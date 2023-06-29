Natural Grocers® Announces Anchor Sponsorship for 2023 United States Gaelic Athletic Association Finals in Denver, CO

Company supports culturally unique and historic national sporting event, at Sandstone Ranch Sports Field Complex, August 18 - 20

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® proudly announces its support as anchor sponsor of the 2023 United States Gaelic Athletic Association (USGAA) National Finals, set to take place in the Denver, CO metro area, August 18 – 20, 2023. The sponsorship provides critical funding for the competition and the esteemed USGAA organization. Fans, players, coaches and their families and supporters are all welcome to attend the tournament and join in the celebration of this exciting national event.

This family-friendly, athletic event is co-hosted by the Southwest Division of the USGAA and the Denver Gaels.

THE HISTORY

Gaelic games are central to Irish culture. Every town in Ireland, and almost every village, has a Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club. The earliest games of hurling in North America were played in St. John's Newfoundland in 1788, and there are records of Gaelic football being played in Hyde Park in San Francisco as early as the 1850s. Today, Gaelic games in the United States are governed by the USGAA, with over 130 active adult clubs, over 180 teams, and 4500+ members across the country.

THE HOSTS

The Southwest Division of the USGAA and the Denver Gaels, a Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) Club, will host the summer event in Colorado for only the second time in the organization's history. The Denver Gaels are a Gaelic Sports club, founded in 1996, within the Southwest Division of the USGAA. The club offers opportunities to play the national sports of Ireland including Hurling, Camogie, and Men's and Women's Gaelic Football.

"Gaelic games have a deep and profound history throughout Ireland and that history permeates these events. We are overjoyed to bring the highest level of competition in North America to our region," said Michael Schaefer, the Chair of the Southwest Division of the USGAA.

Organizing committee chair and a member of the Denver Gaels, Eamonn Ryan shared his excitement at this news, "This is really exciting for the Southwest Division and the Denver Gaels as we get to showcase these culturally unique and historic sports for the City of Denver."

Ryan praised both his committee and the local community support for this event, "We have a number of members hard at work to put on a fantastic event and it has been rewarded with great support from our local community including our anchor sponsor Natural Grocers!"

THE 2023 FINALS

Every year, teams from across North America come together to compete for the title of National Champions in women's and men's Gaelic games (Gaelic football, camogie, and hurling). The 2023 USGAA Playoffs will be held at Sandstone Ranch Sports Field Complex, in Longmont, CO on August 18 – 20. It is expected that up to 1500 players along with over 1000 spectators from across North America will travel to Denver and the surrounding Colorado area for the event. This event will be a celebration of Irish culture and sport with three days of competition at the highest level. Also included in the event will be musical and dance performances, food trucks, and beverage stations.

SPONSORSHIP & VOLUNTEERING

Natural Grocers, a Colorado-based grocery retailer specializing in organic and natural products, is pleased to have the opportunity to support this family friendly, athletic event. With the retailer's Colorado roots, the company saw the upcoming USGAA National Finals event as a perfect opportunity to merge their mission for promoting health and wellness with the community at-large.

"We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to become the anchor sponsor of the USGAA National Finals set to take place in our home state," said Natural Grocers Vice President of Marketing, Raquel Isely. "As a family-operated business that has been an active part of the Colorado community for almost 68 years, we see this partnership as an ideal way to give back to a health-minded demographic and to bring exciting, national level sporting events to our state from around the world."

The sponsorship will provide Natural Grocers with ample branding opportunities, a chance to showcase and sample their products throughout the event, and the opportunity to engage with the more than 2,500 athletes, coaches, and fans in attendance. The event promoters are also offering $5 off admission for Natural Grocers employees and {N}power members. Natural Grocers good4uSM Crew can show their VitaminBucks card and other attendees can show the Natural Grocers app at the gate to receive the discount.[i]

In addition to Natural Grocers, the event has also received great support from the Colorado Department of Tourism, the Daniels Fund and corporate sponsorship from various local businesses.

For more information about becoming a corporate sponsor visit https://swusgaa.com/finals-sponsor/

Sign up as a volunteer at https://swusgaa.com/finals-volunteer/

Learn more about Natural Grocers at www.naturalgrocers.com

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] $5 off entrance fee is only for Natural Grocers employees with VitaminBucks card and {N}power loyalty members with app. Discounts are not valid for USGAA members. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. To join {N}power, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'organic' to 72345. Natural Grocers Crew.

