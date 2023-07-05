China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) Received 2023 HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence

AI Assisted Life-Saving Clinical Interventions Rescued 20% more Patients' Survives

TAICHUNG, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Medical University Hospital (CMUH), a world's leading hospital with artificial intelligence solutions to improve care delivery, was recognized as a 2023 HIMSS Davies Award recipient. It is the first hospital in Taiwan with the distinction. Lately in April, CMUH has been honored as one of the top three smart hospitals in the world with convincing performance in "digital health indicators (DHI)" by 2023 HIMSS. CMUH created AI-assisted visualized data, which integrated diagnostic and risk tools help the rapid deployment of life-saving clinical interventions. These timely interventions have improved patient survival rate by 20%, significantly reducing patient mortality.

"We are honored to be recognized as the first Davies Award recipient in Taiwan," said Dr. Der-Yang Cho, Superintendent of China Medical University Hospital. "Our AI solutions target severe diseases, where the fatality rate is very high. For example, klebsiella pneumoniae has a fatality rate of at least 60%. But through the use of our antimicrobial AI platform, i.A.M.S, we were able to reduce the fatality rate by 20%. During a very rigorous evaluation process in a competition against numerous foreign hospitals, they were able to see our important efforts in this area."

This collaborative effort lies in many innovative ways. To accelerate the diagnosis of the onset of sepsis, CMUH developed the comprehensive antimicrobial AI platform, i.A.M.S, which provides personalized antibiogram, sepsis and mortality risk prediction and monitoring, multidrug-resistant organism detection/prediction, and intelligent antibiotic clinical decision support systems. Superintendent Der-Yang Cho stated that the CMUH clinical data shows early detection within an hour, compared to 72 hours with conventional means, which helps timely delivery of correct agents in the management of super pathogens to save patients from mortality.

Based in Taichung City, Taiwan, CMUH leverages AI and other technological advances to accelerate and enhance patient care in multiple care settings. The AI-assisted diagnostic tool in ambulance services detects ST-elevation myocardial infarction while a patient is enroute to the hospital, accelerating the revascularization treatment. At the emergency department, the AI-assisted ECG diagnostic coupled with a high-risk scoring system to calculate an "ASAP" score — which identifies high-risk patients presenting with atypical symptoms — allows providers to prepare emergency clinical interventions and ensures the most rapid response upon patient arrival. These interventions have resulted in a significant drop in the in-hospital mortality rate among patients with ST- elevation myocardial infarction over the past three years.

In additions, CMUH created the envisioned AI-assisted diagnostic and risk tool, ARDiTeX, which identify Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a high mortality complication of COVID-19, and drive the rapid deployment of life saving clinical interventions. These timely interventions have improved the chance for ARDS patients to survive by 20%, significantly reducing patient mortality.

"CMUH integrates medical data to design predictive tools that assist clinicians in enhancing care processes. Through the journey of digital transformation, we rescue more patients and uplift their quality of life." said Dr. Oscar Kuang-Sheng Lee, Vice-Superintendent of CMUH.

