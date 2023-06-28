Westcove Advises Bay Area Cardiology Associates P.A. in its Partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners LLC ("Westcove"), a highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Bay Area Cardiology Associates P.A. ("Bay Area Cardiology" or the "Company") in its partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America ("CVAUSA"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. Bay Area Cardiology established itself as a leading cardiology practice in the Tampa Bay area, serving patients for more than 30 years. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Westcove's deal team included Justin Hand, Managing Director; Abe M'Bodj, Director; Shan Chawla, Vice President; and Rebecca Phuong, Associate.

Dr. Stephen Mester, Vice President of Bay Area Cardiology, stated, "We could not be happier to join CVAUSA and further serve our community. We are grateful for Westcove's direction throughout this process. The Westcove team was professional, knowledgeable, and integral in the success of this transaction."

"It's a tremendous honor to partner with the outstanding physicians and staff at Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates. They are 'the' leading cardiovascular group in the greater Tampa Bay area," said Tim Attebery, Chief Executive Officer, CVAUSA.

Abe M'Bodj of Westcove comments, "It has been a pleasure working with Bay Area Cardiology on this process. The Company has a strong reputation in Tampa and surrounding areas. The partnership between Bay Area Cardiology and CVAUSA will further strengthen its presence in Florida and beyond."

About Bay Area Cardiology Associates P.A.

Bay Area Cardiology Associates P.A. is a cardiovascular group practice located and consists of four state-of-the-art locations to provide high-quality care and convenience for patients across the region. For more information, visit https://www.bayareacardiology.net/.

About Cardiovascular Associates of America

Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care. For more information, please visit www.cvausa.com.

About Webster Equity Partners

Webster Equity Partners has $6.8 billion in assets under management and has completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments over the firm's history. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers & acquisitions, debt and equity financing, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions. For more information, visit www.westcove.com.

Media contact: Shan Chawla, schawla@westcove.com

