech stack, its robust portfolio of service offerings, and its unique consultative engagement approach have positioned it in the prestigious leadership zone of the ratings.

Powered by the UST SmartOps platform, UST's Intelligent Automation services empower businesses to focus on digitization opportunities with the highest business impact. For over seven years, UST SmartOps has been a leader in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), resulting in a highly capable Intelligent Automation platform that learns and reimagines business processes while intelligently digitizing and compressing manual workflows. The platform delivers results across business and IT operations, optimizing current investments while delivering maximum flexibility for future deployments.

"This latest recognition from Zinnov underscores our leadership role at the forefront of Intelligent Automation. UST SmartOps is significantly improving business processes and accelerating success by reducing costs, streamlining operations, and unlocking business value. Being named a leader in this dynamic segment highlights our commitment to meeting emerging client needs as they strive to maximize value from digital transformation initiatives," said Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager, UST SmartOps.

"UST's unwavering focus on technical excellence and strategic partnerships has helped position the firm as a key player in the Intelligent Automation space. Notably, its partnerships with leading Automation platform providers such as ServiceNow, UiPath, and Automation Anywhere, along with Cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google, have enabled UST to drive high-value outcomes for its customers. UST SmartOps, the firm's proprietary Cognitive-AI Automation platform, and its versatile gain share model for pricing Automation projects have solidified UST's leadership position in the 2023 Zinnov Zones for Intelligent Automation Services ratings," said Nischay Mittal, Partner, Zinnov.

For more information on UST SmartOps - an AI-powered Cognitive Automation Platform that holistically learns and reimagines your business processes while intelligently digitizing and compressing manual workflows, please visit the UST Website.

About Zinnov Zones

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating published by Zinnov which assesses Global Service Providers based on their competencies, capabilities, and market success. Since 2009, Zinnov Zones (previously known as GSPR – Global Service Provider Ratings) has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and Service Providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem across multiple domains such as Digital Transformation, ER&D Services, IOT, IA, and Media.

The detailed ratings and contact information of Service Providers are available at: https://zinnovzones.com/

About Zinnov:

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pune, Japan, and Paris. Over the past 21 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their technology journeys to create value – across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

