Enel X Way and GRID Alternatives Partner to Increase Access to EV Charging in Low-Income Communities

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X Way, the Enel Group's global e-Mobility business, today announced its participation in GRID Alternatives' new utility pilot electric vehicle (EV) program, designed to increase access to EV charging, and therefore encourage EV adoption, in low-income communities through added incentives and savings.

The two companies will support a utility program in California, which offers qualifying low-income customers who have recently purchased or leased an EV with a free Enel X Way JuiceBox home EV charger, installation services, and up to $2,000 for electric service panel upgrades. This initial program can be stacked on top of existing incentives and rebates, including the federal government's 30% tax credit on home charging stations, the $7,500 credit for certain EVs, and California's $2,000 cash rebate for eligible EV buyers. The pilot program aims to provide free Level 2 EV chargers to 2,000 low-income households and electrical panel upgrades to 800 eligible households.

"As automakers introduce more affordable EV models that appeal to a wider swath of consumers and income levels, new EV drivers will need a convenient and reliable place to charge up their electric vehicles," said Chris Baker, Head of Enel X Way North America. "Clean transportation should be accessible to all. We're proud to support an equitable EV transition by providing residents in historically disenfranchised communities with free JuiceBox home EV charging stations."

As low-income communities disproportionately shoulder the impact of poor air quality caused in part from gas-powered vehicle emissions, the need for equitable and accessible EV transportation is critical. The lack of public charging infrastructure in low-income communities, often referred to as "charging deserts," is a major barrier to EV adoption among this demographic. The pilot program aims to break down this barrier and encourage wider EV adoption in these communities by providing low-income households with a free JuiceBox home EV charger.

"We are excited to partner with Enel X Way to empower environmental justice communities in our region to shift to clean transportation options," said Erica Mackie, CEO of GRID Alternatives. "For too long, underserved communities have suffered the most from gas-powered vehicle pollution. Now, this program will make home EV charging stations more affordable and help clear the air for everyone."

GRID Alternatives will administer the utility program, while Enel X Way will supply and install JuiceBox home EV chargers to approved participants while monitoring the charging data to analyze the program's success. Enel X Way's JuiceBox EV charging stations enable users to schedule charging times when electricity rates are lowest to optimize cost savings and participate in smart grid programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

ABOUT ENEL X WAY

Enel X Way is a subsidiary company of Fortune 200 renewable energy leader, the Enel Group, and is dedicated to electric mobility. Enel X Way operates in 16 countries and manages over 500,000 public and private charging ports worldwide and over 185,000 in North America, both directly and through roaming agreements and joint ventures. As a global platform for e-Mobility, the company is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience and enable the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities and public administrations. Enel X Way's flagship home charging station, the JuiceBox, has been named the "best EV charger overall" by CNET, Car and Driver, Popular Mechanics, and Road & Track. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT GRID ALTERNATIVES

GRID Alternatives is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to low-income communities and communities of color. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training. GRID has installed solar for more than 22,000 families to-date and helped households and housing providers save $599 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training over 32,000 people. GRID Alternatives has nine regional offices and affiliates serving California, Colorado, the mid-Atlantic region, and Tribal communities nationwide, and serves communities in Nicaragua, Nepal and Mexico. For more information, visit www.gridalternatives.org.

