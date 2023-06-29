Congressional Black Caucus Institute's "Democracy for the People" Tour Gains Momentum Following Successful South Carolina Launch

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI) announces the successful launch of its groundbreaking initiative, " Democracy for the People ," with an impactful event held in South Carolina hosted by Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford, Congressman James Clyburn and Members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Building on this momentum, the tour is set to continue with upcoming events in several cities across the United States, rallying Black Americans to actively participate in shaping their democracy.

Each stop on the tour features a two-part event provides a vital forum for discourse with decision-makers at the pinnacle of policymaking, ensuring that the voices and concerns of marginalized communities are not only heard but also heeded, facilitates voter registration, and delivers comprehensive organizer training on pressing matters of democracy and racial equality in America.

The tour will proceed to the following cities on the specified dates:

Location Date New Orleans, Louisiana Saturday, July 1st Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday, July 8th Orlando, Florida Saturday, July 15th New York City, New York Saturday, July 22nd Houston, Texas Wednesday, July 26th Boston, Massachusetts Saturday, July 29th Atlanta, Georgia Sunday, Aug. 6th Biloxi, Mississippi Thu. Aug. 10 and Fri. Aug. 11th Washington, DC Saturday, August 26th



"Last month, the Congressional Black Caucus' National Summit on Democracy and Race convened policymakers, community activists and thought leaders to discuss and begin to map out solutions that confront the perpetual threats against our democracy and basic freedoms. The summit culminated in the formation of Democracy for the People, a national initiative spearheaded by the Congressional Black Caucus Institute to mobilize people of color and a multigenerational coalition in the fight for democracy," says Congressional Black Caucus Institute Executive Director Vanessa Griddine.

"This platform arose in response to the expulsion of Black legislators in Tennessee, book bans, and Supreme Court cases on voting rights, redistricting, and affirmative action. We want Black Americans to know that we are showing up everyday, in new and innovative ways in the fight for democracy, social justice, and economic equity. We are grateful to the CBCI for spearheading this much needed initiative," says Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford.

Attendees and media may visit http://democracyforthepeople.org to learn more about upcoming events.

About Congressional Black Caucus Institute: CBCI stands as a resolute and transformative force, dedicated to informing, inspiring and igniting African Americans and communities of color across the United States. As the 501(c)(4) educational, research, and bi-partisan arm of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the CBCI embraces the mission of advancing social, economic, and political equality through innovative programs, policy advocacy, and strategic partnerships.

View original content:

SOURCE Congressional Black Caucus Institute