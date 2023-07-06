Call for Entries for Mozilla's Rise 25 Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozilla , the nonprofit-backed tech company whose mission is to ensure the internet is a global public resource that is open and accessible to all, today announced their Rise 25 Awards final deadline for entry as July 17, 2023. The awards will recognize and celebrate the 25 game-changers who are shaping the future of the internet to be more ethical, responsible and inclusive, ensuring a positive future for all. To commemorate Mozilla's 25th anniversary , a ceremony will be held in October in Berlin, with details including programming updates to be announced in the near future.

"Mozilla's mission has always been to benefit public interest, from when we first open-sourced our Firefox browser code 25 years ago, to the technologies we create today that spark innovation, more competition, and more choice online," said Lindsey O'Brien, Chief Marketing Officer at Mozilla. "With Rise 25, we celebrate our 25th anniversary and honor the innovators who are shaping the future of the internet, creating technologies to be more ethical, responsible and equitable, and content that is more inclusive and diverse."

Five honorees will be selected for the following categories:`

Artists creating innovative and thought-provoking digital artwork who use the internet as their canvas to inspire others and re-think what's possible online. creating innovative and thought-provoking digital artwork who use the internet as their canvas to inspire others and re-think what's possible online. Activists who are using the internet to drive social and political change, and to amplify their voices to make a difference in the world. who are using the internet to drive social and political change, and to amplify their voices to make a difference in the world. Creators , filmmakers, educators, comedians, etc. who are using storytelling to build community online, inspiring their audiences and sparking important conversations. , filmmakers, educators, comedians, etc. who are using storytelling to build community online, inspiring their audiences and sparking important conversations. Builders , engineers and technical people who are building the infrastructure of the internet, shaping the technical side of the web, making it faster, more secure and accessible to everyone. , engineers and technical people who are building the infrastructure of the internet, shaping the technical side of the web, making it faster, more secure and accessible to everyone. Advocates , policymakers, lawyers, etc. who are shaping the regulations and policies governing the internet, fighting to keep it open and free. , policymakers, lawyers, etc. who are shaping the regulations and policies governing the internet, fighting to keep it open and free.

The 25 honorees will receive roundtrip transportation to Berlin, as well as accommodations to attend the ceremony in person. To submit a nominee for consideration, visit https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/rise25 by Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The 25 honorees will be announced at a later date.

